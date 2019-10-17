BOONE — The Boone Area Chamber of Commerce this year presents a special podcast series that features each of the four candidates on the 2019 ballot for Boone Town Council.
Due to scheduling issues with the candidates and other technical factors, the Boone Area Chamber of Commerce was forced to forgo a public forum this year. Instead, the four candidates were interviewed individually the week of Oct. 7 and each asked the same questions, which were prepared by the chamber's Government Relations Committee:
- Introduce yourself and tell us why you have decided to run for town council and what skills and experience you have that you feel makes you an effective candidate.
- What perspective do you have on growth plans for the town of Boone and what would you like to see considered as future growth plans are discussed?
- Police services, stormwater maintenance and the development of town property at the Bolick Farm are just a few of the funding challenges that the town council is currently dealing with. What are your strategies as it comes to prioritizing funding when it comes to town money?
- What is your view on the working relationship between the town of Boone and Watauga County, and how will you work improve the relationship between the two?
- What is the town of Boone’s role in economic development and its support of local business? What would you like to see enhanced in these areas?
- The town of Boone has stated some aggressive goals as it seeks carbon neutrality by 2030. What can be done now to move these priorities forward?
- What is your vision for Boone five years from now?
- How will you work to get up to speed on process and issues that impact the business community and citizens of our area?
- Any final comments you would like to make?
Links to the recorded interviews are included below. For additional 2019 municipal election coverage, including the Watauga Democrat's questions for Boone Town Council candidates, visit wataugademocrat.com/election/election2019. Election Day is Tuesday, Nov. 5.
