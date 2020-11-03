Check this page for unofficial Watauga County election results as they are reported by the county's precincts tonight. Polls close at 7:30 p.m.
The following numbers reflect Watauga County totals only and do not include full numbers for district, state and federal races. For local races, the apparent winners (according to unofficial totals) are highlighted in bold.
9:22 p.m. With early voting, mail-in absentee (received through Nov. 2), and all precincts reporting (Bald Mountain, Beaver Dam, Beech Mountain, Blowing Rock, Blue Ridge, Boone 1, Boone 2, Brushy Fork, Cove Creek, Elk, Laurel Creek, Meat Camp, Boone 3, New River 1, New River 2, New River 3, North Fork, Shawneehaw, Stony Fork and Watauga):
Watauga County Commission District 1 (1 seat): Carrington Pertalion 15,807; Todd S. Castle 14,431
Watauga County Commission District 2 (1 seat): John Welch 20,456
Watauga County Commission District 5 (1 seat): Charlie Wallin 16,087; Bart Keller 14,069
Watauga County Board of Education (3 seats): Marshall Ashcraft 13,899; Steve Combs 14,926; Jason K. Cornett 14,894; Ronald (Ronny) Holste 13,634; Write-in 723
N.C. House of Representatives District 93: Ray Pickett 13,909; Ray Russell 16,805
N.C. Senate District 45: Jeanne Supin 15,565; Deanna Ballard 14,828
N.C. Governor: Al Pisano 120; Roy Cooper 17,442; Steven J. Difiori 470; Dan Forest 13,676
U.S. House: David Wilson Brown 16,198; Virginia Foxx 14,559; Jeff Gregory 578
U.S. Senate: Thom Tillis 14,087; Shannon W. Bray 1,117; Cal Cunningham 16,020; Kevin E. Hayes 321
U.S. President: Donald J. Trump 14,332; Joseph R. Biden 16,924; Don Blankenship 41; Howie Hawkins 96; Jo Jorgenson 377; Write-in, 109
8:58 p.m. With early voting, mail-in absentee (received through Nov. 2), and the Bald Mountain, Beaver Dam, Blowing Rock, Blue Ridge, Boone 2, Brushy Fork, Cove Creek, Laurel Creek, Meat Camp, Boone 3, New River 1, New River 2, New River 3, North Fork, Shawneehaw, Stony Fork and Watauga precincts reporting:
Watauga County Commission District 1 (1 seat): Carrington Pertalion 15,655; Todd S. Castle 14,191
Watauga County Commission District 2 (1 seat): John Welch 20,230
Watauga County Commission District 5 (1 seat): Charlie Wallin 15,927; Bart Keller 13,841
Watauga County Board of Education (3 seats): Marshall Ashcraft 13,742; Steve Combs 14,722; Jason K. Cornett 14,708; Ronald (Ronny) Holste 13,493; Write-in 708
N.C. House of Representatives District 93: Ray Pickett 13,674; Ray Russell 16,639
N.C. Senate District 45: Jeanne Supin 15,421; Deanna Ballard 14,574
N.C. Governor: Al Pisano 120; Roy Cooper 17,265; Steven J. Difiori 461; Dan Forest 13,443
U.S. House: David Wilson Brown 16,053; Virginia Foxx 14,303; Jeff Gregory 567
U.S. Senate: Thom Tillis 13,851; Shannon W. Bray 1,092; Cal Cunningham 15,868; Kevin E. Hayes 319
U.S. President: Donald J. Trump 14,094; Joseph R. Biden 16,762; Don Blankenship 41; Howie Hawkins 95; Jo Jorgenson 362; Write-in, 106
8:46 p.m. With early voting, mail-in absentee (received through Nov. 2), and the Blowing Rock, Blue Ridge, Boone 2, Brushy Fork, Meat Camp, Boone 3, New River 1, New River 3, Shawneehaw, Stony Fork and Watauga precincts reporting:
Watauga County Commission District 1 (1 seat): Carrington Pertalion 15,429; Todd S. Castle 13,366
Watauga County Commission District 2 (1 seat): John Welch 19,712
Watauga County Commission District 5 (1 seat): Charlie Wallin 15,684; Bart Keller 13,039
Watauga County Board of Education (3 seats): Marshall Ashcraft 13,395; Steve Combs 14,032; Jason K. Cornett 13,993; Ronald (Ronny) Holste 13,124; Write-in 682
N.C. House of Representatives District 93: Ray Pickett 12,875; Ray Russell 16,374
N.C. Senate District 45: Jeanne Supin 15,213; Deanna Ballard 13,739
N.C. Governor: Al Pisano 119; Roy Cooper 16,982; Steven J. Difiori 434; Dan Forest 12,645
U.S. House: David Wilson Brown 15,820; Virginia Foxx 13,480; Jeff Gregory 532
U.S. Senate: Thom Tillis 13,063; Shannon W. Bray 1,033; Cal Cunningham 15,634; Kevin E. Hayes 302
U.S. President: Donald J. Trump 13,254; Joseph R. Biden 16,520; Don Blankenship 39; Howie Hawkins 92; Jo Jorgenson 337; Write-in, 101
8:15 p.m. Results of early and mail-in absentee votes (received through Nov. 2):
Watauga County Commission District 1 (1 seat): Carrington Pertalion 14,538; Todd S. Castle 11,698
Watauga County Commission District 2 (1 seat): John Welch 18,212
Watauga County Commission District 5 (1 seat): Charlie Wallin 14,801; Bart Keller 11,378
Watauga County Board of Education (3 seats): Marshall Ashcraft 12,444; Steve Combs 12,575; Jason K. Cornett 12,593; Ronald (Ronny) Holste 12,129; Write-in 618
N.C. House of Representatives District 93: Ray Pickett 11,247; Ray Russell 15,405
N.C. Senate District 45: Jeanne Supin 14,366; Deanna Ballard 12,000
N.C. Governor: Al Pisano 93; Roy Cooper 15,954; Steven J. Difiori 359; Dan Forest 11,011
U.S. House: David Wilson Brown 14,939; Virginia Foxx 11,768; Jeff Gregory 429
U.S. Senate: Thom Tillis 11,401; Shannon W. Bray 871; Cal Cunningham 14,772; Kevin E. Hayes 251
U.S. President: Donald J. Trump 11,537; Joseph R. Biden 15,576; Don Blankenship 32; Howie Hawkins 73; Jo Jorgenson 260; Write-in, 79
