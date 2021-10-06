WATAUGA — Ahead of the Nov. 2 municipal elections, candidates from Boone and Seven Devils answered questions on key issues they would face if elected.
No Beech Mountain town council candidate responded to multiple requests from the Watauga Democrat. Blowing Rock candidates will be featured in a future Blowing Rocket edition.
Early voting starts on Oct. 14 at 8 a.m. in the Watauga County administration building. Same day voting registration is available during early voting.
Candidate Bios
The following are short biography’s for candidates running in municipal elections in Watauga County. Each candidate was asked to provide a short bio no more than 100 words. No bio was altered or edited.
Boone Mayor
Tim Futrelle
My name is Tim Futrelle, and I am running to be your next mayor. I have been married to my amazing wife for twenty years, and we have three amazing daughters. My family modeled for me the importance of community, and to love your neighbor. I have dedicated my life to service; personally, professionally, and publicly. I served on the Watauga County Commission from 2008-2012. I have over 25 years of experience in the businesses and corporate world. I appreciate your support and I ask for your vote. Please contact me with any questions or concerns at timforboone@gmail.com. I look forward to connecting with you!
Boone Town Council
Todd Carter
As Chief Development Director at Hospitality House of Northwest N.C. Todd works with individuals, businesses, faith communities, foundations, and civic organizations to offer opportunities for support of the many housing and hunger relief programs made available to the children, women and men served by the agency. He handles all public relations, donor relations, social media, and marketing, organizes all fundraising events and campaigns and meets one-on-one with current and potential donors. People are his passion and building community is one of his strengths. Watching (and attending) college football and basketball games is part of his self-care regimen, always cheering on his alma mater UNC. #GoHeels.
Jon Dalton George
I’m originally from the town of Midway and grew up in a working-class household. I felt compelled to jump into politics because there weren’t enough people advocating for the little guy. I consider myself a community activist, spending the last five years working to solve our Town’s issues and have won numerous policy victories, all of which I am immensely proud of. I may not carry the background of a typical candidate running for office, but I carry a record of helping people, solving issues creatively, and putting people first. I hope to win your vote this November!
Benjamin Ray
Honest, hard-working, no-nonsense kinda guy. I’ve lived in Boone for 9 years and 15 years in the High Country. I grew up on welfare from a single-parent home, and have always had to work hard to achieve anything in life. I am a risk-taker, and willing to fight for the issues that are right for our locals. I am a full-time real estate agent, owner of vacation and long-term rental properties, entrepreneur and owner of a local real estate firm and an event venue off the Parkway. I am a lover of God, my family, my community, and my country. I believe in equality and the inherent freedoms of thought/speech/happiness assured to us by our forefathers who sacrificed greatly for this great country to shine as a beacon of hope to others.
Virginia Roseman
My family has lived in the area since 1997, first just outside of town, and then relocating to Downtown Boone in 2008. The main reasons for these moves were to be in a nice town to raise our children, and secondly for the quality of life for the entire family.As a current council member, I know my decisions impact real people, and I take this responsibility very seriously. I know that it is critical for residents to have representatives that can lend a voice to all people, and I hope that is exactly what I am doing. As both a resident and a candidate, I have a wide range of interests, but the issues closest to my heart are families, neighborhoods, local businesses, tourism, and sustainability. Also, when the town and university grows, I feel it should be healthy growth that is in harmony with the community.
Eric Woolridge
I moved to Boone in 1997 to attend ASU. Graduated in 2001 with a BS in Community Planning and a Masters of Public Administration in 2011 (concentration in town and county management). I’m married to my beautiful wife Erica and have two daughters. I’ve been working professionally in community development and local government for 20 years, including three years as the Director of Tourism Planning for the Watauga County and Boone Tourism Development Authorities. In 2012 I co-founded Destination by Design, a regional planning and economic development firm based in Boone, NC. I currently serve as the firm’s President.
Boone Town Council Unexpired Term Ending in 2023
Eric Brown
Born in Boone, North Carolina in October, 1983. Went to Hardin Park Elementary and Parkway Elementary schools. Attended Watauga High School 1998-2000 and was accepted into the North Carolina School of Science and Mathematics in 2000. Attended NCSSM in Durham, 2000-2002. University of North Carolina Chapel Hill Alum 2006. Kaplan Masters of Science in Education 2010. Kiwanis Boone club member 2013-2021, advisor and secretary 2015-2020, club president 2020-2021, lt. governor 2021-2022.
Christy M. Cook
Christy M. Cook joined the Boone community and AppState in 2002. Ms. Cook is a veteran of the United States Air Force where she served honorably as an Air Traffic Control specialist. Christy met her husband of 24 years, David, at Whiteman Air Force Base in Missouri. After Whiteman Air Force Base they accepted an assignment in Europe for three years. Once both of them transitioned out of the Air Force they moved to David’s hometown of Boone, North Carolina. Christy and David have a son, born and raised in Boone, now beginning his sophomore year at Watauga High School.
Rebecca Nenow
Becca’s life in Boone began in 5th grade when her dad joined a medical practice in town. She was a student of Watauga County schools until 11th grade when she left to attend UNC- School of the Arts and then UNC- Chapel Hill for her BA in psychology. After working in wilderness therapy and thru-hiking the Appalachian Trail, she returned home to Boone to begin her business, Resupply, which reduces consumer waste and aims to close the loop on the supply chain and waste streams. Her experience working in sustainability is what brings her to run for Boone Town Council.
Edie Tugman
Married to a local, we moved to Boone in 1967 when Stuart went to work for IRC/TRW. After business moves to California and Raleigh, we have been lucky enough to come back “home” twice. While in Raleigh, after a time with Smith, Anderson as a litigation paralegal, I worked for the North Carolina Hospital Assoc. in their Risk Management program. I remained in Health Care Risk Management for the next 20 years, working out of Boone, with Novant Health, managing Loss Reduction across their system of hospitals and physician practices. I have been retired for a number of years, and active in our church and the community. I am the coordinator of a housing repair/rehab ministry at Holy Cross Episcopal Church and serve as a Lay Reader, Chalice and Acolyte.
Seven Devils Town Council
Brad Lambert
My name is Brad Lambert. I am a retired U.S. Navy Captain (O-6) with over 30 years military service. Education: graduate of Science Hill High School, Georgia Institute of Technology, University of West Florida, and UNC School of Government “Municipal Managers Administration”. More than 10 years service to Seven Devils: Mayor pro tem, Public Works Committee, Public Safety Committee, and volunteer fire fighter and first responder. Previous service: Town Manager. Named “2017 Outstanding Local Elected Official in the High Country Region”. My wife, Kay, and I have been full time residents of Seven Devils since 2004. We love it here.
Leigh Sasse (Republican) and Jeffrey Williams (Republican) did not respond to multiple requests as of publication. Wayne Bonomo (Unaffiliated) also did not return multiple requests as of publication.
Questions and Answers
Boone Mayor
Candidate: Tim Futrelle (Democrat)
Question: How will you address housing affordability in Boone?
Futrelle: I will invite community members and stakeholders to come together in charettes to create single-family type community developments for affordable/workforce and student housing. These should be located along AppalCart routes to help reduce traffic. After we rebuild a cooperative working relationship with the county, I would like to discuss community land trusts.
Question: How do you plan to promote environmental sustainability in your role?
Futrelle: I will start by promoting the town’s current zero-carbon energy initiatives. I would bring in replacement programs for existing town equipment, vehicles, appliances, etc; so that when the time comes for replacement; that replacement would meet the highest energy efficiency standards. I will also work with utilities, governmental entities, and community members to incentivize both business and residential, to install solar and wind power and energy efficient fixtures and appliances. This would save tax payer dollars both short and long term.
Question: How important is the relationship between the town of Boone and Watauga County?
Futrelle: Vital. It’s time to chart a new course of cooperation and mutual respect. I believe the relationships I have with current commission members and county staff will help to foster that. When we work together, the community as a whole will win.
Question: What is your number one goal if elected?
Futrelle: Preserving water as a resource and conserving water to keep it viable and accessible.
Question: What are some of your strategies for manageable growth?
Futrelle: Establish and pass an updated growth and development plan. A plan that focuses on water conservation, energy efficiency, and renewable energy as our primary resource. Reevaluate permitting regulations, and allocate funding to fully staff the Permitting and Inspections department.
Question: If a resident approaches you with an idea regarding town infrastructure (roads, water, sewer, etc.), how would you evaluate whether the project was worth pursuing or implementing?
Futrelle: I welcome it! I would listen to them and take notes on the conversation. I would consult the Public Works department, and we would go from there.
Question: In what ways would you involve town residents in the decision-making process for the town? What specific plans do you have for engaging constituents and listening to their concerns?
Futrelle: I will hold office hours that will be posted and readily available to the community. I really like charettes, and I also believe public hearings are important. I will also personally be available by phone, email, my Facebook page, and I will have a website with a comment section.
Question: If you were only able to change one specific aspect of life in Boone, what would that one thing be, and why?
Futrelle: Traffic. It’s terrible. Full Stop.
Question: How do you plan to maintain the constructive balance of community and tourism (visitors) within the town?
Futrelle: I'd like to see more opportunities for and investments in outdoor recreation. It's great for our active community and visitors love our wealth of outdoor activities.
Question: What experiences do you have that would help you in this role if elected?
Futrelle: I love Boone! My wife and I have lived here for over 20 years. We went to school here. We work to make our living here. We were married in Daniel Boone Native Gardens 20 years ago this year. We are raising our children here. I thoroughly enjoy public service and working towards a better community. I graduated with a Bachelor of Science degree in Political Science from Appalachian State. I also had the honor to serve as Watauga County Commissioner from 2008-2012. It would be my honor to serve again, as Mayor of Boone.
Boone Town Council
Candidates: Todd Carter (D), Virginia Roseman (D), Jon Dalton George (D), Benjamin Ray (Republican) and Eric Woolridge (Unaffiliated). Adrian Tait (Unaffiliated) is on the ballot, but announced he was ending his campaign to spend more time with his family.
Question: How will you address housing affordability in Boone?
Carter: Access to safe, affordable housing; includes workforce housing, student housing, housing for those with disabling conditions, housing for our elderly population and housing for no-to-low-income families and individuals. There have literally been decades of work done on the issue of affordable housing in Boone. I am already looking into that past work, identifying the challenges, and looking for opportunities. If there is any “low hanging fruit” to be had to address affordable housing issued in Boone, I will start there. Beyond being a passion of mine, housing access is something that I have been and continue working on. I know the struggles of low-income wage earners trying to secure housing; trying to move families out of homelessness; students without transportation that cannot afford to live in Boone; and me. Despite working, shopping, and organizing in Boone since 2011, I, as a single income professional, struggled to find an affordable place to live in town. It took over nine years, but I finally did it last November, thanks to Reggie Hunt and Alfred Glover. Currently, I am on a planning committee for a series of housing forums that will seek input from town residents and stakeholders, as well as work toward solutions. I believe that the answer lies with a model like the Athens Land Trust where the town and county work together, working with a land trust that will both address immediate housing needs and plan for the future. Utilizing this model, my plan is to develop more multi-family housing properties similar to Watauga Green, the last one, to my knowledge, to be built in Boone. This model serves individuals and families earning up to 40, 50 and 60 percent of the county median income. These units house students, working families and residents on a fixed income. I’d like to require existing student developments, as well as new ones, to accept Housing Choice vouchers for low-to-no-income and formerly homeless students who are only able to afford housing using those vouchers.
Roseman: The incomes of our workforce haven’t kept up with the high cost of housing here. There are many moving parts to this issue, so there is no single solution. Multiple times, I have personally questioned developers why their new developments were only rent-by-the-room. The response is always the same: “If there are more rent-by-the-room developments, college students will choose them over traditional apartments, therefore causing prices to fall for less-desirable traditional apartments, which will then become affordable housing for working families.” Well, fast-forward 7 and 8 years, and that has NOT happened. With ASU growing so much, how is that ripple effect the developers talk about supposed to happen? It hasn’t, and it won’t. The university is the entity that most needs our workforce...it could not function without our workforce. I think the university should want to have their workforce closer rather than commuting in from Tennessee or other counties. The university should play a role in addressing this by tackling workforce income, the supply of affordable workforce housing, and also the supply of student housing. Working with the town, we could offer incentives of tax breaks and appropriate bonuses to housing developers that help our workforce, as well as pursue grants. Additionally, though it would not be an overnight solution, we (and future councils) can also continue to tweak the UDO to help eliminate developer loopholes and guide Boone to a future that is friendlier to our workforce.
George: Housing affordability is one of the most pressing issues in our Town while also being one of the most difficult to solve. Frankly, if someone claims to have a quick solution to such a complex problem, they’re dead wrong. That said, we need long-term and practical solutions to reign in our local housing market. One of these solutions could be the establishment of a community land trust ensuring housing affordability for Boone’s current residents and those for generations to come. Although it would take a community-wide investment effort, it’s something that I will ensure is taken seriously by the next Town Council, and I will charge our advisory committees with researching the strategy in detail. While the focus on affordability is extremely important, we cannot forget about ensuring housing livability. The Town has much more power and authority to address rental conditions negatively impacting tenant livability, such as those outlined in Boone’s Minimal Housing Code. Many see livability issues as those that only affect students, but they’re universal. Regardless of whether it’s a student or a resident that has been here for decades, we must ensure everyone in our community has access to safe, affordable, and adequate housing opportunities.
Ray: Researching grants, federal programs, and using my career in real estate to find other towns/cities nationwide that give similar incentives that will create energy for local and outside builders/investors to develop great rental options for our local professionals. Working with the town to keep our real estate holdings to repurpose for multi-family for locals which will increase revenues for the town and help plan wisely for our town properties.
Woolridge: Every citizen should be concerned about the long-term trajectory of this issue and Boone’s ability to maintain a strong workforce. Affordable housing should be addressed in two ways: 1) incentives; and 2) partnerships. Developers that present projects that provide for affordable housing by way of obtaining state or federal tax housing credits are fast tracked through the Boone zoning and permitting system to the extent possible. In addition, we must consider reducing or eliminating any associated development fees for these projects to the extent allowed by law, thereby making Boone an in-kind partner. Establish a formal affordable housing partnership between the Town of Boone, Watauga County, and ASU. Hire professional staff dedicated to realizing affordable housing within the town and county. There are communities making great strides in the creation of affordable housing, but success is predicated on partnerships and staff capacity. If voters would like to learn more about workforce housing, I suggest reviewing these two resources: Low-income Housing Tax Credits: www.nchfa.com/rental-housing-partners/rental-developers/rental-development-financing-options/low-income-housing-tax-credits and Workforce Housing Program: www.nchfa.com/rental-housing-partners/rental-developers/rental-development-financing-options/workforce-housing-loan-program.
Question: How do you plan to promote environmental sustainability in your role?
Carter: I am fully supportive of the Town of Boone’s recent contract with New River Light and Power to transition municipal operations to 25% renewable energy by 2022. Now, we must go further. As Chief Development Director at Hospitality House, I oversaw the fund procurement for two separate renewable energy solar projects. We installed both a solar thermal and photovoltaic system that significantly reduced the carbon footprint of the facility. To my knowledge, this remains the single largest private solar project in Boone. Now, I understand that environmental sustainability challenges are on a much larger scale for the town, but I am committed to keep pushing forward toward a 100% renewable energy infrastructure. Environment sustainability is also tied to traffic. When I am out canvassing whether in local neighborhoods or student housing, the number one complaint is traffic. I will propose and push for adoption of a ‘complete streets’ ordinance to being transitioning current and to ensure that all future roadways and corridors are pedestrian and bike friendly. For those roads not under our direct jurisdiction, I will work with N.C. DOT to begin that process as well.
Roseman: The town has been doing a good job trying to convert to sustainable energy as quickly as possible. It doesn’t happen overnight. For the past two years, just simply changing the lighting systems in Boone has been a slow but productive project. We are 80% converted. This council has budgeted for the 2021-2022 year the funds to complete this conversion project. Starting in January of 2022, all Town Boone municipality buildings will be on 100% renewable energy. The energy providers are still in the beginning stages of getting people to sign up for renewable energy. Collectively, as more people sign up and use it, rates will go down for all. The cost of the town using it should therefore go down in the future. I hope that Boone will also be able to find grants to help establish a solar project that residents and building owners can apply for installing solar panels on their buildings or property. We have to invest in sustainable and renewable energy. Every baby step will be a step in the right direction. Our planet is counting on us.
George: The Town has made tremendous advances in our pursuit of sustainability; however, we can always do better. Thus far, Boone is on track to achieve carbon neutrality in municipal operations in 2022, is constructing a new government complex with a specific focus on green infrastructure and has hired a Sustainability and Special Projects Manager to lead our local efforts. I have, and will continue to work to prevent our progress from stalling due to complacency. Although we have achieved a lot thus far, we must continue looking into the future and tailor our goals accordingly, especially with our goal of full town-wide carbon neutrality by 2050. The pressing challenges of climate change compels us to expand our efforts and act sooner than later. Boone must be aggressive in its push for green, climate neutral, and sustainable policies while continuing to be a leader in North Carolina. We must revive weather proofing standards, streamline our recycling practices, protect local streams and waterways, and invest in public transportation options to encourage the reduction of single-occupancy vehicle use.
Ray: We already do an amazing job in Boone regarding this topic compared to other towns, and the university is a great resource/partner in this work. Continue to find more ways to incentivize local businesses to be more “green” in their operations and building practices. This takes compromise on some town rules from past councils that actually have negative effects on businesses: ex: A true story of a local thriving business: town requires sidewalks (that connect nowhere with other neighboring property, and also add large amounts of storm drainage runoff to nearby waterways) when a business spends a certain amount of money in their capital improvements, even when the business is requesting to upfit their business with solar panels.
Woolridge: Our streams, views, mountains, and air are significant reasons why we all call Boone home. Sustainability isn’t something to do “here and there,” but should be wove into every project we do. I think it’s great that we have staff focused on sustainability and special projects. The ROI on this position will be phenomenal over time when you consider Boone’s ability to obtain state and federal grants to improve stormwater, install bio-retention systems that filter and slow the discharge of water, conduct streambank enhancements, and expand our greenway system to further provide for alternative transportation. The development of Boone’s new public works facility (Bolick Property) should be developed as a model for sustainability that is not only good for the environment, but also results in a net cost savings to Boone taxpayers through the reduction of energy consumption. Lastly, incentives should be offered to developers willing to install green infrastructure. One incentive that should be provided immediately is to allow photovoltaic or solar hot water installation to not count towards the total cost of improvements for grandfathered or non-conforming uses. Current policy allows business owners in these situations to improve their property up to a certain extent (% value of overall property) within a 10-year period before having to upfit their entire property to new UDO codes. For this reason, business and property owners must be careful when and how they invest in their property. We need to ensure that green infrastructure investments do not count toward this threshold.
Question: How important is the relationship between the town of Boone and Watauga County?
Carter: My number one priority is to improve relations and foster an environment of collaboration and cooperation between the Town of Boone and Watauga County. A good working relationship is essential to meet the goal of renewable energy and access to housing for all. We are all citizens of the same place. We work, play, worship, dine and relax together. I believe that we all share a common goal in that we want Boone to be a great place to live and visit, preserving its unique history while positively positioning it as a welcoming place to wall for decades to come.
Roseman: Improving relations with the County Commission is our most important challenge. The County and the Town have shared concerns that we can come together on. This relationship between the Commissioners and the Councillors has to be mended and each must be willing to go back to the table--to best benefit all--to make necessary changes to the distribution of the sales tax that we collect.
George: This relationship is critical in allowing us to take a collaborative community-wide approach to address our community-wide issues. With Boone being the County Seat, the most populous town, and a major tourist attraction, the economic success of our Town will allow for the economic success of all our local communities. This success, however, will only be achieved through a healthy intragovernmental relationship. Economics aside, a healthy relationship will allow us to more adequately address other pressing issues, such as our COVID-19 pandemic response. Many of the problems we face do not recognize municipal boundaries, and we shouldn’t either. Unity through consensus is crucial. It’s time our local relationships with neighboring governments reflect this fact. Moving forward, both bodies must pursue a transparent dialog about our disagreements rather than try to resolve them through pointless expensive lawsuits. I will work to mend our strained relationship while ensuring Boone is treated fairly, especially when it comes to local sales tax allocations. Pettiness cannot prevent us from serving our constituencies to the best of our abilities.
Ray: Very important! we need a team environment between these 2 bodies and the council that have a vision for our greater future and work to achieve it without fear of the council.
Woolridge: This relationship is critical. Moreover, partnerships and a spirit of cooperation is critical among many agencies and institutions (ASU, NCDOT, etc.) if Boone is to fully execute any long-term vision. Obviously, the alternate sales tax distribution method instituted by Watauga County was a blow to the Town of Boone. There is a lot of “bridge building” work to do in this arena. I have been working with county administrators and officials for over a decade, and I’m looking forward to this opportunity. When elected, creating functional relationships will be the first step. The second step will include working together in a proactive way to serve residents in a greater manner than either entity could have done independently.
Question: What is your number one goal if elected?
Carter: See #3, which I hope can begin immediately, if I am elected. Then go back to #1. Beyond that, I want to pass the non-discrimination ordinance to ensure that Boone codifies equitable protections for BIPOC, minority and LGBTQ residents and visitors in employment, housing, education, and access.
Roseman: The same as number 3, mending our relationship with the commissioners.
George: First and foremost, I will fight to address substandard housing conditions as well as predatory housing practices. Hope begins at home and it’s no secret that many of our Town’s residents are feeling hopeless. While some candidates have begun to address these issues, they are coming to the issue late. I am the only person running that has consistently addressed housing conditions and practices, rather than just talking about them. Affordability and scarcity force many into housing units that are not suitable for anyone. Finding creative ways to balance this power imbalance, improve our current housing stock, and ameliorate predatory practices -- these have been and remain my main goal. Even before my recent appointment onto the Town Council, I had worked side by side with local leaders to introduce municipal policies to address our housing issues. Now, during my short time thus far as a Councilperson, I’ve introduced these policies myself, tackling the issues of mold in housing units, retaliatory evictions, and others. Housing is an issue that transcends the divides we have in our community. It is an issue that I have fought to address and will continue to do so. No one in our community should be paying to live in conditions that harm their health, safety, and comfort.
Ray: Housing opportunities: affordable rental options for locals and good housing standards/ accountability for owners/managers for our off-campus students.
Woolridge: On my website (eric4boone.com) I outline four primary focus areas, including: downtown revitalization; outdoor recreation and greenway expansion; arts and culture; and neighborhood protection. The key to all of this, and my number one goal, is to see our community engage in long-range planning and bold visioning. You cannot effectively operate any institution, business, or community without a great vision. Boone’s Comprehensive Plan was written in 2006! Boone’s (former) land use plan was unadopted by the Council with seemingly no intention to revisit the growth challenges ahead of us. According to new state law (see GS 160D), we must maintain an updated comprehensive plan. Let’s take this opportunity to engage all citizens to cast a community vision for the next 15 years to create Boone Blueprint 2035! With a vision, we can internally become more focused and strategic, effectively stewarding our limited staff and financial capacity. In addition, if we can externally communicate our vision to state, federal, and private grant-making institutions, we suddenly create new opportunities to secure grant funds to augment our local dollars. This is the type of multiplication necessary to take Boone to the next level.
Question: What are some of your strategies for manageable growth?
Carter: I am for intentional, transparent, and managed growth – and that must include cooperation with the University and County. The Town of Boone’s comprehensive plan was last updated in 2006. Before anything else, that needs to be reviewed, revised, and updated by the newly elected council with input and advice from town staff, advisory commissions, and the public. I’ve been following Carrboro’s most recent process, Carrboro Connects. It’s a plan for long-term growth centered on affordable housing, transportation, land use, racial equity, and climate action, among others. I believe that a process like this will benefit Boone. I will engage the public, utilizing charrettes, forums, town halls and surveys to ensure an accessible and inclusive process between town staff, council, and citizenry.
Roseman: Having a strong and reliable UDO is the key to achieving manageable growth. The UDO evolves over time. As the town implements the UDO, the town finds areas that need to be tweaked and revisited. It is also a guideline for future growth and the protection of our town. Every member of our community should know these zones and stand up for protection within the districts and transitional zones.
George: Most importantly, to pursue manageable municipal growth we must pursue cooperation and transparency between the Town and those who allow us to expand. In regard to project developments, we must place practical planning and zoning at the forefront of discussions to encourage principled growth while avoiding harmful rapid uncontrollable expansion. To meet the housing needs of our residents, the Town must work to encourage workforce and affordable housing projects through partnerships with both nonprofit and for-profit entities. While expansion for the future is necessary, so is the preservation of our community’s past by protecting areas of historical significance without imposing overbearing regulations. In regard to public movement, the Town must invest in walkability and public transportation infrastructure to alleviate traffic congestion, encourage sustainable travel, and create a pedestrian-friendly atmosphere in commercial areas Unnecessary regulation will hurt our communities as we grow; however, oversight and a strategic plan is needed to ensure we grow in a sustainable and manageable way. Therefore, I hope to charge an existing committee with exploring Boone-specific growth strategies or chartering a new advisory board to guide the Town Council through the process.
Ray: We need to create a common sense comprehensive plan for the town quickly! we are growing and need to plan wisely for this growth.
Woolridge: I consult throughout the southeast on this very issue, and Boone, as a college town, has some very unique challenges. We must find a balance between density and community character. Housing in our downtown is important to encourage pedestrian activity, reduce traffic, reduce the need for water and sewer expansion, increase tax-value per acre to improve the ROI on existing infrastructure investments, improve downtown business vitality, and reduce sprawl. Likewise, we need to protect our historic neighborhoods and promote community character through great urban form and architecture, and by limiting building height (4 stories max).
Question: If a resident approaches you with an idea regarding town infrastructure (roads, water, sewer, etc.), how would you evaluate whether the project was worth pursuing or implementing?
Carter: First, I will be excited that someone else is excited by infrastructure. Then I will listen and next I will learn. I will contact the Town Manager to jointly explore with appropriate town departments and commissions to access the viability, feasibility, and economic impact of the proposed project.
Roseman: First, research. See the safety issues that it would eliminate or create. Secondly, funding. See how this project could be funded. No one wants more taxes. Can the project instead be funded through grants, loans, or outside participants? Third, legal requirements. Most projects people think of have a lot of legal issues to tackle. Right-of-ways, easements, closure of roads or possibly bridges. Those things don’t just happen. Thought, evaluation, funding and legal ramifications have to be played out. Hopefully, the project merits the task, and with hard work, it will come to fruition.
George: Each project deserves comprehensive evaluation to ensure compliance with local livability standards, as well as with our development ordinances, especially if it is the cause of public concern. That said, the infrastructure must be in place to support it while ensuring development doesn’t negatively impact those in the surrounding community. Oftentimes, infrastructure is overlooked until we are forced to confront it due to a major shortcoming. As a Town, we must ensure a project complies with the expectations enumerated in local ordinances and with the public’s expectations. There must be transparency in the project planning and development process on the developer’s side as well as the Town’s to ensure all stakeholders are on the same page. Most importantly, the Town must make an increased effort to gain the public’s perspective in every project possible. While Town Council members are elected to represent those within our community, they can only be effective if they continue to seek public input in the matters under consideration.
Ray: I would ask how this project would relate to them personally. I would also ask how they suggested we implement it and pay for it, and would ask them to speak to the council in person if their ideas made good sense for our town/future and was not just them venting about a personal issue. I ALWAYS want locals to feel welcome and heard, since we are voted in by them as their voice.
Woolridge: With limited time and money, Council must be hyper strategic and focused. Any idea, whether from a citizen or elected official must be evaluated through the lens of strategic planning. Does this idea deviate from our plan, and if so, it. That being said, no one has a monopoly on great ideas, and when one is brought to the table, we should all be able to recognize it.
Question: In what ways would you involve town residents in the decision-making process for the town? What specific plans do you have for engaging constituents and listening to their concerns?
Carter: I am excited by the proposed new Town Government Center and Municipal Services Complex at the old Bolick Farm property. I envision this as a “Gateway to Boone” as you enter town on Highway 421 at Bamboo Rd. This new council will be tasked with spearheading it into reality and presents a perfect opportunity for engagement of town citizens who are passionate about environmental issues, architectural design, ecological protections and more. As I state above, the use of charrettes, forums, town halls and surveys will be key to ensuring an accessible, equitable and inclusive process. Additionally, I recognize that it can be intimidating to attend a Town Council meeting simply to engage with your councilmembers. I believe that good government comes to its people, and not the other way around. I plan to host monthly or bi-weekly “Coffee with a Council Member” sessions at a set time each month/week. I am fortunate that my office is literally next door to Hatchet Coffee so I plan to set up shop at a picnic table and listen to constituent cares, concerns, ideas, complaints, and visions.
Roseman: As a current Boone Town Council member, we have tried to make projects well-notified and give people a multitude of avenues to participate. With our last meeting concerning the two Downtown projects, it was our fourth meeting open to the public for comment. I was worried not enough people were weighing in, so I requested the signs to be placed throughout the district and a simple letter be mailed to all that would be affected by our decisions. Soon after letters hit homes, I was getting facebook messages, texts, and calls. The letter definitely worked. As for the signs, a few who attended that meeting said they would not have known about the changes if they had not stopped to read one of the signs. These two items were on top of the newspaper articles, instagram posts, facebook links, and all legally-required notifications. Because more people attended this last meeting than the three others combined, we received great information, concerns, and possible oversights. The changes that will be made, will be because people chose to participate in the process.
George: Everyone deserves to have a seat at the table when matters of public importance are being discussed. We must work to implement reformed Town advisory committees to alleviate the administrative burden placed on a strained Town Staff while expanding opportunities for local involvement. In a Town full of professionals, experts, and concerned citizens, each must have an opportunity to be involved. Social issues remain at the forefront of daily life; however, they are typically excluded from the Town Council’s traditional purview. To address them, a collaborative was developed to establish a Human Relations Commission charged with addressing such issues with a community-wide approach. Further we must expand our public hearing processes, allow the most public comment possible during meetings, allow for variation in meeting schedules to better accommodate residents’ personal schedules, and communities directly with neighborhood residents about projects which would directly affect them.
Ray: I think surveys are needed to gather the info of what is collectively on the minds of our locals. and I also want to encourage more public interaction in our council meetings.
Woolridge: See answer to question #4. In addition, I plan to communicate extensively through social media to help citizens stay in-tuned to agenda items, key decisions, and to understand why I’ve decided to vote on issues in certain way.
Question: If you were only able to change one specific aspect of life in Boone, what would that one thing be and why?
Carter: It would be to make Boone more diverse. If elected I will be exploring all available avenues to incentive minority owned small business to open in Boone. There are far too few, I can count them on one hand, Black owned businesses in Boone, yet each year we hear about the goal of Appalachian State to increase minority enrollment. LGBT Youth are woefully underserved by our town with little available professional or peer-related resources to support their journeys. We as a town and a community need to encourage and welcome a more diverse population. As Supreme Court Justice Sonia Sotomayor once said, “The dynamism of any diverse community depends not only on the diversity itself but on promoting a sense of belonging among those who formerly would have been considered and felt themselves outsiders.”
Roseman: Not too much, because I already love Boone. I love that we are growing. I love that we are a town that is home to a great university. I love that we are a destination location. My one thing I would change today is the high cost of housing.
George: One word: equity. The Town of Boone is an excellent place to live and I am honored to be able to call it home. During my residency thus far, I’ve been able to meet countless people who inspire me and show what it means to be a public servant. Still, the harsh reality is that the systems and institutions Boone is built on do not work for all Town residents, nor do they treat residents equitably. Native residents feel alienated from a community they've called home for decades as an ever-expanding university continues its growth. The cost of living increases yearly with folks forced to live in substandard conditions without a proper advocate fighting on their behalf. Many neighborhoods are stripped of their autonomy as decisions are made for private profit without their input while policy shortcomings contribute to local cycles of poverty. Equity is based on the belief that all people should be treated fairly. Those who have been left behind, ignored, and neglected deserve just as much advocacy and involvement in the local political process as their counterparts. I am fully dedicated to ensuring Boone leads the way in challenging the status quo and advocates for every resident and treats all individuals fairly with dignity and respect, regardless of whether I am elected or not.
Ray: A sense of purpose in our core personality for the greater good of our neighbors and visitors.
Woolridge: I would want to reduce the “barrier to entry” for home ownership, quality jobs, and the ability for entrepreneurs to start small business. I’ve touched on some of these issues in previous questions, but I’ll briefly address small business here. We must partner with the business community to make the business and development process as quick as possible. We probably need to tweak some regulations, but generally, I’m not suggesting we de-regulate anything. Instead, we need to get to a “yes” or “no” more quickly. If we don’t do this, and it takes 8-12 months to start a small business downtown (yes, this has happened to a friend recently), then only large corporations or the most seasoned businesspeople in our community will be able to financially “float” this elaborate process. Boone must do its part to reduce the barrier to entry for young, first-time business owners. Let’s make sure we have staff levels that are commensurate with any policies or laws we pass.
Question: How do you plan to maintain the constructive balance of community and tourism (visitors) within the town?
Carter: I have experienced this dynamic in more than one location, having lived in both Chapel Hill, North Carolina and Laguna Beach, California before Boone. Understanding that, overall, tourism has a positive impact on our economy by increasing tax revenue to supporting our locally owned art galleries, restaurants, and retail shops. Tourists come to experience the small-town charm and unique history of Boone, while local business owners get to do what they love and provide for their families. It is vitally important to the cash flow of those small businesses that tourist come to town and spend money during summer vacations, leaf-peeper season, and ski season. At the end of the day, everyone in Boone is a stakeholder – citizen, business owner, visitor, tourist, and student. I will listen to and learn from them all and meet any challenges head on to preserve the integrity of the Boone experience and #KeepBooneHealthy.
Roseman: Hey, tourists could only wish they were us, living here and loving what nature gives us! I have worked in the tourism industry for many years. I have served on the Boone TDA for five years in the past, as well as currently serving as the Town Council Liaison Member. I understand the importance of this population to our community. Many of the things that make Boone the town it is, are because of the “heads-in-beds” tax revenue and also the sales tax dollars tourists help create. Part of maintaining the constructive balance and give-and-take of hosting tourists is the sales tax dollars they generate. Therefore, mending the relationship between the Town and County will also help Boone maintain this balance of community and tourism. Our community should understand the importance the tourist plays in the town budget and how it funds our town’s lifelines.
George: Tourism contributes to a significant portion of our local economy; however, we must balance the needs of residents and visitors as neglecting either would be detrimental to Boone. Our Town has been, and must continue to be, welcoming to all those who find themselves in its corporate limits. Boone’s native communities must be involved in the tourism preparations processes, whether it be in discussions regarding short-term rentals, the creation of Town-sponsored cultural programs, and in discussions to support local businesses that ensure economic success. A community includes everyone within it, regardless of their time in it. Therefore, we must work with residents to ensure Boone continues to offer the items that attract visitors who contribute to our economy. In turn, we must invest the tax dollars gained back directly into our neighborhoods to support infrastructure, local services, and a quality of life residents expect.
Ray: Our downtown needs more coherent branding for visitors and more business offerings for our locals (visit West Jefferson for a great model!), better parks, and more parking!
Woolridge: I’m not sure of the intention of this question. Tourism is going to continue to significantly grow in this area so we better plan for it (see question #4). Downtown is already limited because of traffic and lack of parking. We must solve the parking problem and make it easier for visitors to access our historic downtown. If we can start working in tandem with ASU, I think there are some creative solutions to alleviating some traffic issues and solving some other mutual problems. We also need to make some other investments to spread people out – Daniel Boone Park (Horn in the West) comes to mind. There’s no reason that facility should still be in its current condition and so underutilized.
Question: What experiences do you have that would help you in this role if elected?
Carter: People are my passion. For the past decade, as a nonprofit leader and community activist, I've been working to make Boone a welcoming, inclusive, accessible, safe, healthy, and equitable place for all people. I have experience growing businesses and leading a Boone-based regional nonprofit housing agency that assists homeless individuals and families. As the Director of Sales and Marketing, I helped to grow two small, independently owned Southern California based consumable goods manufacturing companies into multi-million-dollar international brands. I am especially proud to have been a co-founder of the Watauga Back 2 School Festival, still going strong nine years later, providing school supplies, shoes, and haircuts to over 1,200 children each year. Additionally, I served on the Advisory Board for N.C. Campus Compact, co-founded the High Country LGBTQ Youth Alliance, was founding vice president and former president of the Watauga NAACP Branch, and was on the executive planning committees for the OUT in the High Country conferences and Stone Soup Nonprofit Leadership conferences. Previously, I served as a mentor in the Dale Tweedy Mentoring Program at the Appalachian State Transportation Insight Center for Entrepreneurship and was on the Community Partner Advisory Committee for the Appalachian State Carnegie Foundation Classification. I am honored to be running to represent the citizens of Boone. The town’s motto is “Boone - Live it Up” and I am running to ensure that “Boone Lives Up” to its values and promises.
Roseman: I served on the Council during some major issues such as pandemic-related emergencies and the intense budget approval process for the 2021-2022 years. Many decisions were debated and thought through carefully. Having a council member with knowledge of all of those debates will help the new council understand the hows and whys of what’s on tap for Boone, while still having the ability to hear new sides and visions for future budgets. The years that I have volunteered to the town serving on numerous commissions and boards have been very valuable experiences, and helped prepare me for serving on the Council. They have given me a well-rounded view and understanding of the many entities that report to and support the council.
George: I’ve been an activist my entire life, allowing me to be the advocate our communities need in Town Hall. I wasn’t born with a silver spoon in my mouth, know what it means to compromise for the greater good, and am anything but your typical politician. Some people talk about change but others cause it, and I’m ready to continue pursuing the positive change our Town needs for a better, more equitable tomorrow. Whether it be advocating to protect the sanctity and accessibility of voting, serving on the Town’s advisory boards, or organizing for fair and affordable housing, I’ve been working to leave Boone better than I found it over five years ago when I first came to Town as a student at Appalachian State University. I’m not your traditional candidate but we need new perspectives, backgrounds, and opinions. Business as usual in Town Hall can no longer guide policy and I promise to show that the local political process can be more than meaningless talking-points. We can transform it into a machine of true public service fueled by public interests, rather than self- interest. My name is Jon Dalton George and I am running to be your next Town Council member. I hope that you will join me in this journey and support my campaign.
Ray: Local business owner (RE firm and an event venue off the Parkway), broker-in-charge of a Real Estate firm, 10 yrs in real estate as an agent and 15 as an investor in the High Country, property owner, outdoors enthusiasts! Have served on local real estate boards, POA boards. I am heavily invested in the well-being of this town and its bright future.
Woolridge: I've been working professionally in community development and local government for 20 years. I’m recognized as a certified planner through the American Institute of Certified Planners (AICP). For 10 years I served as a local government long-range planner, including three years as the Director of Tourism Planning for the Watauga County and Boone Tourism Development Authorities. I served on the Boone Planning Commission for 11 years (2006-2017, Chair 2012 - 2017). I also served on other community boards including Boone Area Cyclists, High Country Pathways, High Country United Way, and Southern Appalachian Historical Association. Won the Sue Wilmoth Award for the Advancement of Tourism for Watauga County (2012). In 2012 I co-founded Destination by Design, a regional planning and economic development firm based in Boone, NC. I serve as the firm’s President and lead an office of 15 community development, urban design, and communications professionals. I’ve worked with more than 150 local governments over the past nine years in the realm of downtown revitalization, land-use planning, place-making, destination-quality parks and greenways, and community branding. My life’s work is helping communities to cast and realize their vision; I intend to serve Boone by utilizing my experience to deliver. Learn more at www.eric4boone.com.
Boone Town Council Unexpired Term Ending in 2023
Candidates: Edie Tugman (Democrat), Eric Brown (Unaffiliated), Christy Cook (Unaffiliated) and Rebecca Nenow (Unaffiliated).
Question: How will you address housing affordability in Boone?
Tugman: I am currently attending meetings and working with two local groups who are actively looking to find solutions to affordable housing issues in Boone and Watauga County. This includes low income and workforce housing. The cost of land and construction are significant issues and are giving rise to interesting and creative ideas. This is a very important concern for our area and will require both Boone and Watauga County to act together to find solutions.
Brown: The free market will best decide what realtors, property firms, and management companies can offer tenants and potential buyers in a large student and working professional housing market. In support of students and parents wishing the best for their families it is most fair to keep options open for rent and ownership as the private sector naturally grows their results through channels of business that satisfy and meet requests of the person(s) seeking a home. Taxes on property should be kept within reason to the homeowner(s)/tenant(s) budgets. A growing Boone, NC should also readily offer jobs to support the community. Keeping prices lower sends a signal we are prepared to be competitive and inclusive. These responsible positions would sustain and prosperous Boone years ahead.
Cook: Housing costs in Boone have risen much faster than incomes and that has created a great financial stress on the majority of our citizens and families. This is not an easy question and there are certainly no easy answers but it seems to me as though a good place to start would be to first try to identify and address some of the barriers to affordable housing that may exist in our community such as local zoning regulations that could potentially impact affordable housing development, possible tax incentives and/or other development incentives, and we should explore best practices and strategies currently being utilized in other areas. To make a long answer short, tackling the affordable housing challenges in Boone will take all of us rowing in the same direction.
Nenow: This is an issue I prioritize and am eager to give time and attention to. I’m not aware of any obvious solutions at this time, but I am in current dialogue with individuals and groups of professionals who are active in the pursuit of housing solutions. I hope to be elected alongside Todd Carter and Dalton George who both have years of experience developing housing solutions from whom I can learn and with whom I can work toward solutions.
Question: How do you plan to promote environmental sustainability in your role?
Tugman: The town has hired a Sustainability Manager, George Santucci, and the town is actively working toward goals of climate neutrality by 2030 and 100% clean renewable energy by 2040. I fully support the town’s efforts to “create new, innovative and economically feasible ways to address environmental and social aspects of Town operations” and will work hard to support the ongoing efforts of the town to move forward on this opportunity.
Brown: The leaders in environmental sustainability recycle. Making it as accessible as possible and promoting it around Boone will handle large swaths of sustainable clean up campaigns. We already have a well known plan and center to send the recyclable materials to processing facilities. The key to growing sustainability is to reach out and influence others, especially if they fail to see the significance of the program. Discouraging pollution and wasteful practices eliminates and maintains a sustainable future for Boone and the planet.
Cook: I would support and advocate for non-partisan initiatives and regulations that promote sustainability and resiliency within the Town of Boone to include steps such as reducing paper waste, recycling more, reducing energy consumption, promoting ride share and telecommuting, as well as electing environmentally friendly alternatives whenever possible.
Nenow: I believe every project or policy proposed should include consideration of the question “How does this fit into our framework of sustainability?”. Because Boone is a destination for outdoor adventure and natural beauty, we have the opportunity to protect our natural areas and more importantly, educate our visitors and newcomers about our sensitive and unique ecology.
Question: How important is the relationship between the town of Boone and Watauga County?
Tugman: From where I stand, the historic relationship between Boone and Watauga County has not been productive for some time. There have been several times, over the years, that they have had opportunities to act together, and they have instead actively pursued ways that have not been in the best interests of our wider community. I am baffled by the adversarial relationship between the governmental entities and understand the staffs of both entities work very well together. I believe we need to take a good look at history to figure out the “why” and then actually come together to find the way to undo the issues that have created the adversarial relationship. This relationship must find a way to work to the benefit of both the Town and the County.
Brown: Watauga County commissions this community called Boone. The importance of that relationship sends a strong signal to outsiders when cooperation is achieved. Almost half of Watauga County is outside of Boone. They readily use the shops, businesses, universities, schools, and churches. Being all these matters are of interest in how to grow as a supportive and righteous community the surrounding area of Watauga County is very important to the growth potential of and connection to the healthy supplies and markets immediately available to residents and visitors of Watauga County.
Cook: Fostering and maintaining healthy working relationships with all of our community partners could not be more important! That’s the only way that we’ll be able to move forward together.
Nenow: The relationship between the town and county is sacred. Local residents and visitors alike describe the High Country as "magical", and our governmental systems are called upon to protect and facilitate the use of this area. When the town and county work congruently, we are much better able to protect and foster this magic. When the two are at odds, our overall system is weakened, and this magic gets commodified to where only a select few people are able to enjoy it. I'd like to see the town and county relationship thrive.
Question: What is your number one goal if elected?
Tugman: City council is a fascinating blend of the business of being a governing entity and the voice of the people who live and work in its boundaries. It’s a balancing act of the beliefs and perspectives about what is best for the long-term view of what Boone wants to be. I want to represent the best interests of those who are the constituents of City Council. I have several goals and it’s hard to pick which is “number one.” There are so many facets to the work of making Boone be its best, I don’t believe I can choose just one goal. I feel very strongly about the relationship between the Town of Boone and Watauga County’s governmental bodies. They should be working in concert with one another to make our area the best it can be. Safe, affordable, accessible housing is a crisis in our community. Boone and Watauga County must work together to solve this issue. We are losing opportunities to have added valuable constituents; teachers, nurses, mechanics, etc., who cannot afford to live and work here, because of the lack of affordable housing. I feel very strongly about the preservation of residential neighborhoods in Boone. They are an integral part of Boone and warrant the highest consideration for protection.
Brown: My number one goal for Boone is pedestrian friendly infrastructure. A close understanding between drivers and pedestrians as to right of ways, safe walkways, well lit paths to destinations, and clear signage/signal lights.
Cook: If elected for Boone Town Council a primary focus for me will be listening to, partnering with, and advocating for the Children (K-12) of Boone and Watauga County as well as their Families, Guardians, and other key stakeholders who may be directly engaged with the K-12 population. I would like to give our local children a voice and get them more involved in Building the Best Boone! This segment is our legacy and Boone will always be their “Hometown”. I believe that we must continue Building the Best Boone together. Incorporating K-12 voices now will ensure that Boone remains the special place that it is today. When you invest in a community the level of continued engagement and appreciation increases. Ideally, our K-12 population would want to stay in Boone as young professionals and beyond. In focusing on the K-12 population, I understand that our children may choose to educate themselves and pursue career paths both locally and/or globally yet, the goal is for them to ultimately reinvest back into their hometown. Collectively, we can build a town with the best mix of housing, jobs, and amenities that will always resonate with our legacy and provide a guiding light to our children that they may always have a place that they’re proud to call home. That being said, serving ALL citizens of the Town of Boone to the very best of my ability with integrity and strong character is of utmost importance!
Nenow: My number one goal is to begin transitioning transportation infrastructure to prioritize more bike (including e-bike share), pedestrian, and public transport. This category checks more boxes than any other issue regarding stakeholders (App State, tourism industry, local residents), as well as being relatively time and resource-sensitive, and is within the context of moving toward our goal of sustainability. Simply, we are trying to fit a small city into the infrastructure of a small town, and this ill-fit infrastructure does not reliably or peacefully allow for a system of cars.
Question: What are some of your strategies for manageable growth?
Tugman: I fully support the Town of Boone’s significant project in the Downtown Planning and Historic District Overlay. The staff and current council have created a long-range plan to allow manageable growth while keeping the historic ambiance in downtown. It will always be a balancing act for the town to manage growth for the benefit of the residents, businesses, and the university.
Brown: Growth is an inconvenience to control. It is accomplished with ease when presented on a manageable platform, whether it be housing, industry, commercial, population, the overall area that identifies as within Boone, NC. I present bold planning with plenty of open discussion to concepts, preferences, and a path for the community to lead and/or follow. A push to further involve professionals that are expert to efficient preparation that would avoid pesky fines and fees after the error is made presents a window of opportunity to preserve profits and build relationships to benefit more than one perspective.
Cook: We must plan in a strategic and purposeful way so that while our population grows we have the necessary town services available to meet those demands. However, we must also simultaneously protect our natural spaces and preserve all the things that makes Boone great both personally and professionally.
Nenow: First, I think it is important to slow down and prepare ahead of ushering in growth, i.e. infrastructure needs to be put in place and current local residents need to be taken care of before welcoming in newcomers and increasing tourism numbers. Transportation, parking, and housing are all lagging in progress compared to where they should be in consideration of Boone's boom in growth and its trajectory. Because we are having to focus on these systems due to their lag, we are also given the opportunity to design them in preparation for future growth.
Question: If a resident approaches you with an idea regarding town infrastructure (roads, water, sewer, etc.), how would you evaluate whether the project was worth pursuing or implementing?
Tugman: Boone has a wonderful professional staff. They are knowledgeable and skilled in their fields. If appropriate, I would meet with the designated administrative staff member and the resident to talk through ideas and the best ways to proceed.
Brown: First, the upcoming meeting would be put through a formal proposal. The next overview would be to investigate or examine the significance of the problem. This would then be set into analysis of the Boone budget, its schedule of projects, and after careful consideration to testimonies and all points for or against a decision would be rendered to proceed, delay, or defer to another date and time based on reasoning of its significance to the overall taxpayers gathering the funds for the project.
Cook: I fully expect to receive these and related types of questions from our residents. My goal is to serve as an information conduit, a fact tank of information between the constituent and the appropriate subject matter expert(s). But I will say that at the end of the day, the guiding principle or question that needs to be asked, is whether or not the idea or initiative being proposed is in the best interest of Boone and its citizens. Generating quality solutions requires listening, collecting, analyzing and interpreting (numerical & non-numerical) data.
Nenow: I would seek feedback from experts and professionals who are working and researching in our area and who would be able to assess the feasibility of said project within our specific context. Additionally, I would seek examples and research from outside of our area - either other towns in NC or towns in other states - to see if a similar suggestion has been implemented elsewhere.
Question: In what ways would you involve town residents in the decision-making process for the town? What specific plans do you have for engaging constituents and listening to their concerns?
Tugman: I believe Boone Town Council meetings have a public comment opportunity at every meeting. It strikes me that having “office hours” for council members might give residents and business owners the opportunity to feel as though they can participate more fully. Every member of City Council has an individual e-mail address. That is the first step in access and should be utilized more fully.
Brown: I first encourage any residents and/or property owners to attend Boone town meetings. Sharing perspective and finding the right direction is the critical way to solving the problem or concerns presented by interacting with community leaders that hold experience rendering the best decisions after all perspectives are considered. I would want to lead the constituents, but not step so far ahead that they are constantly behind on the issues. A leader can grow out of touch with constituents if his pace outmatches the interests and understanding of cooperation. Town residents always deserve a voice in decisions that affect their community. I also feel open forums like these present a great opportunity to form your choice as a voter.
Cook: The Town and Town Council should always be “Constituent-Centered” because after all – that’s our primary job! We’re here to represent our constituents and the only way that we can effectively do that is to engage with our constituency groups at every possible opportunity. This means purposefully ensuring inclusive and across-the-board perspectives are always included in public business meetings and governmental listening sessions. But good constituency engagement doesn’t just happen. We must continue developing a thoughtful engagement strategy to help guide the work.
Nenow: Getting more people involved in the decision making process is one of my greatest goals in my campaign being that I am just an average town resident who wanted more people to get involved in town government and couldn't ask that of others if I, myself, wasn't going to get involved.
Question: If you were only able to change one specific aspect of life in Boone, what would that one thing be and why?
Tugman: Traffic and parking are constant complaints I hear. One of the realities of living in the mountains is the limitation of available options for development, roads and parking. Partly because of our visitors, our downtown is vital and vibrant. The Downtown Business Development Association and the Chamber of Commerce do a wonderful job of promoting Boone and its businesses as a destination. We must find a way to make it more accessible!
Brown: A positive outlook on turning to less regulation may be a way to send a signal Boone wants to grow up. The students are adaptable, organized, and intelligent. All those features tell a story cooperation and mutual benefit amongst sustainable development, direction, and respect.
Cook: Whether it be our Town or our Country – I would like to see continued non-partisan efforts and additional opportunities for our young professionals. Aim to fill up are commercial and mixed-use spaces in Boone with small-to-medium sized enterprises (SMEs), science and technology firms. Plus, continue to leverage education, a major component of the High Country’s economic engine.
Nenow: Demoting car transportation because this would effect: the upkeep and beautification of town since more people would interact with it on a ground level; more neighborhood markets since convenience would mean walkability not drivability; less noise pollution; increased safety for pedestrian and cyclists; happy tourists who have an interactive experience and inexpensive activity in town; happy college students who don't have to struggle in finding parking or paying for it; happy town residents who want to keep our small town feel and/or would rather be outside than stuck in traffic; more community interaction taking place on the Appalcart. Affordable and professional housing plans would also benefit since there would be less pressure on parking as some people will realize they don't need to own a car.
Question: How do you plan to maintain the constructive balance of community and tourism (visitors) within the town?
Tugman: It’s an interesting conundrum to talk about balance of tourism and community in Boone. Again, because of our visitors, our town is vital and vibrant, and we have access to so many opportunities we would not otherwise have if it weren’t for our visitors. The Town of Boone’s Uniform Development Ordinance is the primary mechanism that creates the balance and is evaluated on a regular basis to creatively address the issues that arise.
Brown: I think you can clearly define the visitors as using mostly federal infrastructure supported roads, water, sewers, etc. and the community as a resourceful ingredient to travelers and commuters alike making plans to spend money, time, and attention to these mountains we call home. I propose if we wish to construct a positive existence with those that enter to frequent the sites and places, if we are not called to become gracious hosts to suit their deficiencies, we may ready ourselves to identify problems and come up with solutions. This is accomplished by equipping everyone with tools that reduce their workloads and encourage honest communication.
Cook: Both are important and reliant upon one another. Again, we need to establish realistic goals, expectations, and strategies to guide our work to ensure we strike the right balance between the two.
Nenow: I believe we need to take care of the needs of the community (re: housing) in order to be a hospitable place to welcome visitors. For example, revenue generated by tourism should be allocated to projects that not only cycle back into the tourism industry but also provide opportunities and resources for the community. When we invest in sustainability regarding the environment, social systems, and economy, our community becomes a place we want to share with visitors rather than a place where tourism takes from the community.
Question: What experiences do you have that would help you in this role if elected?
Tugman: I spent 20 plus years working in Healthcare Risk Management for insuring organizations and a large, regional hospital system. Balancing the needs of a hospital system, the community in which it functions, patients and professional staff have given me management skills applicable to working with a multifaceted administrative organization. I am pragmatic. I listen, think my way through the various options presented and critically weigh and balance the perspectives. We cannot be a thriving community without all the facets of an economy and community life that contribute to healthy growth, affordable housing, an expanding economy and, importantly, an excellent school system and hospital.
Brown: I am honest. I always try to be honest the way I act and in thinking intellectually about the issues. I feel I am balanced. I bring a view that isn't listed on special interest. I support a viable street infrastructure and am also open to alternative transportation. I can work professionally with city staff without automatically deferring to their judgments. I am committed to doing a thorough job. I understand there is a volume of things to read and decisions to render under group decisions. I am ready to focus on the materials in preparation for meetings. I am motivated. I primarily have this for the public interest. I intend to act on my motivation with integrity and what is in the interest of a broader vision for the community. I am a Lt. Governor Kiwanian and past Boone club president. I feel through volunteering and working in this community I am prepared to take on this important civic duty. I am electable to this through the eyes of the voting public. My personal traits and qualifications make me viable as a candidate to the voting public of Boone, North Carolina.
Cook: I joined the Boone community in 2002. I’m a veteran of the United States Air Force where I served honorably as an Air Traffic Control specialist. I hold a Bachelor of Science degree in Aeronautics & Administration; a Masters of Arts degree in Educational Media with a concentration in online learning; plus, two (2) graduate certificates one in Marketing and one in Instructional Technology Facilitation. The Town of Boone residents are resilient, positive, innovative and steadfast. It would be an honor to serve on Boone’s Town Council. Special thanks to the Editor of the Watauga Democrat. One Stop early voting begins – October 14 and ends on October 30. Election Day is November 2 with polling places opening early and closing late.
Nenow: I've been the lead on staff teams in high-stress, high-risk environments that taught me how to participate and manage a well-functioning group dynamic as well as clear, considerate communication. I also started a business called Resupply which focuses on sustainability and resourcefulness through which I am constantly researching and learning about systems of operation.
Seven Devils Town Council
Candidate: Brad Lambert (Republican)
Question: How will you address housing affordability in Seven Devils?
Lambert: As a homeowner in Seven Devils, I have watched in fascination the fluctuation in houses and property costs. Quite frankly, the market drives the affordability of any property. If you’re buying, you want the price low. If you’re selling you want the price high. One important aspect of governing a municipality is to protect and, if possible, increase the value of a citizen’s property. We have worked diligently to increase the value of owning property in Seven Devils.
Question: How do you plan to promote environmental sustainability in your role?
Lambert: Sustaining the environment is not enough. We must promote improvement to the environment. However, that improvement must, by law, be tempered by the rights of individual property owners.
Question: What are your budget priorities? Given more funds, what would you want to devote them to?
Lambert: I think that as we grow our town we need to look seriously at the extent of emergency services that we can provide. We need to look at whether or not we need more firefighters, more police, and more public works personnel.
Question: How do you plan to maintain the constructive balance of community and tourism (visitors) within Seven Devils?
Lambert: Certainly, that is a challenge that we face when we develop the acreage around our new Town Hall.
Question: If you were only able to change one specific aspect of life in Seven Devils, what would that one thing be, and why?
Lambert: Without trying to sound sappy, I truly love this town. I would not change any aspect of life in Seven Devils.
Question: In what ways would you involve town residents in the decision-making process for the town? What specific plans do you have for engaging constituents him and listening to their concerns?
Lambert: We have worked hard and conscientiously to provide a citizen centric approach to town governance. All town committee meetings utilize electronic conductivity. Any citizen (or not a citizen) is provided the ability to attend and join a town meeting.
Question: If a resident approaches you with an idea regarding town infrastructure (roads, water, sewer, etc.), how would you evaluate whether the project was worth pursuing or implementing?
Lambert: Citizen input is certainly an important part of governance. It is a matter of policy that any and all ideas for the town are treated as good ideas. Of course, that doesn’t mean every idea is implemented as presented. The idea must be fleshed out and consensus reached.
Question: If elected, what are the top two or three steps you would take to ensure that the financial footing of Seven Devils remains solid?
Lambert: Since my first year as Town Manager, we have looked toward the future in our budget planning. Although that budgetary action has been altered somewhat, it is still a very effective tool to ensure our financial footing. If elected, we will use the same system. Our budgetary planning procedures include a thorough look at our tax rate. We have not increased our tax rate as long as I’ve been here. With the property re-eval in both Avery and Watauga County, once again, we will need to give due consideration to the projected effect on our tax rate, i.e., raise, lower, or maintain.
Question: If elected, in what ways would you work to champion the efforts of local businesses in the community?
Lambert: I will continue to champion local businesses in the community within the context of local ordinances and business needs tempered with community needs.
Question: What experiences do you have that would help you in this role if elected?
Lambert: I started my “civilian career” as the Town Manager Seven Devils. I added to that experience as the current Mayor pro tem, service on the Public Works Committee, Public Safety Committee, and volunteer firefighter and first responder. Added to the combined years of experience in public office, I graduated from the Municipal Managers Administration course at UNC School of Government.
