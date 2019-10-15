BOONE — Election Day for three open seats on the Boone Town Council takes place Tuesday, Nov. 5. Four candidates are running for three open seats on the Boone Town Council, with the top two vote-getters winning four-year terms and the third-place finisher to earn a two-year term.
Early voting in Watauga County begins Wednesday, Oct. 16, on the ground floor of the Watauga County Administration Building at 814 West King St. For more election coverage, visit wataugademocrat.com/election/election2019.
The Watauga Democrat asked each Boone Town Council candidate to provide responses to a series of questions for publication. Following are their responses.
1. Why are you running for this office? You may also wish to briefly mention your top issues or goals if elected.
2. The development of new student housing in Boone shows no signs of slowing, and affordable housing and preservation of single-family neighborhoods continue to be challenging topics of debate. What are your views on the state of housing in Boone, and what specific solutions or changes would you propose?
3. Appalachian State plans to continue its slow and steady enrollment growth, with a goal of 20,000 students in fall 2020. What actions should the town take now to prepare for continued university growth in the coming years?
4. Flooding seems to be occurring more frequently and intensely in recent years. How can the town address stormwater issues, and how can it be funded?
Yes/No questions: Answers must begin with a Yes or No. If necessary, one sentence explaining the position may follow.
5. The Boone Town Council has established goals to transition to climate neutrality in municipal operations by 2030, 100 percent clean renewables in municipal operations by 2040 and 100 percent clean renewables for the entire Boone community by 2050. Do you believe these goals are achievable?
6. The town has not increased the property tax rate since 2014. Would you support a property tax increase for the 2020-2021 fiscal year?
7. In May, the Boone Town Council voted 3-2 to reject the NCDOT’s “superstreet” proposal for N.C. 105, which would have included a concrete median limiting left turns onto the highway, U-turn bulb-outs, bike lanes and sidewalks. Was that the right decision?
LORETTA CLAWSON
Bio: I grew up a few miles from Boone and have lived in Boone since 1966. My husband and I raised our family here. I am proud to have been honored with the Order of the Long Leaf Pine in 2012 for service to my community and state. I have served on town council since 1997 with one year off for good behavior.
1. I want to continue to make good decisions for our community. I want to see the completion of Howard Street and a much-needed parking deck. I will work hard for projects that will improve our town.
2. I certainly believe that we should preserve our single-family neighborhoods. Land is so expensive in Boone it takes away from building affordable housing. The town is now looking at a zone that would allow for small cottage housing, which could certainly help.
3. We are working cooperatively with ASU on plans that will help with issues we are facing. We are working on a parking deck that would include daylighting of a portion of Boone Creek on campus. This would help so much with stormwater, which is such a huge issue in our town.
4. As we all know stormwater issues continue to be a big problem. We are doing a study right now that we hope will give us ideas as to what actions we can take. The money issue will have to be faced. If we can recover some of our sales tax money that we have lost, we could use it for stormwater issues.
5. It is our wholehearted desire to reach these goals. We are committed to sustainability.
6. I will have to look at this issue when we begin budget meetings in the spring.
7. Yes. I do believe this was the right decision. There were many unknowns with this project such as stormwater, how much money the town would have to put into the project and the number of businesses that would lose their livelihood.
DUSTIN HICKS
Bio: Dustin is a graduating senior in sustainable development from Wilkes County. In their studies, they focused on community-based democracy and environmental and social justice. They have been an organizer with the Climate Action Collaborative since last fall, and were an Ignite Fellow last spring.
Contact info: dustinfordemocracy@gmail.com; 828-415-0249
1. I am running for this office to center community-based decision making at every step in our political process so that we can collectively, creatively and collaboratively address the critical issues of the climate crisis, affordable housing and the town’s bikeability/walkability among others. As a young person, I am well aware of the UN special report on 1.5 degrees warming which articulated that we have until 2030 (at best) to reduce our global emissions by 45% if we want a shot at avoiding catastrophic warming scenarios. I’m running to get us in line with that target at the least, but preferably one that gives a better shot at a good future for myself and people (like my 2-year-old brother!) who are much younger than me and as of yet have little political voice.
I’ll forward the rest of this by saying that I don’t believe in representatives making decisions for their communities without diligent attention to community-based deliberation. I would address all concerns like these by hosting public discussion/deliberation sessions and establishing online polling processes to create long-term plans in line with the community’s vision. Therefore, my answers would adjust accordingly.
2. 2 and 3 are inextricably connected so I’ll answer them together.
3. I believe the town should join a statewide movement in pressuring the Board of Governors to make decisions that don’t harm and overly gentrify communities near universities for profit. However, I understand that we need to address housing now as so many people go without housing here or are pushed to live outside of town limits. I think a solution is building in areas we’ve already built like 321 especially in downtown style density and aesthetics (as that’s what attracts most tourists to the town outside of the mountains themselves) and increase bikeability and walkability so students can live close without driving as much as possible. Other solutions might include tiny homes and other small, dense, but sustainable housing styles. We can do all of the above without affecting single-family neighborhoods, but I will also say that we should not be imposing that only nuclear families of direct relation can live in those places, as many folks live with non-related families. Therefore, we should abolish the law requiring that no more than two unrelated individuals can live together, or at the least provide avenues for exception/appeal.
4. First, let’s name it. This is happening because in a warmer atmosphere and world, more water vapor can be stored, and as models have been predicting for decades, warming temperatures bring spotty, but intense rainfall as we’ve seen. It’s climate change. This will only get worse if we don’t address the climate crisis ASAP. But, we should prepare for worse either way, because some of this will not be reversible within our lifetimes.
Daylight piped streams, for one. As far as Boone Creek goes, there’s a deal with the town and university to address this already under way. However, we have other small creeks piped under Boone that should be addressed. All daylighted streams should be given space to move over time with riparian buffers.
Permeable pavement where pavement is needed, and turning as many impermeable surfaces into green spaces as possible. These would require long-term planning, and likely diverse methods of fundraising such as grants, donations, etc. We should discuss this as a community and try to come up with creative methods.
5. Yes. We need greenhouse gas goals too, and these should both be supported by a community-based planning process involving multiple focus groups and public discussions.
6. It depends. I would only support this if it could be assured that it would only affect those that could afford it and not raise housing prices for those who are already struggling.
7. I’m unsure. I would have based my decision on processes outlined in my first answer.
NANCY LAPLACA
Bio: Nancy LaPlaca is a self-employed regulatory consultant/energy policy analyst on clean energy issues. She worked for two congresspersons and various government agencies for 15 years, and as policy advisor to a public utilities commissioner 2009-2013. She has a Bachelor of Fine Arts (1990) and law degree from Arizona State University (1993).
Contact info: 239 Wildwood Lane, Boone NC 28607; 828-434-3423; nancyforboone@gmail.com
1. I’m running because: (1) climate change is a serious problem, and Boone is at 1% clean energy, while NRLP is 2%. If we don’t address climate change, other problems will escalate. There are two markets for clean energy, retail and wholesale, and we must increase both. The wholesale market includes large-scale solar, which involves NRLP and BREMCO. The retail market, homes and businesses, will never thrive unless we change “net metering” rules that make solar cost-effective. (2) I am honest, hardworking, have a lot of government experience, a law degree and have taken on difficult problems. (3) Affordable housing and improving mass transit must be part and parcel of improving Boone.
2. App State keeps adding more students, and housing is becoming more difficult to find and more expensive. Boone needs more bikeable, walkable communities, tiny house districts and higher-density residential districts, and refining transition districts can help. New student apartments must be on the AppalCART line. The UDO must be continually refined so that Boone’s housing meets the needs of not just students, but also staff, families and retirees. Set-asides for low-income residents, community land trusts and other financing options should be explored as options to increase ownership.
3. Getting people out of cars is key. Fortunately, young people have car ownership rates that are far lower than baby boomers, so if Boone and App State provide transportation options that are adequate, students and young people can avoid owning a car. Boone and the AppalCART should look into electric buses, and consider the long-term costs of running electrified buses rather than just the short-term, higher upfront cost of an electric bus.
4. Boone should continue to work on getting back the millions of dollars in county tax revenues it has lost over the past five or so years, and use monies to prioritize the worst areas for flooding. Developers should pay for stormwater improvement costs to help reduce the burden on taxpayers.
We must reduce GHGs (greenhouse gas) to address the drought/flood problem long-term. Boone is at 1% clean energy, and although “climate neutrality” sounds good, the devil is in the details. If we allow nuclear to count as clean energy (and under current NC law, nuclear is not counted as “clean” energy), and if we continue to pretend that natural gas is better for the climate than coal (it’s not, per IPCC’s 5th Assessment), we are not really addressing the problem. Since Duke Energy provides 95% of North Carolina’s total electricity, and it plans to increase natural gas by 22% over last year’s plan, it’s mathematically impossible to reduce GHG (greenhouse gas) emissions.
5. Not with our current rules and laws. Boone has zero distributed (rooftop) solar and also zero utility-scale solar; a lot depends on what NRLP’s new contract with NTE, a company that is 99% natural gas, says — will Boone be able to get 5% clean energy, 10%, 25%, 50%, or unlimited? Or will we get serious about net metering, which would allow distributed generation, and demand that NRLP get as much electricity as possible from solar? Two-thirds of Boone’s electricity comes from BREMCO, and they are at 0.5% clean energy, with no plans to increase.
6. No.
7. Yes, because the cost would have been prohibitive, and the cost to existing businesses too high.
VIRGINIA ROSEMAN
Bio: Living in the area since 1997, Virginia has served on the Boone Board of Adjustment and the Boone TDA. The issues closest to her heart are families, neighborhoods, local businesses, tourism, sustainability and healthy growth for the town and university. She attended WCU, raised 3 children in Boone and currently works as an event coordinator.
Contact info: VHHNRoseman@gmail.com; 828-964-8854
1. I want to make sure the people of Boone have a strong voice in town business, especially in matters involving new developments that could have lifelong impacts on neighborhoods. In the past several years, I have been concerned about some of the decisions made by the town that seemed to have bypassed or overruled earlier votes and agreements between town boards and developers. Whether it is the board of adjustment, planning commission or town council, members should act as a voice for the people. The laws and ordinances should be interpreted in the best interests of the people. Decisions and votes should be made with honor and care for the community. There are more issues than just this one facing Boone, but this is the one that motivated me to run.
2. Affordable housing for regular people is a huge issue within Boone and everyone knows it. I have personally questioned developers why their new development was only rent-by-the-room. Three different developers gave me the same response: “If there are more rent-by-the-room developments, college students will choose them over traditional apartments, therefore causing prices to fall for
less-desirable traditional apartments, which will then become affordable housing for working families.” Well, fast-forward 5 and 6 years, and that has NOT happened. With ASU growing every year while not building housing of its own, how is that ripple effect the developers talk about supposed to happen? It hasn’t, and it won’t.
The town has to step in, and through incentives, make workforce housing more attractive to developers. It is Boone’s job to make our community a true representation of the people that call Boone home, and our workforce is a part of our community’s backbone.
The town has been moving in the right direction to help protect traditional neighborhoods. My street in downtown is a good example of what the protection of R1 can do over time. As homes were sold, it became more and more a street with families and people of all ages (including new babies!). Some college students still live here and there on our street, but it honestly feels like they’re part of the neighborhood just like anyone else. It is in harmony with being a downtown neighborhood.
3. As alluded to in my response to the previous question, the sales pitch from the developers is that more rent-by-the-room housing should relieve our housing issues. This is not happening because the university is passing the stress of housing their student population to the town and county. First, Appalachian State needs to work to develop housing for a greater part of its student population. The town and university need to work together to create a safe community, and adequate university housing would have an impact. Let’s see how the university can become part of the solution.
4. In my opinion, the weakest provision within the UDO is Article 21 Stormwater Management, which is supposed to address the stormwater runoff that plagues our community. This article has good intentions, but it currently falls short of what we need. Waiting for new structures or major updates of plats to happen that would trigger this provision is not really enough. Even though the current council and current home and business owners may not have created the problem, it is up to us now to remedy the past. Some form of tax break to help offset the financial burden of daylighting streams or rebuilding dilapidated culverts/underground waterways is a start. Nature is a force that will do what it must to correct humankind’s mistakes. The sooner we acknowledge this, the better.
5. Yes. But, a goal requires a plan to get there.
6. No. I think the town should first focus on reclaiming its portion of county sales tax.
7. Yes. It is a complex project with many points of view, but at the minimum, the funding of all aspects has to be made clear before anyone can vote in favor of it.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.