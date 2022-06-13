Bob Meier hand carves designs on his stoneware pottery. His work is currently on display at Edgewood Cottage through Sept. 12, as part of the Artists in Residence series hosted by Blowing Rock Historical Society.
Pointing to the sunrise in this painting, Lisa Pepper explained that ‘underneath’ is another painting that she decided she didn’t like. She started painting a different scene over the first, decided that she didn’t like that one either, and then came up with this eye-catcher. Her work is on display through Sept. 12 at Edgewood Cottage as part of the Blowing Rock Historical Society’s Artists in Residence series.
David Nelson Collins explains one of his paintings in the Blue Ridge Parkway series currently on display in Edgewood Cottage as part of the Artists in Residence program, hosted by Blowing Rock Historical Society. His work is on display through Aug. 29.
It may look like the blonde woman is viewing the painting, but look closely and find that she is actually in the painting, viewing the lighthouse. This one was on display in 2021 at Edgewood Cottage for the Artists in Residence series produced by Blowing Rock Historical Association and Weitsel Smith is returning for the 2022 series.
All of the materials in ‘Defeated’ are fashioned from Japanese kimonos dating back to World War II. Fiber artist Ineke Thomas is exhibiting through July 4 at Edgewood Cottage as part of the Artists in Residence series.
Much of the work seen during the Artists in Residence series is inspired by the Blue Ridge Mountains and its features. This work was exhibited by photographer Jim Ruff during the 2019 series at Edgewood Cottage.
Photo by David Rogers of images captured by Jim Ruff
Photo by David Rogers
Considered one of North Carolina's most prolific — and most famous — artists, Elliott Daingerfield built Edgewood Cottage as his first home in Blowing Rock, where he created some of his most precious paintings. Today, Edgewood Cottage has a dual purpose. From May through mid-September, it is the host site of the Artists in Residence series produced by the Blowing Rock Historical Society. In the other months, it serves as a museum for the historical society, professionally curated with exhibits telling about Blowing Rock's development and personalities through the ages.
The Artists in Residence program is special in itself, featuring one or more different artists every week. Those artists and artisans selected to exhibit their pieces and crafts stay on site from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. every day of their assigned week to greet folks, explain what they do, answer questions, and even sell their work. Admission is free.
