BOONE — Todd Castle, a Boone Republican, has filed to run for the county commissioners seat in Watauga County District One.
Castle filed on Monday, Dec. 16. Currently, the only other candidate in Watauga District One is Carrington Pertalion, a Boone Democrat, who filed on Dec. 2. The current seat holder, Perry Yates, a Republican, has not filed.
Three of the five Watauga County Commissioners’ seats are up for election in 2020. Watauga County Commissioners Chairman John Welch signed up to run for his District Two seat and Watauga County Commissioner Charlie Wallin, representing District Five, is also seeking re-election. No other challengers have filed in either district.
All three county commission races are contested individually on the ballot.
On Friday, Dec. 13, Jeff Gregory, a Constitutional Party member from Shelby, filed to run for the N.C. Fifth Congressional District against McAdenville Democrat David Wilson Brown and Banner Elk Republican Virginia Foxx. Gregory previously ran for Congress in 2018 as a Republican.
The filing period for the 2020 election ends on Friday, Dec. 20, at 12 p.m.
Candidates for the state Senate or House; Watauga County Commissioner Districts 1, 2 and 5; Watauga Register of Deeds; or the Watauga Board of Education file at the Watauga County Board of Elections office, located at 842 W. King St. in Boone.
Candidates for judicial, council of state or federal offices file at the North Carolina Board of Elections office, located at 430 N. Salisbury St. in Raleigh.
