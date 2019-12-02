BOONE — A blustery winter day greeted the start of the 11-month 2020 election cycle in Watauga County as two Democrats filed for county commissioner, as did the current register of deeds.
Carrington Pertalion, a Democrat, was first in line as she filed for Watauga County Commissioners District One, the seat currently held by Republican Perry Yates.
"I know Watauga County," Pertalion said in a statement. "I have family ties to these mountain communities that go back many generations, and four generations of my family have graduated from Appalachian State University. I received some of my best education here in our elementary schools and at Watauga High School."
Second in line was Amy Shook, who filed for re-election to Watauga County Register of Deeds. Shook, a Republican, previously won an uncontested race in 2016.
“I am filing for re-election as register of deeds because I want to continue serving the citizens of Watauga County in this very important role," Shook said in a statement. "As primary custodian of important, permanent records for Watauga County, including all land, birth, death, marriage and military discharge records, I strive to use my experience and integrity to lead the office in an effective, cost-efficient way with a high level of professionalism and the best customer service possible. It is an honor and privilege to have served in this capacity for nearly five years and I humbly ask for your continued support in the 2020 election.”
Later in the first hour of the filing period, Watauga County Commissioners Chairman John Welch, a Democrat, put pen to paper for his District Two seat. Welch previously was elected in 2016 with 55 percent of the vote.
Two more incumbents filed later on Dec. 2 as Rep. Ray Russell, a Boone Democrat representing N.C. House District 93 (Ashe and Watauga counties), and Watauga County Commissioner Charlie Wallin, representing District Five, put pen to paper. One additional challenger in Ronald Holste filed for Watauga County Board of Education on Dec. 2.
Filing runs through 12 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 20. Candidates have from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. each weekday until then to file.
In the second hour of the filing period, news came from Raleigh of a three-judge panel's unanimous approval of the new state maps for the U.S. House of Representatives races, and an order for the filing period for the state's 13 congressional districts to open immediately. U.S. House of Representatives candidates must file at the state elections office in Raleigh.
The new maps were approved after the same three-judge panel ruled that the 2016 congressional maps violated the N.C. constitution early in November.
The Fifth District, which Avery, Watauga and Ashe have been in for years, has been radically shifted. The new maps would put Avery into the 11th District with most of Western North Carolina and shifted the Fifth District, which keeps Watauga and Ashe, southward to encompass Caldwell, Burke, Cleveland, the eastern half of Rutherford and Gaston counties.
"Now that a unanimous, bipartisan court has denied the plaintiffs’ last-minute challenge to the 2019 congressional map and the candidate filing period is open and under way, we can finally put this decade of relentless litigation behind us," Sen. Ralph Hise (R-Spruce Pine) said in a Dec. 2 statement.
Locally, filing will continue for numerous other races. Candidates for the three Watauga County Board of Education seats, three Watauga County Commissioners seats, Watauga County Register of Deeds and the NCGA candidates based in Watauga can file at the Watauga County Board of Elections office, located in downtown Boone. Statewide and federal candidates must file at the N.C. State Board of Elections office in Raleigh.
In North Carolina, several federal offices will be contested in 2020. U.S. president, U.S. senator, N.C. governor, N.C. lieutenant governor, N.C. attorney general, N.C. auditor, N.C. commissioner of agriculture, N.C. commissioner of insurance, N.C. commissioner of labor, N.C. secretary of state. N.C. superintendent of public instruction and N.C. treasurer will be contested in partisan elections.
A number of N.C. Supreme Court, N.C. Court of Appeals, and N.C. District Court judges will also be up for election on partisan ballots. All judicial candidates must file at the state elections office in Raleigh.
Candidates for the three Watauga County Board of Education seats, three Watauga County Commissioners seats, Watauga County Register of Deeds and the NCGA candidates based in Watauga can file at the elections office in downtown Boone. Statewide and federal candidates must file at the N.C. State Board of Elections office in Raleigh.
For Watauga County Commissioners, the races for each seat are separate as each commissioner represents a district, but the entire county votes for all of the seats. In the races, the top two vote-getting winners receive four-year terms while the third highest vote-getting winner gets a two-year term.
For the Watauga County Board of Education, three seats will be contested in a single race in which the top three vote-getters are elected. The top two get four-year terms while third place gets a two-year term. Board of Education candidates do not have their political party marked on the ballot.
The local N.C. House and N.C. Senate districts are also up for re-election in 2020. Ashe and Watauga remain in N.C. House District 93 and Avery remains in N.C. House District 85 along with Mitchell and McDowell counties. In the N.C. Senate, Avery remains in N.C. Senate District 46 with Burke and Caldwell counties while Ashe and Watauga remain in N.C. Senate District 45 with Alleghany, Wilkes and the western half of Surry counties.
Avery and Watauga are in N.C. Judicial District 24, which also serves Madison, Mitchell and Yancey counties. Ashe County is located in N.C. Judicial District 23, which also serves Alleghany, Wilkes and Yadkin counties.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.