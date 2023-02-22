Fresh veggies

Fresh fruits and vegetables, including peppers and other garden-grown products, can provide key nutrients to help one maintain optimal nutritional health. 

 Photo by Jony Apolinar

Nutrition is a crucial aspect of maintaining a healthy lifestyle, especially for those living in rural counties where access to nutritious food can be limited. However, with a bit of background knowledge and conscious effort, one can still enjoy nutritious meals regardless of location.

The United States Department of Agriculture (USDA) provides information and resources on nutrition and healthy eating. According to the USDA, a healthy eating pattern includes a variety of nutrient-dense foods from all food groups, such as eating a balanced diet that includes fruits, vegetables, whole grains, lean proteins, dairy and healthy fats that can provide numerous health benefits. Learning to incorporate foods such as healthy greens and lean proteins can be a hassle, but the outcomes of eating these tasty foods can help maintain a healthy weight and improve overall health.

