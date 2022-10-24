WATAUGA — According to the Watauga County Board of Elections, 2,874 voters have cast their ballot across the six early voting sites in Watauga County.
The Watauga County Administration building leads the way as far as ballots cast with 806. The App State Student Union location is a close second with 720. The other sites have not yet eclipsed 400 votes with the Meat Camp Fire Department early voting location not quite at 300 votes cast.
During 2018's early voting period for the General Election, 24,736 community members cast their ballot in total.
Through the first two days in 2018 early voting, 1,392 people voted. This year, 1,753 people voted in the first two days.
Across the state, approximately 135,400 North Carolina voters cast ballots on the first day of in-person early voting Thursday.The turnout was on par with the nearly 136,500 voters who cast ballots on the first day of in-person early voting in 2018, according to the North Carolina State Board of Elections.
Watauga County residents may use any early voting site they choose. The following are the early voting sites in Watauga County for the 2022 General Election.
Watauga County Administration Building - 814 W. King St., Boone 28607
Appalachian State-Plemmons Student Union - 263 Locust St., Boone 28608
Blowing Rock Clubhouse(Rotary Bldg) - 108 Lakeside Dr., Blowing Rock 28605
Deep Gap Fire Department - 6583 Old 421 S, Deep Gap 28618
Meat Camp Fire Department - 4797 NC Hwy 194 N. Boone, 28607
Western Watauga Community Center - 1081 Old US Hwy 421 Sugar Grove, 28679
Same Day Registration is available at all sites for those Watauga County residents who are not registered to vote.
Early voting will go until Nov. 5. The follow are dates and times of early voting in Watauga County.
