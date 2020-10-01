RALEIGH — A Wake County Superior Court judge has denied a temporary restraining order that would have halted plans for an election polling site at the Appalachian State University Plemmons Student Union.
The complaint was filed against the North Carolina State Board of Elections by two Watauga County Board of Elections members, Republicans Eric Eller and Nancy Owen.
Superior Court Judge Rebecca Holt filed the order denying the restraining order request on Sept. 30 after a Sept. 29 virtual hearing. Nathan Miller appeared on behalf of the plaintiffs, and Terence Steed represented the North Carolina State Board of Elections.
Eller and Owen filed a Sept. 10 lawsuit against the state board requesting a motion for a temporary restraining order, preliminary and permanent injunctions and a motion for an expedited hearing. The lawsuit was in response to the state board's Aug 31 decision to approve a majority plan approved by three Watauga Board of Elections members to use the student union's Blue Ridge Ballroom as an early-voting site. Eller and Owens supported a minority plan for the use of the Holmes Convocation Center as a polling site instead.
"After consideration of the arguments and materials presented, the court finds that the plaintiffs have failed to persuade the court that they would suffer immediate and irreparable harm justifying the imposition of a temporary restraining order," Holt's order stated.
Miller said that the plaintiffs were disappointed in the decision. He added that the plaintiffs had to act swiftly to seek the temporary restraining order, and can’t get the full judicial review heard quickly enough before early voting begins on Oct. 15.
However, Miller said the denial was "very telling." When considering a temporary restraining order, the court must consider if the plaintiffs are likely to prevail on the merits and if so, then if the plaintiffs can show irreparable injury.
"Judge Holt’s order's silence on the likelihood of success on the merits shows that (the) court believes that the plaintiffs will succeed on the merits of their case, and the State Board of Elections violated the statute," Miller said. "However, the plaintiffs failed to demonstrate to the court how a violation creates irreparable injury to them. This order indicates that when a full judicial review is had in this matter, that the plaintiffs will prevail."
Miller said a full judicial review of the case has not been scheduled as of Oct. 1.
Holt's decision included a granted motion for leave to file amicus curiae brief by Raleigh-based organizations Common Cause and the League of Women Voters of North Carolina. The brief was deemed accepted and was filed on Sept. 29.
The brief stated that the if the plaintiff's request for declaratory relief was granted, that it would "frustrate" the mission of Common Cause and the League of Women Voters of North Carolina to "promote participation in democracy and ensure open, honest and accountable government" and their ability to "correctly advise voters on the location of polling sites, and their interest in limiting voter confusion."
The arguments laid out in the brief are that the student union is a popular and convenient voting site for Watauga voters, voters support the use of the student union as a voting site, changing the site at this stage will confuse voters and suppress turnout and that proposed alternative sites are insufficient.
Appalachian State University officials had previously offered the use of the Holmes Convocation Center and the McKinney Alumni Center as alternate locations; the alumni center was deemed by the county board of elections to not be an appropriate option. Eller and Owen wanted to move forward with the convocation center as a polling site; the other three county elections board members did not.
University officials had previously stated that the Blue Ridge Ballroom was being used for classes, and would not be available to be used as a voting site. During a Sept. 25 meeting of the App State Board of Trustees, Chancellor Sheri Everts said the university offered the convocation center as an alternate site to better ensure safety and further disruption of teaching and learning experiences.
"Consistent with App State’s commitment to civic engagement, there will be an on campus voting location for the upcoming election 20-day voting period," Everts said. "While the process to confirm the final location is still under way, Appalachian’s long-standing nonpartisan commitment to hosting a voting site on our campus remains steadfast."
(1) comment
Republicons have been losing this battle for 10 years. Another swing and a miss.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.