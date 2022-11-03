watauga county vote 2022 logo

WATAUGA — More than 10,000 Watauga County residents have cast their ballot in the 2022 General Election early voting period, which ends Saturday. 

A total of 10,603 people have voted as of the end-of-day Thursday, Nov. 3. According to the State Board of Elections, 622 people have cast an absentee by mail ballot in Watauga County. 

