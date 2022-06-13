Considered one of North Carolina's most prolific — and most famous — artists, Elliott Daingerfield built Edgewood Cottage as his first home in Blowing Rock, where he created some of his most precious paintings. Today, Edgewood Cottage has a dual purpose. From May through mid-September, it is the host site of the Artists in Residence series produced by the Blowing Rock Historical Society. In the other months, it serves as a museum for the historical society, professionally curated with exhibits telling about Blowing Rock's development and personalities through the ages.

The Artists in Residence program is special in itself, featuring one or more different artists every week. Those artists and artisans selected to exhibit their pieces and crafts stay on site from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. every day of their assigned week to greet folks, explain what they do, answer questions, and even sell their work. Admission is free.

