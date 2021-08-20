WATAUGA — The Watauga County Board of Elections approved its one stop early voting plan at its Aug. 17 meeting.
The one-stop plan approved by the board has early voting in the Watauga County Administration Building at 814 West King St. in the Commissioners’ Board Room starting Oct. 14 at 8 a.m. Early voting at that location will go Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. The final day of early voting at the administration building will be on Saturday, Oct. 30, from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Early voting will also take place at the Plemmons Student Union — located at 263 Locust St. — on the campus of Appalachian State University. Early voting there will take place from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday starting on Oct. 18. The final day of early voting at the Plemmons Student Union will also be on Saturday, Oct. 30 from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.
The board also voted to meet on Election Day in November at 5 p.m. to count absentee ballots. The results of the absentee ballot count will not be announced before 7:30 p.m. that night.
The board also approved county precinct judges, who oversee the primaries and elections within their respective precincts, according to the North Carolina State Board of Elections. All members who were recommended by the local political parties and then recommended by Watauga County Director of Elections Matt Snyder were approved unanimously.
The board also approved moving the town of Seven Devils polling place to the Seven Devils Town Hall located at 157 Seven Devils Road in Banner Elk. The previous polling place was the Foscoe Fire Department.
The board stated in its resolution that the town of Seven Devils had requested the board move the polling place for registered voters in the town. The town currently has 246 registered voters who are eligible to vote in the town of Seven Devils municipal election.
Snyder also provided an update on voter statistics to the board. He said the county has 246 new registered voters, which he said is good “for an odd year.” Snyder said that the week of Aug. 9 the board had 645 voter registrations dropped off and another 400 dropped off on Aug. 17, which he said was typical during the first week of school.
“We've been happy to still get a steady flow of registrations,” Snyder said.
As of the Aug. 17 meeting, Snyder said the total number of inactive and active voters in the county stands at 42,391.
Snyder said that since the university had residence hall name changes, residence halls demolished and new residence halls built, there are a number of registered voters that won’t have that address anymore. Snyder said for the dorms that were recently demolished — Coltrane and Gardner — he took that geocode point street address and removed it from the system.
Snyder said that those registered voters won’t have an address listed until they voted and changed their address.
The board also agreed to start limiting access to the board of elections office located in the court house and add a drop box for new voting registrations outside the office for people to still drop off new registrations.
Board member Eric Eller also presented a letter to the board to be sent to Watauga County state representatives Rep. Ray Picket (R — Watauga) and Sen. Deanna Ballard (R — Watauga). Eller was given the task of writing the letter after the board discovered a state statute would create issues in the New River III voting precinct when construction takes place on Wilson Ridge Road in the coming years that will divide the precinct in half.
NC General Statute 163-130.2 allows the temporary use of two voting places for certain precincts. But the New River III precinct would meet all but one of the seven criteria. It wouldn't meat the first criteria as it states the precinct “has more registered voters than can adequately be accommodated by any single potential voting place available for the precinct.”
The board decided at its July 13 meeting that Eller would draft a letter to the state representatives, Ballard and Pickett, to try and address the statute on the state level. The board approved the letter unanimously and thanked Eller for taking the time to write it.
Early voting for the Nov. 2 municipal elections begins on Oct. 14 and ends on Oct. 30. The deadline to submit an absentee by mail ballot request is 5 p.m. Oct. 26. The deadline the board of elections has to receive absentee by mail ballots is on Nov. 5 by 5 p.m. with the ballot postmarked by Election Day.
The county canvas will be on Nov. 9. More information on the election can be found at www.wataugacounty.org/App_Pages/Dept/BOE/calendar.aspx.
