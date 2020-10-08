Election 2020 Watauga logo

The Watauga Democrat has compiled the following 2020 election articles and videos to help inform Watauga County voters.

Start with "Election 2020: What Wataugans Need to Know," which has important information about election dates and deadlines, mail-in absentee voting, early voting and Election Day polling sites — many which have changed for 2020.

The Watauga Democrat's "On the Issues" series provides responses from local candidates to open-ended and specific questions, including their top issues and goals.

You'll also find coverage and videos from the Oct. 1 Meet the Candidates Forum, hosted by the Boone Area and Blowing Rock Chambers of Commerce.

A sample Watauga County ballot is included — print it out and plan your selections as you learn more about the candidates.

Election Day is Tuesday, Nov. 3.

