From Pre-K to grade 12, Watauga County offers high quality education for all ages and works to build a community for students to grow and flourish into happy, successful citizens.
Families in our community are able to help their students pick the perfect path to help ensure academic success. Whether they are choosing between online or in-person schooling, whether or not to pursue the early college program, or if homeschooling is the right choice, the Watauga County Board of education is prepared to help facilitate the process.
Early Childhood Education
As of 2020 every Watauga County elementary school has a pre-kindergarten program. About half of the programs are in partnership with the Lucy Brock Childhood Development Center at Appalachian State University.
The Watauga County Children’s Council is a local nonprofit with several programs and services that work to build a strong foundation for children’s learning and development. The Children’s Council offers family support, early literacy programs, child care technical assistance and professional development as well as community outreach.
Two early childhood education programs that the Children’s Council oversees are the NC Pre-K program as well as its bilingual preschool.
The NC Pre-K program is for 4-year-old children and can be provided in classrooms in the public schools, licensed child care centers or Head Start programs. Students enrolled in NC Pre-K typically attend a full school day — about six and a half hours — for a full school year. NC Pre-K is offered in seven of the eight elementary schools in the Watauga County Schools system. The only school without an NC Pre-K program is Mabel, but Watauga County Schools officials are looking into bringing the program there as well.
According to the Children’s Council, placement is not guaranteed in an NC Pre-K classroom as a waiting list typically exists. For more information on the Watauga NC Pre-K program, visit www.thechildrenscouncil.org/nc-prekindergarten.html.
Public Schools
Watauga County Schools is home to more than 4,600 students who attend classes at one of the system’s 11 schools. The district is made up of eight schools serving students in grades K-8, one consolidated high school and the Watauga Innovation Academy, a cooperative high school that allows students to earn high school and college credit simultaneously.
In the 2021-22 school year, Watauga County Schools also added an online remote learning school called the Watauga Virtual Academy. This included synchronous instruction, where not every day requires the students to be on the computer. Enrichment activities make up for the time spent without direct instruction, however there is always access to a teacher if the student needs help, has a question. This has changed how the school operates post-pandemic.
If inclement weather keeps students out of school for long periods of time, Watauga County Schools now have online options readily available for students. The pandemic also ensured access to laptops for all students k-8. Students have access to virtual clubs, break out rooms where students can collaborate on a project and tutoring.
Watauga County Schools is consistently ranked among the best public school systems in the state of North Carolina. Watauga County Schools rank second in the state for ACT and SAT scores. Niche, an organization that ranks schools based on their own metrics in order to connect families with the best possible education for their students, ranked Watauga County Schools as their 4th pick for the counties in North Carolina.
“We want to provide as many high quality choices for our community and our families as possible.” Scott Elliot, the Superintendent of Watauga County Schools said.
Students in Watauga County Schools have access to strong arts, music and outdoor education programs. Elementary and middle school students have physical education classes everyday and a variety of exploratory options, from programming to robotics.
Watauga County Schools charges no admission for out-of-county enrollees, and is open to homeschool students who wish to dual enroll at Watauga High School. Home school students can earn high school and college credit by attending classes at WHS, or virtually through the North Carolina Virtual Public School.
For more information, call (828) 264-7190 or visit www.wataugaschools.org.
Charter Schools
Boone offers one tuition-free public charter school for grades K-8 in Two Rivers Community School. Director Natalie Oransky previously said the school operates on a mission of educating all students regardless of learning differences. The school focuses on meeting students where they are in their educational journey — whether students are more advanced or may be behind — and help them work on their own goals.
What sets Two Rivers apart from other institutions is its dedication to hands-on learning and relationship building, Oransky previously said. Classes will hold what’s called learning expeditions — similar to a unit of study but it delves deeper into topics, she said. At the end of an expedition students participate in what’s called a “celebration of learning” when they conduct presentations for classmates and family members.
Two Rivers was founded in 2005, and was recognized as an Honor School of Excellence North Carolina for the 2010-11 and 2011-12 academic years as well as recognized as a NC Green School of Quality in 2015-16.
The school can serve any student who is a North Carolina resident, but primarily draws in students from Watauga, Ashe, Avery, Wilkes and Caldwell counties. The window for enrollment opens in March and April when the school offers open houses. Early January is typically the last opportunity for mid-year enrollment.
If classes are full toward the end of April, the school will host a lottery to see which students can be accepted for the school year. The school takes in new students during the year as long as there is space.
For more information on Two Rivers, visit www.trcsboone.org.
Montessori Schools
According to the American Montessori Society, the Montessori Method fosters rigorous, self-motivated growth for children and adolescents in the cognitive, emotional, social and physical areas of their development. This type of education is often student-led and self-paced but guided, assessed and enriched by teachers, peers and a nurturing environment.
Mountain Pathways School was founded in 1987 by a group of parents and educators. It offers programs for pre-primary students (18 months old to 3 years), primary (3-6 years old), elementary (6-12 years old) and middle school (12-14 years old).
The values of the school include creating a safe place to explore and express individuality; encouraging each individual to be internally motivated and to be confident decision makers; allowing individuals to their own beliefs and recognizing one’s own effect on the community; acknowledging the uniqueness of each individual; seeking the positive in all situations and enjoying the process; providing opportunities for self-reliance while encouraging and expecting individuals to support each other in building a stronger community; and valuing empathizing with others’ needs and situations.
The school offers an experiential learning environment where children can learn in a hands-on manner. The school states that children often work together on projects, and that the school’s low student-teacher ratio promotes individualized instruction.
To enroll a student at Mountain Pathways, school officials ask that an appointment be made to schedule an observation of the classroom. Next families need to fill out an online application and set up an interview with the student’s potential teacher. Mountain Pathways teachers and administration then meet to discuss the potential acceptance. For more information on Mountain Pathways, visit www.mountain-pathways.org.
Mary’s Montessori School was established in 2002 by Mary Willis. It currently includes a half-day school that meets five days a week with a curriculum that focuses on sensorial topics, practical life tasks, self care, math, language, art and science.
Those interested in Mary’s School are asked to contact the school, schedule a parent visit, arrange a child visit, plan a parent conference, fill out an application and then be placed on a waiting list. For more information on Mary’s Montessori School, visit www.marysmontessori.com.
Christian School
Grace Academy is a Christian classical school that is based on the campus of the Boone United Methodist Church. The school currently serves more than 130 students with 17 faculty and staff members, according to its website.
Grace Academy is managed by a volunteer Board of Directors who maintain the vision of the school, plan its development, set its budget, raise funds, set admissions standards, and work with Administration to establish policies. Grace Academy is overseen in day-to-day operations by the Head of School.
While not affiliated with any particular church or denomination, Grace Academy’s founders determined it would be distinctly Christian because of its worldview and its doctrinal commitments, consistent with the reformed faith, according to its website.
The school also operates on a classical model, where teachers teach subjects such as Latin and consider the development of a child in three stages. The first is the grammar stage (for grades K-5), and it is devoted to the learning of fundamental facts and rules of each subject. The second is the dialectic stage (grades 6-8), which teaches students how to analyze, reason, question, evaluate and critique. The third is the rhetoric stage (grades 9-12) which gets into more debate, speech and essay writing. The school does not currently operate past 8th grade.
Viewing parents as co-educators, Grace Academy takes a collaborative approach to student learning. Students meet with teachers on Monday and Wednesday for grades K-5 and Monday, Wednesday and Thursday for grades 6-8. Grace Academy teachers choose each piece of curriculum according to classical and Christian distinctives that take students through each subject at an appropriate pace over the course of the academic year, according to the school.
The main enrollment period for Grace Academy is in January and February. More information on Grace Academy can be found at www.graceacademyboone.com.
Homeschool
Wildwood ALC (Agile Learning Community) is a nonprofit for registered homeschoolers that was created by two school psychologists and a passionate group of families who are committed to self-directed education.
Wildwood ALC serves ages 7-16 and allows young people to be leaders of their learning and to be prepared for an ever-changing world. Facilitators partner with students to provide support, mentorship and resources along the way.
“We believe children need a setting to develop their social, cultural and emotional intelligence, motivation, self-knowledge, and sense of purpose. To this end, we trust kids to direct interests and provide scaffolding, support, encouragement and resources along the way,” according to the Wildwood website. “The vast majority of jobs our children will have in adulthood don’t even exist yet. Today’s young people need to learn how to learn; they need to be able to create, self-direct, collaborate, and adapt. This is why Wildwood exists.”
The nonprofit stated that everyone at Wilwood is both a teacher and a learner at Wildwood ALC regardless of age. Wildwood starts each morning with a meeting where kids are able to propose “offerings” to the group — these are classes, experiences or workshops coordinated by children or adults.
Students at Wildwood ALC meet from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Mondays, Tuesdays and Thursdays typically from September through May. Wildwood is an optional experience for homeschooling families and is not a school responsible for any educational testing or curriculum. Visit www.wildwoodalc.org to learn more as well as apply to enroll or volunteer.
Also serving homeschooling families is Kinderwood/Imagine Bilingual — a half-day school program serving children ages 4 and a half to 12 years old. The program is designed to support eager learners, encourage independence and nurture the whole child. The program values outdoor education, individuality, respect, creativity and acceptance.
“We strive to provide a unique learning experience in the community and an atmosphere where children can succeed academically, socially, emotionally, spiritually and personally,” according to Kinderwood/Imagine Bilingual.
The program meets from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Monday through Thursday. For more information about Kinderwood/Imagine Bilingual, visit www.imaginebilingual.com.
Offering support to those in the homeschooling community is the High Country Christian Home Schoolers. According to HCCHS, it endeavors to weave a tapestry of support that covers the needs of both the beginning and the veteran homeschooling family.
The group aims to create lasting relationships and long-term commitment to Christian home education in the lives of its member families. It does so through support group meetings, fellowship opportunities and field trips. The organization offers “Thoughtful Thursdays” classes, art, cooking, robotics, history, literature, choir and other activities.
Interested families can learn more at www.hcchs.com.
Watauga County Schools is now offering a new program in collaboration with families who decide to homeschool their student, that allows the student to dual enroll in a homeschooled program and Watauga County Highschool. This program is offered for students starting in the 9th grade, until they reach 11th grade. With this program, families can decide whether they want their child to finish with a Watauga High School diploma or a homeschool diploma. Students in this program are able to apply for the early college program, Watauga Innovation school for both high school and college credit. For more information visit www.wataugaschools.org/domain/1410
After School Programs
While children attend school most of the day, after school programs are also available for families. One of these programs is the Western Youth Network, which provides middle school after school and summer programs in Watauga County, elementary and middle school after school programs in Ashe and Alleghany counties, and mentoring programs in Watauga and Avery counties, according to WYN Executive Director Jennifer Warren. WYN also offers community health programs in Ashe, Allegheny, Watauga, Wilkes and Avery
“Our services ensure that children have positive, caring adult role models, safe spaces, resilience skills, hope and acceptance,” Warren said. “We all know that growing up is hard and WYN tries to make that just a little bit easier for children and families in the High Country.”
WYN is an established nonprofit that has been in existence since 1985 and is the High Country‘s version of a Boys and Girls Club and Big Brother Big Sister agency. WYN also has many opportunities for engagement – being a tutor in the after school program, being a school-based mentor, being a community-based mentor, becoming a board member, helping plan a fundraising event and becoming a financial supporter.
“WYN works very closely with each of the school systems in each of the counties that we serve. School systems let us know when they have identified a student who could benefit from our services,” Warren said. “They also share information with us on students’ progress, and in Alleghany County, the school system even provides space for after school programming.”
WYN participants get to experience diverse activities and clubs, receive academic tutoring, have plenty of time to explore nature and be physically active and have meaningful relationships with positive adults. More information can be found at www.westernyouthnetwork.org.
WCS also offers after school programs. The mission of the Watauga County Schools Extended Learning Centers is to promote the academic mission of WCS while providing the working parents of our community a sanctuary of safety as well as intellectual, social, emotional and physical well-being for their children. It is the staff’s intent to inspire each child to his or her highest potential while providing a fun and positive atmosphere.
The Extended Learning Center after school program offers supervised educational, recreational and enrichment activities 2:30-6 p.m. for Watauga County Schools students in grades K-5 at each elementary school. They open at 12 p.m. on scheduled early release days, but do not operate on holidays, teacher work days or when schools are closed or dismissed early due to inclement weather.
For more information, visit www.wataugaschools.org/domain/233.
Higher Education
Two higher education opportunities are offered in Boone — the Watauga campus of the Caldwell Community College and Technical Institute and Appalachian State University.
CCC&TI’s central location is in Hudson, but the community college started offering educational opportunities in Watauga in 1973 and opened the current Watauga Campus in 1998. The community college offers adult education courses such as high school equivalency testing, family literacy or English language acquisition.
A new 15,000-square-foot student services center building that has consolidated many student services into one place was opened on the Watauga campus in spring 2021. The services now available in the building include academic support, admissions, advising, bookstore, business office, counseling, financial aid, a library, a testing center and the writing center.
CCC&TI also offers 36 degree, 16 diploma and 32 certificate program opportunities including accounting/finance, business administration, culinary arts, early childhood education, emergency medical responder, information technology and nursing. Some classes can be offered online. A complete list of programs offered at CCC&TI can be found at www.cccti.edu.
Appalachian State University was founded in 1899 and is one of 17 campuses within the University of North Carolina system. Approximately 20,641 students — including both undergraduate and graduate — were enrolled at App State for the 2020-21 fall semester.
App State offers more than 150 bachelor’s degrees and 80 graduate programs in person and online. The campus includes approximately 30 academic buildings, a 210,000-square-foot library, 20 residence halls, three main dining facilities and 11 recreational and athletic facilities.
For more information about App State, visit www.appstate.edu.
