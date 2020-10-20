BOONE — Watauga early-voting sites are experiencing a higher number of voters during the first four days of early voting than around the same time two years ago, and a record number of absentee ballots are still pouring in.
Approximately 7,926 voters have visited the county’s six early-voting sites — an increase from the 5,381 voters in 2018 during the same period, according to the Watauga County Board of Elections office. The early voting site at the Appalachian State University Plemmons Student Union is leading with the most voters at 2,121 ballots cast. Following is the Watauga County Administration Building with 1,855 voters; 1,420 in Deep Gap; 1,018 at the Western Watauga Community Center; 945 in Blowing Rock; and 567 voters at the Foscoe site.
The Watauga County Board of Elections had processed 3,097 mail-in absentee ballots through Oct. 16 with another 428 ballots to process during the board’s Oct. 20 meeting, according to Watauga Board of Elections Director Matt Snyder.
Ballots are divided into civilian, overseas and military voter categories. Of the civilian voters, 1,500 are registered Democrats; 1,266 are unaffiliated; 633 are Republican; 10 Libertarians; and four are registered Green Party. Overseas ballots have had 40 registered Democrats, 45 unaffiliated and nine Republican ballots. Military ballots have had two Democrats, nine unaffiliated and seven Republicans. No Constitution Party voters have submitted mail-in absentee ballots, according to Snyder.
After losing 80 percent of poll workers, mostly due to COVID-19 concerns, Snyder was thankful for citizens who have volunteered to serve as election officials.
“We’ve had a tremendous response from people around the county who have stepped up to fill those gaps,” Snyder said.
Snyder encouraged voters to come out to the polls, and said lines have been very minimal if at all. Peak times for voters to appear at the polls are typically between 10 a.m. and 2 p.m., so Snyder advised that voters plan to stop by the polls earlier in the morning or later in the evening.
