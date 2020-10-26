BOONE — Absentee-by-mail ballot requests for the 2020 general election must be delivered to the Watauga County Board of Elections office by 5 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 27.
"Please drop them off in person in the courthouse at the board of elections office if you haven’t already mailed them," the elections office said in a statement.
This is the last week of the early voting period. All six sites in Watauga County will be open 8 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. weekdays and from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 31. Early-voting sites are located at the Watauga County Administration Building, Blowing Rock Town Hall, Deep Gap Fire Department, High Country Vacation Homes in Foscoe, the Western Watauga Community Center in Sugar Grove and the Plemmons Student Union on the campus of Appalachian State.
"The board of elections highly encourages all voters to take advantage of how easy it is to vote at an early-voting site," the office stated. "Due to COVID-19 precautions, voting on Election Day may take a little longer than normal."
If you are not registered to vote, you may register to vote or update your address at any site during the early-voting period. On Election Day an address change may require you to travel to a different precinct or vote a provisional ballot. People are not allowed to register on Election Day. If you are not a registered Watauga County voter and vote a provisional ballot in Watauga County on Election Day, your votes will not be counted.
The board of elections thanks all of the 18,451 people that have already voted in person or by mail.
