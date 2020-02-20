RALEIGH — A three-judge panel of the N.C. Court of Appeals has issued a temporary injunction against North Carolina’s “voter ID” law, claiming it would prevent minorities from having fair access to polls, according to a ruling issued Feb. 18.
“Plaintiffs have shown the need for a statewide preliminary injunction barring (the state) from implementing or enforcing the voter ID provisions of Senate Bill 824 as to all North Carolina voters pending a ruling on the merits of plaintiffs’ facial challenge under the North Carolina Constitution,” the ruling stated.
The injunction continues a federal ruling from December 2019 that blocked the implementation of the law mandating voters show a photo identification card in order to vote in North Carolina for the 2020 primaries.
In the case Holmes v Moore, the ruling remands the case back to a three-judge panel in Wake County Superior Court that previously denied the plaintiffs’ motion for a preliminary injunction.
The plaintiffs are all represented by the nonprofit Southern Coalition for Social Justice.
“This victory was made possible by the numerous legislators, election administrators, advocates and voters who were willing to stand up, fight a racially discriminatory law and put themselves through a trying discovery process to do the right thing,” said Allison Riggs, chief counsel for voting rights at the Southern Coalition for Social Justice, in a Feb. 18 Twitter post.
Leaders of the Republican-led N.C. General Assembly said that the voter identification card mandate is consistent with other such laws across the nation and said the law offers reasonable methods for obtaining a voter-qualifying identification card.
“North Carolinians know that General Assembly leaders will continue to fight on their behalf for a commonsense voter ID law that they chose to put in our state constitution, and we will not be deterred by judicial attempts to suppress the people’s voice in the democratic process,” N.C. House Speaker Tim Moore stated on Feb. 18.
S.B. 824, also known as State Law 2018-144, was passed over Cooper’s veto by the Republican-controlled N.C. General Assembly in December 2018. At the time, the NCGA had a super majority in both the state House and Senate.
The law came after 55 percent of voters in November 2018 voted in favor of a state constitutional amendment mandating voters provide photo identification in N.C. elections.
