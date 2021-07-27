WATAUGA — Members of the Watauga County Board of Elections were officially sworn in on July 20 by Watauga County Board of Commissioners Chairmen John Welch.
Five members — Michael Behrent (D), Eric Eller (R), James Hill (R), Matt Walpol (D) and Marv Williamsen (D) — were sworn in. Outgoing members Nancy Owen (R) and former chair Jane Ann Hodges (D) were also honored for their years of service.
Hill is the newest member of the board and Behrent will serve as chair after being appointed by Gov. Roy Cooper.
"Watauga County is very fortunate to have current and past board members so dedicated to bring fair elections to the count," said Director of Elections Matt Snyder. "Last year was an extremely challenging election for the board having to approve 5,407 absentee by mail ballots, conducting an election during a pandemic and everything that comes with a presidential election year. We are so grateful for their service to the county."
