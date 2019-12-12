BOONE — David Wilson Brown, a Democrat from McAdenville in Gaston County, has filed to run for the Fifth District of North Carolina in the U.S. House of Representatives and announced his campaign on Dec. 12 in Boone.
“I am excited to announced that here in the town of my alma mater, Appalachian State University, that I’m officially filed to be a Democratic challenger in the new Fifth Congressional District of North Carolina,” Brown said at the Watauga County Democratic Party’s headquarters in downtown Boone.
Wilson is an IT consultant specializing in business productivity who previously worked in corporate media production and as a web developer, according to his website biography. Wilson says he graduated with a degree in political science and communications from ASU in 1996.
Brown previously ran in the old N.C. 10th District in 2018 against Republican incumbent Patrick McHenry, losing by a 51,000-vote margin out of the more than 278,000 votes.
“The potential to represent the people here is beyond thrilling to me,” Brown said on Dec. 12.
Brown will take on eight-term U.S. Rep. Virginia Foxx, a Banner Elk Republican who filed for re-election on Dec. 6. No other candidates have filed in the race.
The second week of the three-week filing period saw fewer filings than the first week. Filing runs through 12 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 20. Candidates have from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. each weekday until then to file.
All partisan offices go through the 2020 primaries, which takes place on Tuesday, March 3, 2020. The 2020 election takes place on Tuesday, Nov. 3, 2020.
The N.C. Senate District 45 race has two filers as Boone Democrat Jeanne Supin will challenge Blowing Rock Republican Sen. Deanna Ballard.
In the 2020 N.C. House District 93 race, incumbent Rep. Ray Russell (D-Boone) and challenger Ray Pickett (R-Blowing Rock) have filed.
The Watauga County Commission currently has three Democrats going for the three contested seats. Carrington Pertalion filed for Watauga District One, the seat currently held by Republican Perry Yates, Dec. 2. Watauga County Commissioners Chairman John Welch signed up to run for his District Two seat and Watauga County Commissioner Charlie Wallin, representing District Five, is also seeking re-election. All three county commission races are contested individually on the ballot.
The 2020 Watauga County school board race has four filers for three seats so far. Current board member Steve Combs, Ronald (Ronny) Holste, former board member Jason K. Cornett and outgoing Boone Town Council member Marshall Ashcraft will run against each other in the single race where the top three vote-getters are elected. The school board is a nonpartisan race.
Amy Shook, a Republican, filed for re-election to Watauga County Register of Deeds on Dec. 2.
All three incumbents in the 24th N.C. Judicial District, consisting of Watauga, Avery, Mitchell and Yancey, filed for re-election on Dec. 2. Hal Harrison of Spruce Pine, Rebecca Eggers-Gryder of Boone and Ted McEntire of Spruce Pine signed up at the state elections office in Raleigh. All three incumbents are Republicans who serve alongside Larry Leake, a Democrat from Marshall who won re-election unopposed in 2018. Each judicial seat is contested individually.
In North Carolina, several federal offices will be contested in 2020. U.S. president, U.S. senator, N.C. governor, N.C. lieutenant governor, N.C. attorney general, N.C. auditor, N.C. commissioner of agriculture, N.C. commissioner of insurance, N.C. commissioner of labor, N.C. secretary of state. N.C. superintendent of public instruction and N.C. treasurer will be contested in partisan elections.
