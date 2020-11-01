Franklin Graham and Vice President Mike Pence

Franklin Graham, president and CEO of the Billy Graham Evangelistic Association and of Samaritan's Purse, meets Vice President Mike Pence Sunday, Nov. 1, before a service at Alliance Bible Fellowship in Boone. Pence, who is campaigning in North Carolina, attended the morning service at the invitation of Graham.

 Photo by Tom Mayer

BOONE — President Donald Trump and Vice President Mike Pence made campaign stops in North Carolina Nov. 1, with Pence visiting Boone for a morning service at Alliance Bible Fellowship at the invitation of Franklin Graham. Graham, the president and CEO of the Billy Graham Evangelistic Association and of Boone-based Samaritan's Purse, greeted the vice president and escorted him into the service.

The event was closed to the media and Pence made no public comments. Visitors went through security checks before entering the service and masks were required to be worn.

Pence, a former governor and congressman, is campaigning throughout the battleground state in the days leading up to the Nov. 3 election, touting his opposition to abortion rights and support for deregulation of business.

Other political officials, including N.C. Sen. Deanna Ballard and U.S. Rep. Virginia Foxx, attended the service.

“It’s touching to see the vice president in Watauga County. We’re good friends,” said Foxx, who is also on Tuesday’s ballot.

“I feel really good about the (election) trend right now,” Foxx said. “I feel good about (Sen.) Thom Tillis. It’s been a lot like a roller coaster. The difference between the (presidential ) candidates is being shown right now.”

Among his duties as vice president, Pence was tapped by Trump to head the White House Coronavirus Task Force overseeing the U.S. response to the pandemic.

Foxx, who said that states need to take the lead in curbing their pandemic trends, said in response to questions about individual virus fatigue nine months into the pandemic that shutting down the nation again is not the answer.

“We need to open up the country,” Foxx said. “I agree with the president on that.”

Trump is scheduled to speak Nov. 1 at a 5:30 p.m. rally at Hickory Regional Airport. Attendees will be given a temperature check, masks that they are told to wear and access to hand sanitizer.

Security detail

United States Secret Service and local police and deputies monitor people preparing to enter a morning service at Alliance Bible Fellowship in Boone on Nov. 1 before the arrival of Vice President Mike Pence.
Preparation

Security officials prepare for the arrival of Vice President Mike Pence at Alliance Bible Fellowship in Boone on Nov. 1.
N.C. Sen. Deanna Ballard and U.S. Rep. Virginia Foxx

N.C. Sen. Deanna Ballard, front, and U.S. Rep. Virginia Foxx, rear, speak with officials while waiting for the arrival of Vice President Mike Pence at Alliance Bible Fellowship in Boone on Nov. 1.
Rep. Virginia Foxx and Boone Chief Andy Le Beau

U.S. Rep. Virginia Foxx, with Boone Chief of Police Andy Le Beau, prepares to address the media before the arrival of Vice President Mike Pence at Alliance Bible Fellowship in Boone on Nov. 1.
Vice presidential escort Boone

Official and emergency vehicles traveling with Vice President Mike Pence from Hickory on Nov. 1 arrive at Alliance Bible Fellowship in Boone.
Franklin Graham and Vice President Mike Pence in Boone

Franklin Graham, president and CEO of the Billy Graham Evangelistic Association and of Samaritan's Purse, greets Vice President Mike Pence Sunday, Nov. 1, before a service at Alliance Bible Fellowship.
Standing ovation

Franklin Graham, president and CEO of the Billy Graham Evangelistic Association and of Samaritan's Purse, escorts Vice President Mike Pence, who receives a standing ovation, to a seat before a morning service Nov. 1 at Alliance Bible Fellowship in Boone.

Recommended for you

Tags

(2) comments

jeffrey.k.hood@gmail.com
jeffrey.k.hood@gmail.com

The story seems incomplete without coverage/mention of the protestors outside. i.e. Doesn't seem fair and balanced.

Report Add Reply
jeffrey.k.hood@gmail.com
jeffrey.k.hood@gmail.com

The story seems incomplete without some sort of engagement with/mention of the protestors outside. ie Doesn't seem fair and balanced.

Report Add Reply

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.