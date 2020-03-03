Check this page for unofficial Watauga County election results as they are reported by municipal precincts tonight. Polls close at 7:30 p.m. There are 20 precinct voting locations in Watauga.
These results are unofficial until the Watauga County Canvass at 11 a.m. on Friday, March 13. These results are from Watauga County only and are not statewide results.
Candidates are listed in the order they appear on the ballot.
8 p.m. update. Due to extended voting hours in Forsythe County, no results will be released across N.C. until 8:10 p.m.
7:30 p.m. update. Due to extended voting hours in Bertie County, no results will be released across N.C. until 8 p.m.
N.C. House of Representatives District 93 (Democrat)
Russell 0, Doolittle 0
U.S. House of Representatives — N.C. Fifth District (Democrat)
Brown 0, Hughes 0
US Senate (Republican)
Tillis 0, Wright 0, Holmquist 0, Hudson 0
US Senate (Democrat)
Smith 0, Swenson 0, Cunningham 0, Fuller 0, Goel 0
NC Governor (Republican)
Forest 0, Grange 0
NC Governor (Democrat)
Reeves 0, Cooper 0
U.S. President (Republican)
Trump 0, Walsh 0, Weld 0, No Preference 0
U.S. President (Democrat)
Patrick 0, Sanders 0, Steyer 0, Warren 0, Williamson 0, Yang 0, Bennet 0, Biden 0, Bloomberg 0, Booker 0, Buttigieg 0, Castro 0, Delaney, Gabbard 0, Klobuchar 0, No Preference 0
U.S. President (Libertarian)
Ogle 0, Richey 0, Ruff 0, Supreme 0, Vohra 0, Abramson 0, Armstrong 0, Behrman 0, Blevins 0, Faas 0, Gerhardt 0, Hil 0, Hornberger 0, Jorgensen 0, Kokesh 0, McAfee 0, No Preference 0
U.S. President (Constitutional)
Blankenship 0, Kraut 0, No Preference 0
U.S. President (Green)
Hawkins 0, No Preference 0
