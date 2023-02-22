Nutrition is a crucial aspect of maintaining a healthy lifestyle, especially for those living in rural counties where access to nutritious food can be limited. However, with a bit of background knowledge and conscious effort, one can still enjoy nutritious meals regardless of location.
The United States Department of Agriculture (USDA) provides information and resources on nutrition and healthy eating. According to the USDA, a healthy eating pattern includes a variety of nutrient-dense foods from all food groups, such as eating a balanced diet that includes fruits, vegetables, whole grains, lean proteins, dairy and healthy fats that can provide numerous health benefits. Learning to incorporate foods such as healthy greens and lean proteins can be a hassle, but the outcomes of eating these tasty foods can help maintain a healthy weight and improve overall health.
It's important to note that in rural areas processed and fast foods may be more accessible than fresh produce, but these types of foods are often loaded with unhealthy fats, salt and sugar. This can lead to a host of chronic health problems like obesity, heart disease and type 2 diabetes. That being said, it's important to be mindful of portion sizes and to limit excess consumption of these foods, as their risks can often outweigh the benefits.
Dr. Alisha Farris, Professor of Nutrition at Appalachian State University shared more insightful conversations on how to stay healthy, especially living in a rural area.
“Things I try to keep in mind are centered around the quality of the food. All foods can fit in our cart, but I try to have more items in my cart that will provide me with nutrients than items that don't provide as many nutrients. I also recommend purchasing several fruit and vegetable options because I find if they are around, I'm more likely to eat them and my family is more likely to eat them.” Farris said. “A healthy diet in rural areas can be a challenge sometimes, but can also be a benefit if you are in a rural area with local farmers. Local farmer's markets are great places to find healthy foods. If your budget is tight, however, dollar stores have been expanding to sell items such as canned or frozen fruit and vegetables and have begun carrying some whole grain items, too. These stores are now commonly found in low-income rural communities, and while they may not carry fresh produce, canned and frozen items are healthy alternatives.”
Consider participating in community-supported programs such as visiting the local farmer's market. These options not only provide you with fresh produce, but they also support local farmers and the High Country community.
And as a final reminder, Dr. Farris shares, “I think it's important to remember, you don't have to eat perfectly to be healthy. A good goal is to simply eat nutrient-dense foods more often than non-nutrient-dense ones. Food is more than just health, it is also really fun.”
