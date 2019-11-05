Check this page for unofficial Watauga County election results as they are reported by municipal precincts tonight. Polls close at 7:30 p.m.
The final unofficial numbers reflect totals from Watauga, Avery and Caldwell counties. Totals from the portion of Blowing Rock voters living in Caldwell County and a portion of Seven Devils and Beech Mountain voters living in Avery County are reflected in the final update.
Candidates are listed in the order they appeared on the ballot.
Update: As of 10 p.m. This is the final update tonight.
11 precincts of 11 reporting: Beech Mountain, Blowing Rock, Watauga, Boone 1, Boone 2 , Boone 3, New River 1, New River 2, New River 3, Brushy Fork and Blue Ridge. This update includes Avery County totals for Seven Devils and Beech Mountain and Caldwell County totals for Blowing Rock.
Provisional ballots won't be reflected in the totals until Nov. 13 by the Watauga County Board of Elections.
Boone Town Council — three seats
Loretta Clawson 821, Dustin Hicks 810, Nancy LaPlaca 794, Virginia Roseman 800, write-in 56
Boone includes 124 provisional ballots, according to the Watauga County Board of Elections office. Provisional ballots will be counted if registration status can be verified.
Blowing Rock Mayor — one seat
Charlie Sellers 421, write-in 13
Blowing Rock Town Council — two seats
David Harwood 308, Ray Pickett 167, Jim Steele 156, Albert Yount 215, write-in 7
There are no provisional ballots for Blowing Rock, according to the Watauga County Board of Elections office.
Beech Mountain Town Council — three seats
Jimmie Accardi 203, Renee Castiglione 100, Erin Gonyea 106, Carl Marquardt 51, Kelly Melang 123, Wendel Sauer 52, write-in 7
There were five provisional ballots for Beech Mountain, according to the Watauga County Board of Elections office. Provisional ballots will be counted if registration status can be verified.
Seven Devils Town Council — three seats
Wayne Bonomo 39, Kay Ehlinger 59, Larry Fontaine 76, Jeff Williams 40, write-in 6
There are no provisional ballots for Seven Devils, according to the Watauga County Board of Elections office.
