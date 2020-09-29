BOONE — The Boone Area and the Blowing Rock chambers of commerce are hosting the Watauga County Meet the Candidates Forum on Oct. 1 so election candidates can share their platforms, goals and objectives.
The forum is scheduled from 5:30-9:30 p.m. on Thursday, Oct. 1, to be broadcast live from the Appalachian Theatre. The public will hear from candidates running for U.S. House of Representatives, Watauga County Board of Commissioners, N.C. state House and Senate and the Watauga County Board of Education.
In compliance with the North Carolina safer-at-home order, members of the public will not be allowed inside the venue this year due to limits on indoor gatherings. The event will be broadcast live in its entirety on AppTV, YouTube TV and WATA (1450 AM / 96.5 FM). Archives of each segment of the forum will be made available on Boone Area Chamber of Commerce platforms following the event.
Questions will be asked of all the candidates in a round robin format; each candidate will have an opportunity to answer first, but all will answer the same question. Questions will be asked by a moderator, and will come from audience submission as well as suggestions from the Boone Area Chamber of Commerce Government Relations Committee and the Blowing Rock Chamber of Commerce Community and Government Committee.
Members of the community are encouraged to submit questions in advance by emailing info@boonechamber.com.
Each response will have a 90-second time limit and each candidate will have a two-minute opening and closing statement. The forum is not intended to be a debate between candidates, but rather an opportunity for the citizenry to hear each candidate’s position on topics important to all, stated the Boone Area Chamber of Commerce. In order to maintain decorum, political literature and signage will not be allowed in the room.
Contact Boone Chamber President and CEO David Jackson at (828) 264-2225 with any further questions.
