Edna Earl Rupard, 84, of Cynthia Lane, Banner Elk, N.C., passed away Sunday, September 27, 2020 at her residence.
She was born June 1, 1936 in Avery County to the late Rommie Rupard and Cora Story Rupard. She was a homemaker and a member of White Rock Baptist Church.
She is survived by her husband Floyd Ray Townsend of the home; two daughters, Jane Eggers of Banner Elk and Holly Tina Johnson and husband Adam of Banner Elk; two granddaughters, Roxanne Franklin and husband John of Banner Elk and Nichole Johnson of Bethel; two grandsons, Mark Eggers and wife Tammi of Banner Elk and Logan Johnson of Bethel; and four great-grandchildren and four great-great-grandchildren. She is also survived by several nieces and nephews.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by one daughter, Peggy Townsend; one son, Dennis Townsend; and one infant son, Ray Lewis Townsend; and one infant daughter, Nancy Townsend; three sisters, Dorothy Jean Norwood, Pauline Townsend and Ruth Rupard; four brothers, Lennie, Pete, Doyle and Wayne Rupard and one son-in-law, Eddie Eggers.
Funeral services for Edna Earl Rupard Townsend were conducted Tuesday, September 29, 2020 at 7:00 P.M. at Hampton Funeral Home Chapel. The Reverend Ken Hodges and The Reverend Brandon Ford officiated. Interment followed Wednesday at 11:00 A.M. at Townsend Cemetery.
The family will receive friends from 5:30 until 7:00, prior to the service at the funeral home.
In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to the Alzheimer's Association, 3800 Shamrock Drive, Charlotte, North Carolina 28215.
Online condolences may be sent to the Townsend family at www.hamptonfuneralnc.com
Hampton Funeral and Cremation Services in in charge of the arrangements.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.