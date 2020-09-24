Five candidates are running for three open seats on the Watauga County Commission — two incumbents and three challengers. Election Day takes place Tuesday, Nov. 3.
The Watauga Democrat asked each Watauga County Commissioner candidate to provide a short bio and responses to a series of questions for publication.
1) Why are you running for this office? You may also wish to briefly mention your top issues or goals if elected.
2) If you were able to increase funding for county programs, departments or projects, what would be your top priorities?
3) If the county were to face a budget shortfall, what method(s) would you support to address it?
4) What can the county do to support small businesses?
5) How can Watauga County improve its working relationship with the town of Boone and the Boone Town Council?
Yes/No questions: Answers must begin with a Yes or No. If necessary, one sentence explaining the position may follow.
6) Do you support the county partnering with the town of Boone on a new parking deck downtown?
7) If COVID-19 cases begin to spike locally, would you support the reinstitution of local restrictions (such as the 14-day quarantine for those coming from out of the county, restrictions on short-term rentals, etc.)?
8) The town of Boone has set energy goals with deadlines and Appalachian State is revising its Climate Action Plan. Should the county develop an energy plan of its own?
District 1
Carrington Pertalion (D)
Bio: Certified Nurse Midwife. I have provided healthcare to women and their families for more than 25 years in the High Country. I have listened to the joys and concerns from so many every day. I value my ability in helping others and am now reaching out to serve more people in my community.
Contact info: Carrington for Watauga, P.O. Box 2834, Boone, NC, 28607; carringtonforwatauga@gmail.com
1) To serve my community. As a healthcare provider, I listen to subjective information, evaluate objective findings, assess multiple options and possible solutions and develop and implement plans cooperatively to achieve mutually beneficial goals. I can use those skills to be an effective county commissioner.
2) My areas of interest in funding would include programs and projects that support:
• Families: ensuring jobs with fair wages, affordable housing, access to childcare and seniorcare, affordable healthcare.
• Education: improving our schools’ infrastructure, fair compensation and resources for teachers, and expansion of broadband in our rural communities for student access
• Sustainability: management of growth with long range vision that holds development to high standards while protecting our natural resources and heritage
3) Right now our county has good fiscal management, which I support. Our current budget is good, and despite or because of COVID-19; property sales are up, our economy is growing, we are seeing an increase in local sales tax revenues. If shortfalls occur in the coming years, we will have to evaluate and assess current and future building plans and capital projects.
4) The Economic Development Commission is actively involved with supporting and assisting local small businesses in our county and those that wish to relocate to our County. Watauga County values our small business families, farms, and commercial enterprises. Our top quality education supports and attracts small businesses. I will continue to support these values.
5) Like any relationship, working together is important. Good listening skills and knowing when and how to make compromises for the good of everyone is paramount. Our rural communities and towns are partners. We must strive to find common denominators, and as County Commissioners, we hold steadfast in our representation of all citizens.
6) That’s difficult to answer. I need more concrete information regarding costs and where the money is coming from to determine a partnership, as well as location and the intended use.
7) Yes. As a healthcare professional I stand firmly with our governor’s plans for protecting the health and wellbeing of our communities in NC.
8) Yes. This is an excellent example of an area to work together on energy goals for our county.
Todd Castle (R)
Bio: I have been employed at Appalachian State University for 22 years; married to my wife, Anissa, for 27 years. We are both multi-generational Watauga County natives. We have two sons — Hamilton is a senior finance major graduating in December; Andereson is a freshman and plays football for the Mountaineers. He plans to major in business.
Contact info: toddcastleforcommissioner@gmail.com; Todd Castle for County Commissioner on Facebook and Twitter.
1) For the past eight years I have had the pleasure of serving on the Watauga County Planning Board. The planning board members are appointed by the commissioners. It is our job to make recommendations regarding development of comprehensive planning programs in the county. The planning board also acts as a review board for subdivision plat approval. I have also been serving on a sub-committee called the Gateway Corridor Committee. This committee is charged with keeping the aesthetic quality of the “gateways” into Watauga County. Those gateways being the Deep Gap Gateway (U.S. 421) the Blowing Rock Gateway (U.S. 321) and the Grandfather Gateway (N.C. 105). I feel my experience on the planning board working in a non-partisan way for the citizens of Watauga County uniquely qualifies me to serve as county commissioner.
2) My priorities would be to invest in infrastructure like building ambulance bases in the county not currently served by close proximity to the western and eastern parts of the county. These new bases would cut response times by 15-20 minutes, saving countless lives. I would also complete the Greenway trail connecting Boone to Blowing Rock. This recreation area would create a safe and enjoyable place for families to walk, run,and bike.
I would also increase funding for law enforcement and rescue services to cover a rapidly growing population to keep the citizens of Watauga safe.
3) In the event of a budget shortfall I would suggest spending freezes on non-essential items. I would also recommend a hiring freeze on vacant positions. Keeping employees would be a top priority.
4) I would offer tax incentives for small businesses that prioritize hiring local residents. Many local residents may have suffered job losses due to COVID-19 and this would be a great way to get the economy going again. To truly support small businesses we need to get the county opened back up as soon as possible and frequent those businesses with our money to stimulate the local economy.
5) I believe Watauga County has tried in earnest to work with the town of Boone and the Boone Town Council. When Watauga County Commissioners held a Rebublican majority there was difficulty working alongside the town of Boone and the town council. Now, even with the county commissioners having a Democrat majority, there still seems to be a stalemate in working together on projects that benefit both the town of Boone and Watauga County. I feel the county has taken all the necessary steps to work with the town of Boone and the town council.
6) Yes. Clearly parking downtown is a problem — if the two parties can come together for the good of the people.
7) No. We have enough restrictions in place already.
8) Yes. The county has a plan that was voted on two years ago. I understand this takes time and money to achieve.
District 2
John Welch (D)
Bio: I am a proud Watauga County native. I’ve earned degrees from Wingate University, the United States Sports Academy and Appalachian State. I’m married to Christy and am the parent of Madison (15) and Cameron (8). We are members of First Presbyterian Church in Boone and enjoy volunteering for many local nonprofits.
Contact info: John.Welch@watgov.org
1. I am seeking re-election to continue the great work that the current board has begun. It has been a true honor to serve my home county and I look forward to prioritizing the following:
• Education: I take great pride in being a product of Watauga County Schools, the father of two current students and spouse of a Watauga County Schools employee. I have advocated for a fairer school calendar; teacher supplement increases and Pre-K in all of our schools. Our current board has worked with the school board to develop a long-range plan to address facility improvements in all of our county schools. I also look forward to seeing the Valle Crucis community come together to open a new school.
• Public safety: I have always supported our law enforcement officers, firefighters, first responders and emergency management personnel. Over the last few years, this board has expanded ambulance service in the county and prioritized improvements to emergency communications. I will continue to support plans to improve and expand services to all parts of Watauga County.
• Public health: The pandemic has placed a great emphasis on the importance of strong health departments. We were in the process of strengthening the financial stability of our health department prior to the pandemic and will continue to do so. Unfunded mandates sent down from the state has caused instability in all county health departments. I appreciate our health department board representative Commissioner Yates and the health department for developing a plan to stabilize their financial situation while they combat the impacts of COVID-19.
• Open and honest government: I will continue to serve with the best interest of all of Watauga County at heart. I frequently speak with folks from around the county from all political persuasions to inform the decisions I make on issues. I will continue to work hard each day for every county resident and show them the dignity and respect they deserve.
2. All county services are valuable to Watauga County residents. I will continue to prioritize education (early childhood, pre K-12 and community college), public safety, public health and recreation.
Another area of emphasis will be improvements to the landfill operations and facilities. This area has been overlooked for too long and needs to be modernized to service our growing county.
I will also make sure we continue to recruit, train and retain the best in Watauga County. We are lucky to have great county staff members and will make Watauga County a great place to work.
3. The county’s revenues are trending better than expected through the pandemic. However, we reduced the current general fund by over $6 million due to the uncertainty of COVID-19’s impact on the local economy. Despite the reduction, we were able to maintain current county services without raising taxes. The county is financially sound and is able to weather the economic storm of the pandemic.
4. Locally owned small businesses have seen very difficult times during the pandemic. Our board, in conjunction with the Watauga Economic Development Commission, helped to establish the Re-energize Watauga fund with the Boone Area Chamber of Commerce and Mountain BizWorks. The county allocated $100,000 to the emergency loan program to help local small businesses.
The county also has one of the lowest tax rates in North Carolina, strong schools, an innovative community college and natural resources that enhances the business-friendly environment. We are continually advocating the state for infrastructure improvements, like broadband, that will benefit all businesses and county residents.
5. The county will continue to find ways to improve our relationships with all towns in Watauga County. It is a shame that we cannot pool our resources to benefit the citizens in the county. Although there is tension between the county and the town of Boone, I will continue to find ways to partner on projects that are mutually beneficial to both parties and our citizens. Folks that want to continue the fighting are doing a disservice to our businesses and citizens by building walls instead of collaborating.
6. Yes. It must make sense financially and be located to benefit the needs of the county.
7. Yes. I would continue to follow the advice of the public health professionals.
8. Yes. I think developing a plan is a good idea to preserve the natural resources we enjoy in the High Country
District 5
Charlie Wallin (D)
Bio: I am a current Watauga County Commissioner. I have lived in the High Country for 30 years. I am married and have a 12-year-old daughter. We are members of Grace Lutheran Church where I have entered my second term on Church Council. I work in Campus Dining at Appalachian State.
Contact info: (828) 773-1382; wallincr@gmail.com; Wallin for Watauga County Commissioner on Facebook and Twitter
1) I have loved being able to serve the citizens of Watauga County the last two years. We have accomplished so much but we still have much to do. I want to continue work on improving our Broadband in this county; some areas are without coverage and others have inadequate coverage. We continue to try and improve our services at the landfill and make the area safer and easier to use. I want to revisit the Saturday only free dumping, as we need to add weekdays.
We are starting the planning and construction phase of the new Valle Crucis school, which is exciting. We have over $20 million in facility needs in our school system we are still trying to address. I want to see those projects through. We are also looking at trying to improve our Ambulance coverage in the county. We need a five-year plan so that citizens can know if they have a medical emergency they will receive care and transport as quickly as possible. I also want to continue dialogue with the representatives in Raleigh as the county has state demands that affect our Social Services.
2) I want to increase funding to the school system. We have many needs across all schools and the new school in Valle Crucis. I want to improve our Watauga Medics coverage to make response times better. The landfill needs improvements to make the process safer, smoother and more user friendly for our citizens. We can always do more for our sheriff and fire departments as well. Lastly, Social Services continues to be underfunded by the state and we are having to make up the difference.
3) I would look at all avenues. I don’t think you can effectively do your job if you don’t. Our county finance department is incredible at helping us to see all our alternatives and investigating the different suggestions we might have. We need to look at reduction in areas, new tax options, dipping into reserves, reallocating funds, perhaps using Tourism Development Authority money or Economic Development funds to free up money to use in other areas, increase fees for services and pursuing grants.
You have to be careful in what you do. Sometimes sales tax seems a good option, but with the current pandemic we could put ourselves in a worse financial situation because revenue doesn’t meet what projections. We are always asked to target the nonprofits, but they are a small percentage of the budget; we would have to balance the small gains with perhaps cutting badly needed services to our community.
4) The county has a great Economic Development Commission and the commissioners have a representative on that board, and also a staff member (Joe Furman). This commission has the ability to investigate and lay the foundation for what we need to grow.
I see our small businesses coming from tech companies and other green companies that do not rely on an interstate or near an airport. I also see businesses like our brewing industry that can grow here. We can push to look for grant money to help for seed money to get these companies going. We have the natural beauty, tax rates and an excellent school system that companies look for. Again, expanding Broadband is vital in growing our business community.
5) We have to be cognizant that it’s not just the town of Boone; we need to be able to work with all municipalities. The towns of Blowing Rock, Seven Devils and Beech Mountain deserve our attention as well. We need to have open lines of communication and be willing to work together to come to the best solution for everyone. Working out our differences with the Turner House is a good example of dialogue. That situation has led to a conversation about how we can work to solve the parking situation in Boone. I also meet with Blowing Rock officials so they can voice their concerns. Commissioner Larry Turnbow has attended meetings with Beech Mountain to discuss their water issues and the county’s position to protect citizens.
6) Yes. It would be short sighted to fail to explore something that would help our small businesses and perhaps be a revenue stream.
7) Yes. I would follow the guidance of our state and local health department as the health and safety of our citizens always comes first with me.
8) Yes. In fact, we have had plans set forth in the Citizens plan for Watauga County that are constantly guiding what we do along with partnerships with Blue Ridge Conservancy and others.
Bart Keller (R):
A request for a bio was not returned as of presstime.
Contact info: P.O. Box 118,Deep Gap, NC 28618; (828) 963-3202; bkcc20@gmail.com
1) I am running for county commissioner because this is my home. My roots are here going back seven generations. I am raising my children here. I wouldn’t want to live any place else for this land and community have been good to us. Now I would like to give back and serve those who have given to me.
If the pandemic has taught us anything, it is that we get through difficult times best when we rely on each other and work together to solve problems. That is why local elections are so important and the consequences can be far lasting. That’s why local voices are needed on the county commission and I want to be one of those voices. My family has helped build Watauga County and I hope to carry on that tradition. If elected I commit to run a fiscally responsible government that doesn’t waste money on excesses while focusing on providing the best county services for the lowest cost to the citizens.
2) If elected, I would ensure that law enforcement is adequately funded. In these trying times, liberal politicians are seeking to defund law enforcement. I value our law enforcement department, and I would work hand-in-hand with all areas of our local law enforcement personnel to ensure they have all of the financial and moral support they need. Citizens cannot thrive in any environment — whether it is in education, business, sports, religion or at home — without a sense of safety. Our law enforcement personnel are the glue that holds our society together and without them we would only have chaos.
3) Watauga County’s Democrat-controlled commission has raised taxes approximately 30 percent over the last three years so they could finance and build a new recreation center. Now they can’t even open it. Times have changed because of the pandemic bringing expected shortfall in county tax revenues, and exposing excesses in spending. I pledge not to raise county property taxes on our citizens. I would take a hard look at unnecessary spending in the county budget. Local businesses have had to trim fat from their budgets and we don’t need to overburden our citizens with additional taxes.
4) The first thing our county can do to support local businesses is to stop shutting down the government. Though the county was less restrictive than Boone, Watauga County Schools are operating in restrictive measures for in person instruction. These limitations now have been proven to cause more harm than good. Business owners need to know that the government is working for them to provide the best opportunity for them and for their employees to succeed.
Although public safety is a top priority, it must be coupled with good common with respect for the rights of individuals and trust in the good common sense of the American citizen. The best thing county government can do at this point is get out of the way and help ensure a V-shaped recovery for our citizens.
5) The Boone Town Council has demonstrated they cannot amicably work with either a Democrat- or Republican-controlled commission. In addition, they have shown that they do not work well with other towns in the area or with the university. I think the county should work constructively with its partners on equal footing in the same manner as it does with all other municipalities in the county. The town of Boone will need to demonstrate that it can work well with others before meaningful reform can be achieved.
6) No. The mayor and Boone Town Council have shown time and time again that they can’t be trusted.
7) No. They have been shown globally not to work; we can’t subject our citizens to another oppressive lockdown.
8) No. Those goals by the town of Boone and Appalachian State University only result in more expensive buildings and more expensive regulations; we need to reduce restrictions so that our economy can thrive.
