WATAUGA — In Watauga County, 8,373 community members have cast their ballot so far in the 2022 election as of end-of-day Nov. 1.
Nov. 1 saw the highest single day of early voting in Watauga County with 1,055 votes cast as the period comes to an end on Saturday, Nov. 5 at 3 p.m.
The Watauga County Administration building has seen the most voters with 2,355 while the App State Student Union voting site is in a close second at 2,183, according to the Watauga County Board of Elections.
According to the North Carolina State Board of Elections, 580 voters have cast their ballot via absentee by mail ballots.
Early voting ends on Saturday, Nov. 5 at 3 p.m. Until then, voters can vote at any of the following early voting locations:
Watauga County Administration Building - 814 W. King St., Boone 28607
Appalachian State-Plemmons Student Union - 263 Locust St., Boone 28608
Blowing Rock Clubhouse(Rotary Bldg) - 108 Lakeside Dr., Blowing Rock 28605
Deep Gap Fire Department - 6583 Old 421 S, Deep Gap 28618
Meat Camp Fire Department - 4797 NC Hwy 194 N. Boone, 28607
Western Watauga Community Center - 1081 Old US Hwy 421 Sugar Grove, 28679
Same Day Registration is available at all sites for those Watauga County residents who are not registered to vote.
Election Day is on Tuesday, Nov. 8. Polls are open from 6:30 a.m. to 7:30 p.m.
