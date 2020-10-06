BOONE — Candidates for the N.C. General Assembly fielded questions about COVID-19, broadband expansion, natural disasters, transportation, early childhood education and more during the Meet the Candidates Forum hosted by the Boone and Blowing Rock chambers of commerce Oct. 1.
Held at the Appalachian Theatre, the forum was not open for in-person attendance by the public due to COVID-19 restrictions. Instead, the event was broadcasted live on local cable TV and live-streamed on social media.
The forum was moderated by Omer Tomlinson and Boone Chamber President and CEO David Jackson, who took turns posing questions submitted to the chambers by the public.
N.C. House Rep. Ray Russell of Boone, a Democrat, is seeking re-election to the District 93 seat, with Republican Ray Pickett of Blowing Rock challenging him for the position. In the N.C. Senate race, Republican Deanna Ballard of Blowing Rock seeks re-election to the District 45 seat. She is challenged by Democrat Jeanne Supin of Boone.
Asked what northwestern North Carolina will look like post-COVID-19, Ballard, Pickett and Supin all mentioned the need for broadband expansion. Ballard said the region should focus on new business opportunities.
"There’s lots of challenges, but in those challenges there are opportunities to really evolve and be more resourceful," said Ballard.
Supin said the pandemic has revealed problems that need attention, including broadband, unemployment benefits and health care access. She also noted that the High Country could see an influx of new residents, which could cause community tensions.
Russell said that governments will have to address reduced revenues and what that means for programs and services, but added, "I think we can rebuild better." Mental health services will be important for the emotional needs of those affected by the pandemic, he said.
The candidates were asked how they would work to expand broadband in Watauga County, which is currently ineligible for much of the broadband funding allocated by the state because it is tied to the state's economic tier designations.
Russell said he and three colleagues in the House introduced "the most aggressive broadband bill ever in North Carolina this summer." Barriers tied to the economic tier system should be removed, he said, and more flexibility should be afforded to local governments, such as the ability to install infrastructure and lease it to private entities.
Russell said broadband expansion will be similar to the early days of electricity in the 1930s: “It’s going to take all hands on deck, and whoever can get there first needs to get there.”
Ballard said the state has made progress on broadband expansion but acknowledged the challenges for Watauga County, which is a Tier 3 county (least economically distressed) that has rural areas that are difficult to reach with broadband infrastructure.
Pickett proposed working directly with the private sector to expand broadband, while Supin said she had more to learn about the tier system.
"The bottom line is all of our communities need access to broadband, without fail," she said.
A two-part question asked candidates how they would help provide access to education for all populations as the state tries to put people back to work, and how they would make sure state employees who were doing that work were taken care of and provided with wellness resources.
"I think it needs to start at the high school level," Pickett said. "I think we need to expand the opportunities in high schools of what people can learn — I think we need to broaden what they can actually take in high school.” Pickett said he thought state employees at employers such as Appalachian State had access to campus resources, but that he had not given much thought to wellness resources at the secondary education level.
Ballard said, "I think North Carolina is more poised than ever in the middle of this pandemic to really change the culture of education." Nothing can replace in-classroom instruction, she said, but the state is looking at how remote learning can be part of education, such as on snow days and during weather disasters.
Community colleges and dual enrollment programs will also be key, Ballard said.
The state has expanded telehealth access to licensed psychologists, she said, and she has been in conversations with mental health counselors about how the state can support their offerings and case load.
Supin said education should extend beyond those in K-12 and college.
"In this economy we have to be lifelong learners, and really increasing … our ability to learn at mid-life and later on as jobs change and as the economy demands radically new things from us," Supin said.
State employees have been the victims of hiring freezes and budget cuts, she said, and they need stable, predictable budgets from the state legislature. They also need decent salaries and support for wellness programs and employment growth and retention, she added.
“The bottom line thing we need to do is quit starving public education,” Russell said. When adjusted for inflation, community colleges are being funded at 17 percent less than 12 years ago, he said.
Community amenities such as parks, trails and pedestrian infrastructure; paid leave so employees can take care of sick children or parents; and health incentive programs will all contribute to employee wellness, Russell said.
Another question asked candidates how they would prioritize investments in early childhood education.
Supin said pre-K programs should be in all schools and that she supports the recommendations of the WestEd report. She said she is learning more about how to support preschool teachers.
Russell said he sponsored a bill, which did not advance in the Senate, to inject more money into early childhood education and that would have ensured better training for early childhood workers.
Pickett said state leaders should study the issue and provide funding to local school boards for early childhood programs if they have a need for it.
Ballard said she would love to build a continuum of education that begins with pre-K or even earlier, and that pre-K wait lists have been reduced in recent years.
Candidates were asked what the state has learned about disaster planning and what should be done to improve disaster response.
Russell said the state has only been dealing with disaster outcomes, and that it has to recognize that the cause is climate change.
"We're going to have to really think about conservation, efficiency, rebuilding the grid so it’s smarter, and really make a move toward clean energy," Russell said. "It’s going to take a long, long time."
Pickett said setting aside money for the state's rainy day fund is essential to preparing for disaster response.
Ballard said state legislators work to advocate for disaster recovery funding for their communities and that consistent, streamlined communication between agencies is important.
Supin said she supports the governor's clean energy plan to significantly reduce carbon emissions by 2030 and to be carbon neutral by 2050.
To view a video of the General Assembly candidates' portion of the Meet the Candidates Forum, find this article on WataugaDemocrat.com.
