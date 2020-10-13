BOONE — Watauga County Board of Education candidates responded to questions about COVID-19, funding priorities, early childhood education, recruitment and retention and more during the Meet the Candidates Forum hosted by the Boone and Blowing Rock chambers of commerce Oct. 1.
Held at the Appalachian Theatre, the forum was not open for in-person attendance by the public due to COVID-19 restrictions. Instead, the event was broadcasted live on local cable TV and live-streamed on social media.
The forum was moderated by Omer Tomlinson and Boone Chamber President and CEO David Jackson, who took turns posing questions submitted by the public.
Steve Combs, the lone incumbent, and candidates Marshall Ashcraft, Jason Cornett and Ronny Holste are running for three open seats on the school board.
“What does public education look like in Watauga County after COVID-19?” the candidates were asked.
Combs said the first goal is to make sure every student is safe, but that “we’ve got to get our kids back in school.”
Ashcraft noted that remote learning has exposed both the capacity and the limitations of instructional technology, and as a school board member, he would use the opportunity to advocate for better technology access at home for students: “We really need to address that problem.”
Cornett acknowledged the importance of making an incremental return to in-personal instruction, but added, “it is time to start moving things forward.” Older students could potentially continue with online options, he said. Common sense and medical advice should guide decisions, he said, “and if we have to pull back, we have to pull back. There’s nothing wrong with that.”
Holste also emphasized the importance of getting students back in schools, but said steps must be based on public health expertise.
Asked about top funding priorities over the next two to four years, Cornett said completing the Valle Crucis School project is at the top, and that the school board should also look at Hardin Park. But he cautioned against neglecting other school facilities.
“The longer you go, the more expensive it gets,” he said. “We have to be really good at being good stewards and ... doing as much as we can as soon as we can, but not getting in too deep.”
Holste said infrastructure would be his top priority, in addition to mental health and health care within the schools, school security, financial compensation for employees and universal pre-K.
Getting kids back in school safely is the first priority, Combs said. The construction of Valle Crucis School will need to be funded “in a good way so it won’t cost taxpayers a ton of money,” he said. A school resource officer in every school is also a priority, he said, as well as finding an opportunity for the school board to meet about long-range planning.
Ashcraft mentioned Valle Crucis and other needs on the school system’s capital improvement plan, as well as prioritizing early childhood education — including the years before pre-K. Strengthening early childhood education might not be executed directly by Watauga County Schools, he said, but “we need to be a voice for doing a lot more to invest in early childhood services so that when children get to school, they can take full advantage of all it has to offer.”
The next question asked how the school system can work with early childhood systems to ensure successful transitions into early grades. Holste said that all families should have access to some level of pre-K or early childhood education, noting that the years before 5 years old lay the groundwork for learning ability later on.
“We must invest in those kids early,” Holste said. “The earlier we put money in, the more gains we reap later. I think it’s critical.”
Combs, Ashcraft and Cornett also expressed support for increased access to pre-K. Cornett added that the earlier educators can identify learning obstacles or developmental delays, the better.
Candidates were asked how Watauga County Schools can continue to recruit, fund and retain quality staff members.
Ashcraft said the system is lucky to have Superintendent Scott Elliott, who sets a healthy tone in which people are respected, recognized and listened to. Although most compensation decisions take place at the state level, “we need to be a voice for better compensation,” he said.
Cornett suggested a partnership between Watauga County Schools and Appalachian State University similar to the North Carolina Teaching Fellows, which at one time offered competitive, four-year scholarships at public universities in return for a commitment to teach in North Carolina public schools for at least four years. (The program was discontinued for a few years and then restored, but with limitations).
Cornett said he was also supportive of any pay supplements or bonuses that could be achieved at the school board level.
Holste said the No. 1 way to recruit and retain staff is through compensation, and that he will always advocate for that. The second way is by having a culture of listening, he said.
Combs said the beauty of the area, a small, high-quality school system, low crime rates and the local health care system are all highlights that can help the school system recruit.
Candidates were asked how they would support a healthy community and how the school system can maintain a healthy community.
Holste said he would bring a level of compassion and understanding that every person comes to the school system from a different place. Combs said it’s important to be there for people, and that he knows who to ask to find answers for constituents.
Ashcraft said it’s important for school leaders to model good behavior and healthy attitudes, such as encouraging vaccination. While the school system can’t do it all, it can serve as a valuable center for connection families to health resources, he added.
Cornett also noted that school board members build relationships within the community, allowing them to connect constituents with resources.
To view a video of the school board candidates’ portion of the Meet the Candidates Forum, find this article on WataugaDemocrat.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.