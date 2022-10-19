watauga county vote 2022 logo

WATAUGA — Early voting for the General Election begins at 8 a.m. on Thursday, Oct. 20 in Watauga County. 

Watauga County residents may vote at any early voting site. Early voting days are Oct. 20-21, Oct. 24-28 and Oct. 31 to Nov. 4 from 8 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. The final day of early voting is on Nov. 5 from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Early voting training

Early voting officials participate in a hands-on training class working their way through twelve stations reflecting the various duties they will carry out.

