Four candidates are running for three open seats on the Watauga County Board of Education — one incumbent and three challengers. Election Day takes place Tuesday, Nov. 3.
Candidates running for the school board positions include Marshall Ashcraft, incumbent Steve Combs, Jason K. Cornett and Ronald (Ronny) Holste.
The Watauga Democrat asked each Watauga County Board of Education candidate to provide a short bio and responses to a series of questions for publication. The responses have been edited for space, style and punctuation.
1) Why are you running for this office? You may also wish to briefly mention your top issues or goals if elected?
2) Remote learning has been a challenge for teachers and families. What do you think has been learned from this process, and how can the school system better support those involved?
3) What are your top priorities for funding for Watauga County Schools during the next four years?
4) What new ways can Watauga County Schools better prepare students for the modern workforce?
Yes/No questions: Answers must begin with a Yes or No. If necessary, one sentence explaining the position may follow.
5) Would you support a permanent virtual academy within the Watauga County Schools system? Why or why not?
6) Do you support a school resource officer being paced in all nine of the public schools?
Marshall Ashcraft
Bio: Career includes 13 years with Watauga County Schools, four years as executive director of Children’s Council of Watauga County, 12 years with Raleigh City Manager’s Office and 4 years with city of Durham Budget Office. Married to Kellie Reed Ashcraft, professor at ASU; daughter Brooke is a student at UNC-Wilmington.
Contact info: marshallc150@gmail.com; (828) 719-5213
1) I am running for this office because I have a deep commitment to public education and a strong desire to contribute to the continued success and improvement of the Watauga County Schools. I have seen the care, the commitment and the skills of our school personnel, and the difference they make for our students. The work they do is profoundly important and I hope to support it by being a constructive and conscientious member of the Watauga Board of Education.
2) I have been deeply impressed — but not surprised — at the huge amount of good work done by our school personnel, parents and the community as a whole to make remote learning as effective as possible for our students. Most of what we have learned from this experience is not truly new, but it has highlighted some fundamentals to keep in mind. Among them:
• While technology is a useful, even essential component in education, it cannot fully replace in-person instruction and the “real world” student-teacher relationship.
• More than ever — probably more than most of us ever really wanted — we have been reminded of the importance of the support students receive from parents and other caregivers.
• Uneven access to technology, specifically high speed internet access at home, is a barrier to equal educational opportunity. The school system can help address this problem by continuing to seek help from local internet service providers and by advocating state policies that at least allow local governments to participate in providing high speed internet to unserved communities. The day is long past when high speed internet was a luxury. It is now fundamental to providing equal access to educational opportunities for students and fair access to economic opportunities for everyone. We need to join those advocating additional means of providing high-speed internet for families not served by the current system.
3) First, we need to continue to increase opportunities for pre-kindergarten classes and for career and technical education. Second, with the continued support of the Watauga County Commissioners, we need to move forward on replacing at least two school buildings and completing substantial maintenance and improvement projects at most of our schools. Third, higher pay for school personnel remains a priority, though making meaningful improvements requires the support of the N.C. General Assembly. We should help make the case to address this need.
Finally, while not a funding priority directly for the school system, we should be a voice for greatly increased investment in early childhood services. The most neglected and most cost effective additional investment we can make in our young people is in the earliest years of their lives, including those first years before pre-kindergarten. Doing more to ensure that all children start school ready to succeed would be an enormous benefit to children and families, to teachers, and in the long run, to all of us.
4) Career and technical education, as mentioned above, is a key component of helping prepare students for the modern workforce. Our partnerships with Caldwell Community College and Technical Institute and with local businesses have been extremely valuable in providing our students with expanded opportunities for CTE, and we should continue to nurture these relationships. A less specific but no less important objective is to help all students realize that they can and should engage in continued education after high school, whether that be a four-year degree, a two-year degree or obtaining a certificate or credential that shows they have acquired the skills and knowledge needed to succeed in a chosen career.
5) Yes, I am willing to support a permanent virtual academy at the high school level if it includes some in-person activities, and if we are able to offer it without compromising what we provide to students on campus; assuming we succeed in resolving the COVID-19 pandemic, I do not favor a permanent virtual academy for K-8 students.
6) Yes, this would be desirable; however, in view of our other priorities and limited local funding, I do not currently support placing an officer in each school unless paid for through additional grants or other outside support.
Steve Combs
Bio: My name is Steve Combs; I am 60 years old. I have been a school board member for 14 years, serving from 2000-2012 and from 2018-2020. I have been married for 23 years. I have two beautiful daughters. I have worked at the ABC store for 32 years.
Contact info: 138 Isaacs Branch Road, Sugar Grove, NC, 28679; (828) 773-3772
1) I care about kids, teachers, and parents. My top goal right now is to safely get these kids back in school, and to continue to work on the new Valle Crucis School.
2) What we have learned is how we can have school during a most difficult time. Right now we are doing the best we can to support those that are remote learning.
3) We only have two ways of funding — local funding through county commissioners and continue to work with the state officials.
4) We need to continue our relationship with CCC&TI . We need to better equip our teachers to help our students understand the real world by using curriculum to teach students real life situations.
5) Yes, I would.
6) Yes, I do.
Jason Cornett
Bio: I’m a Watauga County native. My wife, Brandy, and I work for Appalachian State. Our son, Josh, is enrolled at CCC&TI with plans to attend App next fall. I am the pastor of Three Forks Baptist Church in Ashe County, and also own an aerial photography business. My family believes strongly in community service.
Contact info: jkc4boe@gmail.com; (828) 773-1928; Facebook at Jason K. Cornett for Watauga County Board of Education
1) I believe in public service and enjoy working with, and for, our families and school system. Most of my career, even though in law enforcement, has been primarily in the education setting. I have strong knowledge and experience with school safety and criminal intelligence at the university level that often affect students. I bring this experience to the Watauga Board of Education and value the partnership between Watauga County Schools and Appalachian State University. I am committed to keeping WCS a safe and productive learning environment and moving forward with facility needs.
2) First, infrastructure. Many began working and learning from home this year where services, primarily internet, would allow. We still have areas in Watauga County that do not have cell service and even no fiber optics for wired services. Second, the true necessity of in-person instruction. Most of the fundamental learning process of our children requires the personal guidance from teachers which cannot be substituted. I feel WCS has responded accordingly and (is) willing to listen to viable options and work with local partners.
3) With the recent purchase of land for the new Valle Crucis school, it will be imperative to move forward with funding for construction, while focusing on the current facility needs of each school in the district. No question, there are many financial challenges ahead, but we need to move forward wisely and consistently with WCS facility projects.
4) The Watauga Innovation Academy in cooperation with CCC&TI are currently in place for students that may be undecided on a specific college major. Offering additional courses and trades to the current program would open up more opportunities. Virtual academy offerings, where applicable, may be an excellent option as well.
5) Yes. I support offering multiple options for students and families knowing we all experience various life circumstances.
6) Yes. Currently having five school resource officers in WCS is wonderful and I encourage the addition of mental health and counseling positions to further support the physical and psychological wellbeing of our students as well.
Ronald (Ronny) Holste
Bio: My name is Ronny Holste. I have a beautiful wife, Gina, and two wonderful children, Ava (age 8) and Henry (age 5). I am a teacher at CCC&TI and an active member at Boone United Methodist Church. More broadly, I care about the issues of education, poverty and justice.
Contact info: ronnyholsteforeducation@gmail.com; (919) 972-8607
1) I have a desire to serve. I have dedicated much of my adult life to being both accepting and present for people, no matter where they are in life’s journey. I spent three years helping the homeless in downtown Seattle. I walked alongside those who were homeless and mentally ill. I learned quick that it is more important to be who we are, than whom or what we want to be.
As a board of education member, I will do all I can to be present for students, families and staff. I am a candidate that will listen to situations, consider all appropriate responses and make the best decision possible for all the students and members involved. I believe the largest issues facing our schools today are reopening schools in a safe and balanced way, the mental health of our youth and families and the development of policy and protocol for preparedness (including technology) for future disturbances of health and safety.
2) As a father of two young WCS students, I understand the challenges that have been unearthed during remote instruction for students and families. There are positive and negative items that have been discovered. One positive takeaway is the resilience of administrators, teachers and staff who stepped up in the middle of a pandemic. Teachers found online tools and programs that helped them become stronger and more effective educators. Programs like Epic!, Google Meet, ClassDojo, Flipgrid and others have helped students and teachers remain engaged. Many of these programs are being used during the hybrid transition and will continue in future face-to-face classrooms as supplemental teaching methods for students.
Also, online and remote teaching may be a way to deal with snow days in the future. If these days could be conducted online, then our school year could end in May instead of mid-June. Finally, our administration and staff stepped up and provided hundreds of thousands of meals for our community. We went beyond our walls to engage and support our community. This is contributed to the hard work of administrators completing the grants and paperwork and to the hundreds of staff and volunteers who distributed the meals. Knowing we can step up and work together to care for the community is extremely important and displays our compassion for our county.
A challenge during this time is that our community has many locations and areas where reliable internet is not available for students or staff. This has made learning and teaching difficult. Another disruption occurs when schools adjust schedules. Parents rely on school to be available and operational so they can work and support their family. Although health and safety will take precedence in decision making, a board of education can be proactive and support open conversations about strategies with the wider community to support possible plans of action in times like these. The challenges are much bigger than a single board of education can remedy, but we must be proactive and support, advocate, and provide data to partners to close these gaps.
3)• Health and prevention. This includes a fully equipped nurse in every school and increased mental health clinicians and school social workers in the county.
• School and community safety. This includes school resource officers for every school, but it also includes enhanced infrastructure for safety.
• Student and personnel enhancement. Further professional development related to online/remote instruction. Increased pay for teachers, staff and administrators. Also, add support staff for educators in higher grades than kindergarten. For our students, we need increased support for clubs, evidenced-based prevention programs and skills programs.
• Continued push for a universal Pre-K program.
4) Watauga County Schools currently provides many avenues for success in the modern workforce; however, we cannot rest on our achievement. Instead, we must continue to innovate. First, I must give a shout out for the Watauga Innovation Academy. This program is critical to prepare leaders in healthcare, computers, welding and other necessary skills where jobs are needed right now. An expansion of these types of programs would be a great place to begin. Next, the modern workforce will require skills in STEAM. I would continue to support new programs and technologies to further develop these programs.
Lastly, the modern workforce will require innovation and creative design. This means we must support the liberal arts programs that help students to think abstractly and critically. This would include music, art, dance, humanities and others.
5) Yes. Options for parents will always be important.
6) Yes. Safety is paramount at our schools.
