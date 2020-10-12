BOONE — A new chair was appointed by Gov. Roy Cooper and sworn onto the Watauga County Board of Elections on Oct. 8 after the resignation of Jane Ann Hodges.
Michael Behrent — a Democrat — is replacing Hodges, who recently resigned due to health concerns. Hodges joined the board on March 29, 2018, and has served as the chair since that time, according to Matthew Snyder, director of the Watauga County Board of Elections.
Snyder said the Watauga County Board of Elections office welcomes Behrent and appreciates his service to Watauga voters during this "unusual time." Behrent is an associate professor in the History Department at Appalachian State University, and serves as the university's Faculty Senate chair.
"We also want to thank Jane Ann Hodges for her years of dedicated service to the citizens of Watauga County as director and as board chair. She will be missed," Snyder said.
