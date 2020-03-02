WATAUGA — Twenty Watauga precinct polling locations will be open from 6:30 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. on Tuesday, March 3, for the 2020 North Carolina primaries.
The semi-closed primaries are most famously used to decide a party's candidate for U.S. president, but each partisan party with a contested race all the way down to state representative will be on the ballot. Voters will be assigned a ballot based on their political party: Constitutional, Democratic, Green, Libertarian or Republican. Unaffiliated voters can choose between a Democratic, Libertarian or Republican ballot, as those parties allowed unaffiliated voters for the N.C. primaries.
Unlike one-stop early voting, Election Day voters have to already be registered to vote, and are supposed to vote at their local precincts. If an Election Day voter does not vote at her or his designated precinct location, she or he will have to fill out an absentee ballot.
The 20 Watauga County precincts for Election Day are Bald Mountain, Beaver Dam, Beech Mountain, Blowing Rock, Blue Ridge, Boone 1, Boone 2, Boone 3, Brushy Fork, Cove Creek, Elk, Laurel Creek, Meat Camp, New River 1, New River 2, New River 3, North Fork, Shawneehaw, Stony Fork and Watauga.
Changes from previous elections include moving the Cove Creek precinct polling location to the Zionville Fire Station No. 2, and the transfer site is now at the Appalachian State University Plemmons Student Union. The transfer site can be used by voters who have moved from an address in one precinct to an address in another precinct within the county more than 30 days before an election and haven't yet notified the Watauga County Board of Elections.
To find out your polling precinct, visit vt.ncsbe.gov/PPLkup.
Watauga County Election Day precinct voting locations
- Bald Mountain Precinct at the Todd Fire Department, 11062 N.C. 194 North, Todd
- Beaver Dam Precinct at the Beaver Dam Fire Department, 1928 Bethel Road, Sugar Grove
- Blowing Rock Precinct at the Blowing Rock Town Hall, 1036 Main Street, Blowing Rock
- Blue Ridge Precinct at Laurel Fork Baptist Church, 229 Jake Storie Road, Boone
- Boone 1 Precinct at the Watauga County Admin Building, 814 W. King St., Boone
- Boone 2 at the ASU Plemmons Student Union — Blue Ridge Ballroom, 263 Locust St., Boone
- Brushy Fork Precinct at Oak Grove Baptist Church, 306 Oak Grove Road, Boone
- Cove Creek Precinct at the Zionville Fire Station No. 2, 10292 U.S. 421 North, Zionville
- Elk Precinct at the Stewart Simmons Fire Department, 191 Jakes Mountain Road, Deep Gap
- Laurel Creek Precinct at the Cove Creek Fire Department, 193 Smith St., Vilas
- Meat Camp Precinct at the Meat Camp Fire Department, 4797 N.C. 194 North, Boone
- Boone 3 Precinct at the Watauga County Agricultural Conference Center, 252 Poplar Grove Road, Boone
- New River 1 Precinct at the Boone Town Hall — Council Chambers, 1500 Blowing Rock Road, Boone
- New River 2 Precinct at the Three Forks Baptist Association, 513 Jefferson Road, Boone
- New River 3 Precinct at the National Guard Armory, 274 Hunting Hills Lane, Boone
- North Fork Precinct at Edgar Eller's Garage, 271 South Road, Todd
- Shawneehaw Precinct at the Matney Community Center, 7156 N.C. 194, Banner Elk
- Stony Fork Precinct at the Deep Gap Fire Department, 6583 Old U.S. 421 South, Deep Gap
- Watauga Precinct at the Foscoe Fire Department, 9230 N.C. 105 South, Banner Elk
- Beech Mountain Precinct at the Buckeye Recreation Center, 1330 Pine Ridge Road, Banner Elk
