WATAUGA — In Watauga County, 8,373 community members have cast their ballot so far in the 2022 election as of end-of-day Nov. 1. 

Nov. 1 saw the highest single day of early voting in Watauga County with 1,055 votes cast as the period comes to an end on Saturday, Nov. 5 at 3 p.m. 

