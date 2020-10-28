Amid one of the most turbulent times in American history, the 2020 general election for U.S. president and many federal, state and local races is next Tuesday, Nov. 3.
Polls are open from 6:30 a.m. until 7:30 p.m. While the county typically has 20 polling sites on Election Day, this year there will be 14. Because larger venues were needed to provide space for physical distancing amid COVID-19 concerns, several polling sites have moved to local school gyms. In some cases, voters from more than one precinct will vote at the same polling site.
A list of Election Day polling sites is included with this article and can be found at https://tinyurl.com/wataugapollingsites.
Watauga County Elections Director Matthew Snyder emphasized on Oct. 27 that there have been no recent changes to Election Day polling sites.
“All Watauga County Election Day polling sites will be open on Nov. 3,” Snyder said. “We are aware of comments regarding certain polling sites and want to assure Watauga County voters that there is no shortage of precinct officials that would cause the board to close any sites at this time.”
Snyder thanked all the people who stepped up to serve as additional Election Day precinct officials.
“The result is that not only will we have more officials at each precinct, but we also have a team of 50 people that will be on standby election morning should they be needed,” Snyder said.
Voters must be registered to vote to cast a ballot on Election Day, but are not currently required to provide photo ID to vote in North Carolina. Federal and state courts have temporarily blocked North Carolina’s voter photo ID requirement from taking effect until further order of the courts.
Weapons (open or concealed) are not allowed at polling locations where there is a school, (university, community college, elementary, high school or an associated educational satellite location), or a church that has a daycare on site.
If residents have not yet registered to vote in Watauga County, they have until this Saturday, Oct. 31, to take advantage of same-day voter registration during the early-voting period.
Watauga’s early-voting sites include the Commissioners Board Room in the Watauga County Administration Building in Boone; the Blue Ridge Ballroom in Appalachian State University’s Plemmons Student Union; Blowing Rock Town Hall; Deep Gap Fire Department; High Country Vacation Homes in Foscoe; and the Western Watauga Community Center in Sugar Grove.
The hours for all sites are from 8 a.m. until 7:30 p.m. on all weekdays during the early-voting period and from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 31.
The deadline to request a mail-in absentee ballot was Oct. 27. In anticipation of potential mail delays, the Watauga County Board of Elections is asking anyone who has not yet mailed their completed absentee ballot to drop the ballot off in person at the county board of elections office.
As of the morning of Oct. 27, with five more days of early voting left, 20,483 people have voted at early-voting sites or via mail-in absentee ballot in Watauga County, including 7,803 unaffiliated voters, 6,732 Democratic Party voters, 5,823 Republican Party voters, 86 Libertarian voters, 26 Green Party voters and three Constitution Party voters, according to the Watauga County Board of Elections.
In the 2016 presidential election, a total of 20,935 people voted early or via mail-in absentee ballot in Watauga County, including 7,818 unaffiliated voters, 6,668 Democratic Party voters, 6,290 Republican Party voters and 159 Libertarians, according to the elections office.
In the Nov. 3 election, Watauga County voters will make selections for U.S. president, U.S. Senate, U.S. House of Representatives, N.C. governor, N.C. Senate, N.C. House, N.C. Supreme Court, N.C. Court of Appeals, district court judges, Watauga County Board of Commissioners, Watauga County register of deeds, Watauga County Board of Education, Soil and Water Conservation District supervisor and several Council of State positions.
To read all of the Watauga Democrat‘s election coverage, visit WataugaDemocrat.com/election.
For more information about voting in Watauga County, contact the Watauga County Board of Elections office at 828-265-8061 or email Elections Director Matthew Snyder at Matthew.Snyder@watgov.org. The elections office is located on the first floor of the Watauga County Courthouse, at 842 W. King St., Suite 6, Boone, NC 28607. Its website is WataugaCounty.org/App_Pages/Dept/BOE/home.aspx.
