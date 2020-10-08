The Watauga Democrat has compiled the following 2020 election articles and videos to help inform Watauga County voters.
Start with "Election 2020: What Wataugans Need to Know," which has important information about election dates and deadlines, mail-in absentee voting, early voting and Election Day polling sites — many which have changed for 2020.
The Watauga Democrat's "On the Issues" series provides responses from local candidates to open-ended and specific questions, including their top issues and goals.
You'll also find coverage and videos from the Oct. 1 Meet the Candidates Forum, hosted by the Boone Area and Blowing Rock Chambers of Commerce.
A sample Watauga County ballot is included — print it out and plan your selections as you learn more about the candidates.
Election Day is Tuesday, Nov. 3.
BOONE — Election Day is less than seven weeks away, but many voters won’t wait until Nov. 3 to cast their ballots in the 2020 general election.
Below is a sample ballot for Watauga County voters in the 2020 general election. Early voting begins Oct. 15, and Election Day is Tuesday, Nov. 3.
Five candidates are running for three open seats on the Watauga County Commission — two incumbents and three challengers. Election Day takes p…
N.C. House Rep. Ray Russell of Boone, a Democrat, is seeking re-election to the District 93 seat, with Republican Ray Pickett of Blowing Rock …
Four candidates are running for three open seats on the Watauga County Board of Education — one incumbent and three challengers. Election Day …
WASHINGTON, D.C. — Incumbent Republican candidate Thom Tillis (R) and Democratic candidate Cal Cunningham are going head-to-head this November…
BOONE — Through a series of eight questions, Watauga County Board of Commissioners candidates spoke to the public about local issues during th…
BOONE — Candidates for the N.C. General Assembly fielded questions about COVID-19, broadband expansion, natural disasters, transportation, ear…
