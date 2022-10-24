WATAUGA — According to the Watauga County Board of Elections, 2,874 voters have cast their ballot across the six early voting sites in Watauga County. 

The Watauga County Administration building leads the way as far as ballots cast with 806. The App State Student Union location is a close second with 720. The other sites have not yet eclipsed 400 votes with the Meat Camp Fire Department early voting location not quite at 300 votes cast. 

