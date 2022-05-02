An angel came and took Edna Fields Baldwin hand on April 29th, and she went to Heaven to be with Jesus at the age of 90 yrs old.
She had lived by herself until 2021 when her health began declining, but now we rejoice that she will again be with her husband, Harrison Baldwin of 55 years, who passed away in 2002. They had made their home in Banner Elk, NC where she retired from Grandfather Home for Children after serving for 25 years. Here she made lasting friendships with the staff and children, enjoying their visits even after retirement. They lovingly referred to her as “Mrs. B”.
Edna was a devout member of the Church of Jesus Christ in Newland, NC and most referred to her as an “Old Timey Prayer Warrior”. Her faith in God was never ending and it was this faith that she instilled in her family.
She was the beloved mother of six children, Danny Baldwin (deceased) and wife Jan of Conway, SC; Michael Baldwin and wife Melva of Newland, NC; Regina Jones and Melvin of Beach Mtn., NC: Renetta Baldwin (deseased) of the home; Ronnie Baldwin (deceased) and wife Sherry (deceased) of Lenoir, NC and Lisa Alexander and husband Kenneth of Mocksville, NC. She will be missed dearly by her grandchildren Greg Baldwin (Denise), Kevin Jones (Carol), Jill Hogan (Trey), Vicky Bowe (Jim), Samantha Wilcox, Matthew Baldwin, Nancy Ceratt (Nathan), Timothy Alexander and Ashley Alexander. And her great grandchildren Laurel (Jay), Delaney, Brinley, Brooke, Caleb, Carter, Nate, Hunter, Lucas, Jaidyn, Dawson (Hannah), Zachery (Hannah), and Hunter Shumate. Along with 2 great-great grandsons, Holton and Rylen.
She was the youngest of 15 children born to Miles and Flora Fields of Buck Mountain, NC. She loved her family dearly, grieving as each one went before her and many of her nieces and nephews. As she once said, it is hard to outlive your entire family. But, those nieces and nephew who have survived her, Kay Hogan, Brenda McKinney, Evalina Harmon and Jerry Hicks have continuously supported her with prayer, visits, and love. This has meant so much to “Mom” throughout the years!
The family will receive friends Sunday, May 1st, from 1-2pm at the Church of Jesus Christ, Newland, NC. Funeral services will be held at 2pm at the church with Brother Dave Atkins and Brother Bryan Miller officiating. Interment will follow at the Church of Jesus Christ Cemetery.
Words of Comfort and Memories may be shared with the Baldwin family by visiting our website www.rsfh.net
The care of Edna and her family has been entrusted to Reins-Sturdivant Funeral Home of Newland. (828) 733-2121
