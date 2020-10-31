BOONE — On Sunday, Nov. 1, Vice President Mike Pence will travel to Boone and will attend a Sunday worship service at Alliance Bible Fellowship with Rev. Franklin Graham, according to an Oct. 31 statement from the Office of the Vice President.
Later that day, the vice president will return to Washington, D.C., the office said. Additional details about the vice president’s trip are forthcoming, it said.
