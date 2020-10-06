BOONE — Through a series of eight questions, Watauga County Board of Commissioners candidates spoke to the public about local issues during the Oct. 1 “Meet the Candidates” forum hosted by the Boone Area and Blowing Rock Chambers of Commerce.
Candidates discussed county funding priorities, possible area road improvement projects, policies to prevent childhood trauma, future major investments, EMS services, local fee structures, school safety and funding for school facility improvements. The forum took place in the Appalachian Theatre in downtown Boone, and was moderated by Omer Tomlinson and Boone Chamber President and CEO David Jackson.
The five commissioner candidates — District 1 candidates Carrington Pertalion (D) and Todd Castle (R), District 2 unopposed incumbent John Welch (D) and District 5 candidates Charlie Wallin (D, incumbent) and Bart Keller (R) — all had two minutes to each give an opening statement and a closing statement. Tomlinson and Jackson then asked the candidates the series of questions suggested by the public and curated by the chambers.
For top funding priorities, Pertalion said she would look at the county as a whole and how to go about supporting families that want to live in the area as more people continue to work from home. Keller, a seventh-generation farmer from the area, said his No. 1 priority would be broadband — a common topic among several commission candidates during the forum. He said it has been brought to his attention that teachers and students are struggling to connect during remote learning.
"We’re not going to be able to keep putting a band-aid on the fix," Keller said. "We’re going to have to address those situations fairly quickly."
Welch said that his top priority since running for a seat on the Watauga Board of Education almost 10 years ago has been education. He said this not only included K-12 grades, but also early childhood education, pre-K and community college. He then listed public safety, ambulance services and public health as priorities.
Castle said that increasing infrastructure in the amount of ambulance bases to meet the growing population's needs, addressing emergency communication issues, ensuring fire departments' needs are met and supporting law enforcement was important to him.
The candidates were also asked how they would prioritize working to provide adequate and equitable EMS coverage to all areas of the county. Keller, Pertalion and Castle all said they want to see data about where the county is receiving the most calls.
Keller said he'd be interested in placing an ambulance station in the western end of the county near Cove Creek or Zionville, or possibly one close to the Deep Gap Fire Department. Pertalion suggested using a nonprofit paramedic service called Rescue Inc. that could be a "good fit for a rural community like ours."
Welch said that during the last four to five years the current commissioners have prioritized expanding the ambulance service and have added three crews during that time, and added that a study about local emergency call volume was conducted in 2017. Wallin said funding was going to be a need going forward, and that the county needs to already be looking at buying land for new ambulance bases.
The candidates were also asked to talk about projects they would propose to submit for the next N.C. Department of Transportation state improvement plan. Welch explained that each year the board submits a prioritized list of projects, but that it doesn’t mean there’s money at the state level to fund the projects. He mentioned the widening of N.C. 105 to Clarks Creek Road, widening of U.S. 421 toward Skate World as well as adding sidewalks in the Bamboo Road area.
Castle and Keller both discussed a "bottle neck" of traffic that occurs in Boone with traffic coming in after the widening of highways such as U.S. 421 and U.S. 221. Castle — who said he's served on the county planning board for eight years — suggested revisiting the idea of a bypass around Boone to help with the flow of traffic, but noted that most people come to the area to visit Boone, not to bypass it. Keller said the county should petition for more funding for roads, and mentioned projects such as addressing traffic on N.C. 194 past Hardin Park School as well as traffic in Boone.
Pertalion mentioned the proposal for a roundabout in the Bamboo Road and Wilson Ridge Road area; she also said the county should be sure to take into account the environmental impact of road and expansion projects.
Candidates were asked about their understanding of Adverse Childhood Experiences and toxic stress on early childhood development as well as what policy solutions they would propose to help prevent or reduce the affect of ACES on Watauga County children. Pertalion said that in her experience as a midwife she believes the work to reduce ACES starts before a child is born. Through her employment, Pertalion said expecting mothers and families are given screenings to evaluate the home life that a child would be brought into.
Castle said that the preservation of the family unit is critical for young children, and he agreed with Pertalion that it's important to make sure that a family structure is as safe as possible to protect a child.
Wallin and Welch both discussed the funding the commissioners put into the Watauga Children's Council. Wallin said the county needs to continue investing in early years for children; Welch said early childhood education helps to build a foundation for children.
"It’s important for people to realize, as a county commissioner, when you talk about education funding, they think it’s Pre-K through (12th grade) or even community college. What studies have shown is that you really need to start investing in early childhood education at an earlier age before they get to Pre-K," Welch said. "That includes not just in the educational environment, but taking away all of the traumas they may see that may have a major impact on their early development."
Keller said that he wasn't as familiar with ACES, but that he was looking forward to learning more about it as "children are the future of our county."
With counties such as Ashe, Wilkes, Burke and Caldwell announcing commitments to major economic development projects during the last few years, the candidates were asked what would be the next big investment in Watauga for the growth in the community. Wallin said that officials need to address "inadequate" broadband capabilities in the area.
"We have to have that in place to attract businesses and families," Wallin said. "It will help attract families who want to move here and want to invest and make businesses grow and thrive, especially small businesses."
Pertalion said she would like to see the county attract high-tech business with low footprints; in order to attract businesses, she said the county needs affordable workforce housing, co-working spaces, available child care and senior care, effective education systems and a push to preserve natural resources.
Welch said that having a strong public education system along with early childhood and community college education, in addition to public safety, public health and continuing to work with the state on expanding broadband to the county are all part of an economic package the county continues to pursue.
Castle said the county doesn't have an issue with bringing people to the area, but that people need increased wages to balance out the higher cost of living. He and Keller advocated for backing small businesses, as Keller said the area thrives in "family-oriented recreation" organizations.
The candidates were asked to discuss school safety — some of the candidates talked about school safety in terms of the pandemic while others talked about the topic in security measures.
As a father of two Watauga County Schools students, Keller said COVID-19 has stricken a real fear in people. In terms of school safety, he said he wondered if the school system could explore air filtration options through HVAC systems or other means.
Castle said he was a proponent of school resource officers for school safety, as well as modernizing the schools with HVAC systems.
"I found out that owning and maintaining a house, if you wait 24 years to fix anything it gets really expensive," Castle said. "I think that’s what we ran up against with some of our schools."
Welch said the commissioners have taken school safety pretty seriously while working with the school board by providing funding for facility improvements and supporting SROs in schools. Wallin mentioned the CARES Act funding that the county allocated to the school system to help with financial needs during the pandemic, and that the county is trying to make sure the schools are safe for children.
Pertalion said through her work she has the opportunity to speak with mothers and teachers about the COVID-19 pandemic, and she said she's heard positive and negative reactions about school safety concerning the virus. She said the county needs to be careful and take the pandemic step by step.
"I don’t claim to know everything. I do promise to listen, learn, research all available options, offer suggestions and ideas and work together as a county commission to represent you the best that I can," Pertalion said during her closing statement.
To view a video of the Watauga County Board of Commissioners candidates’ portion of the Meet the Candidates Forum, find this article on WataugaDemocrat.com.
