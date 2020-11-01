BOONE — President Donald Trump and Vice President Mike Pence made campaign stops in North Carolina Nov. 1, with Pence visiting Boone for a morning service at Alliance Bible Fellowship at the invitation of Franklin Graham. Graham, the president and CEO of the Billy Graham Evangelistic Association and of Boone-based Samaritan's Purse, greeted the vice president and escorted him into the service.
The event was closed to the media and Pence made no public comments. Visitors went through security checks before entering the service and masks were required to be worn.
Pence, a former governor and congressman, is campaigning throughout the battleground state in the days leading up to the Nov. 3 election, touting his opposition to abortion rights and support for deregulation of business.
Other political officials, including N.C. Sen. Deanna Ballard and U.S. Rep. Virginia Foxx, attended the service.
“It’s touching to see the vice president in Watauga County. We’re good friends,” said Foxx, who is also on Tuesday’s ballot.
“I feel really good about the (election) trend right now,” Foxx said. “I feel good about (Sen.) Thom Tillis. It’s been a lot like a roller coaster. The difference between the (presidential ) candidates is being shown right now.”
Among his duties as vice president, Pence was tapped by Trump to head the White House Coronavirus Task Force overseeing the U.S. response to the pandemic.
Foxx, who said that states need to take the lead in curbing their pandemic trends, said in response to questions about individual virus fatigue nine months into the pandemic that shutting down the nation again is not the answer.
“We need to open up the country,” Foxx said. “I agree with the president on that.”
Trump is scheduled to speak Nov. 1 at a 5:30 p.m. rally at Hickory Regional Airport. Attendees will be given a temperature check, masks that they are told to wear and access to hand sanitizer.
(2) comments
The story seems incomplete without coverage/mention of the protestors outside. i.e. Doesn't seem fair and balanced.
The story seems incomplete without some sort of engagement with/mention of the protestors outside. ie Doesn't seem fair and balanced.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.