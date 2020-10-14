BOONE — Watauga County citizens voting in the 2020 general election may cast their ballots at any of six sites during the early-voting period, which begins Thursday, Oct. 15, and continues through Saturday, Oct. 31.
Watauga’s early-voting sites include the Commissioners Board Room in the Watauga County Administration Building in Boone; the Blue Ridge Ballroom in Appalachian State University’s Plemmons Student Union; Blowing Rock Town Hall; Deep Gap Fire Department; High Country Vacation Homes in Foscoe; and the Western Watauga Community Center in Sugar Grove.
The hours for all sites are from 8 a.m. until 7:30 p.m. on all weekdays during the early-voting period; from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Saturdays, Oct. 17 and Oct. 24; and from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 31.
Residents can register to vote or update their registration during the early-voting period. Same-day registration is not available on Election Day.
Same-day registrants must attest to their eligibility and provide proof of where they live. A voter attests to their eligibility by completing and signing a North Carolina Voter Registration Application.
The voter must prove their residence by showing any of the following documents with their current name and address: a North Carolina driver’s license; other photo identification issued by a government agency that includes the voter’s current name and address; a copy of a current utility bill, bank statement, government check, paycheck or other government document showing the voter’s name and address; or a current college/university photo identification card paired with proof of campus habitation.
Polls are open from 6:30 a.m. until 7:30 p.m. on Election Day, Tuesday, Nov. 3.
Watauga County voters will make selections for U.S. president, U.S. Senate, U.S. House of Representatives, N.C. governor, N.C. Senate, N.C. House, N.C. Supreme Court, N.C. Court of Appeals, district court judges, Watauga County Board of Commissioners, Watauga County register of deeds, Watauga County Board of Education, Soil and Water Conservation District supervisor and several Council of State positions.
