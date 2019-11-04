BOONE — The total of 897 early voters in Watauga County was fewer than expected, according to Watauga County Board of Elections Director Matthew Snyder.
“We’re glad to see everything went very smoothly on our end,” Snyder said. “Both sites were able to be up and running (and) provide lots of hours for people to vote.”
Out of the 897 voters, 249 came at the Watauga County Administration Building on West King Street. The site was open Oct. 16-18, Oct. 21-25 and Oct. 28 through Nov. 1 – a total of 13 days – from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.
More than 72.2 percent of the voters, 647 in total, voted at the Appalachian State University Plemmons Student Union – open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Oct. 21-25 and Oct. 28 through Nov. 1.
The busiest day for both sites was the final day, Friday, Nov. 1. A total of 105 people voted at the student union, while 40 people voted at the administration building. The lowest daily turnout for the student union was 42 people on Thursday, Oct. 24, and was eight people for the admin building on Monday, Oct. 21.
A vast majority of the early voters, 832 of the 897, voted in the Boone municipal race. A total of 38 early voters were from Blowing Rock, 11 were from Seven Devils and 15 from Beech Mountain.
Snyder said that typically, Boone voters prefer to vote early and don’t vote as much on Election Day. In the other three municipalities, voters prefer Election Day itself to vote, Snyder said, even in years where there’s early voting available locally.
