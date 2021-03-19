WASHINGTON, D.C. – According to the Office of the Director of National Intelligence, there are no indications that any foreign actor “attempted to alter any technical aspect of the voting process in the 2020 US elections, including voter registration, casting ballots, vote tabulation or reporting results.”
The ODNI released the declassified intelligence community assessment of foreign threats to the 2020 U.S. federal elections on March 16.
The intelligence community did assess that some “foreign actors, such as Iran and Russia, spread false or inflated claims about alleged compromises of voting systems to undermine public confidence in election processes and results.”
The document is a declassified version of a classified report that the intelligence community provided to the president, senior executive branch officials, and congressional leadership and intelligence oversight committees on Jan. 7, according to the ODNI.
The report gives an assessment that Russian President Putin — and a range of Russian government organizations — authorized and conducted influence operations aimed at denigrating presidential candidate Joe Biden's candidacy and the Democratic Party, supporting former President Donald Trump. The report stated the intelligence community found no persistent Russian cyber efforts to gain access to election infrastructure like 2016.
“Foreign malign influence is an enduring challenge facing our country,” said Director of National Intelligence Avril Haines in a statement. “These efforts by U.S. adversaries seek to exacerbate divisions and undermine confidence in our democratic institutions. Addressing this ongoing challenge requires a whole-of-government approach grounded in an accurate understanding of the problem, which the Intelligence Community, through assessments such as this one, endeavors to provide.”
Other key findings from the report include an assessment that Iran carried out a multi-pronged covert influence campaign intended to undercut former President Trump's reelection prospects — though without directly promoting his rivals.
As assessment that China did not deploy interference efforts and considered but did not deploy influence efforts intended to change the outcome of the U.S. presidential election.
The full intelligence community assessment can be found at tinyurl.com/2aefnmx3.
After the report was released Karen Brinson Bell, the executive director of the North Carolina State Board of Elections, released a statement.
“The report released today by the top federal intelligence officials supports what North Carolina elections officials have said all along: The 2020 elections in North Carolina were secure and the results are accurate,” Bell said. “We thank our federal partners for their important work in helping state and local governments secure our elections from all threats.”
Bell encouraged all North Carolinians to read these reports and seek “reliable, nonpartisan information about elections from state and county elections officials” — not from social media and unverified sources.
“We know from this report and our own experiences that efforts to undermine voter confidence in elections are widespread and often successful.” Bell said. “Please help us stop the spread of misinformation.”
More on election security in North Carolina, can be found at www.ncsbe.gov/about-elections/election-security.
