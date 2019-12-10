Earl Spencer Townsend, 88, of 2027 Connelly Springs Road, Lenoir, N.C., passed away Sunday, December 8th, 2019, at The Shaire Nursing Center.
Born June 14, 1931 in Watauga, NC, he was a son of Jason Alexander and Essie Louisa (Townsend) Townsend.
He will be remembered as a loving father, grandfather and an accomplished woodworker. He was a U.S. Marine who served during the Korean War.
Earl is survived by seven daughters, Jane Clark of Lenoir, Linda Johnson and husband Henry of Lenoir, Nancy Day and husband Charles of Lenoir, Molly Presnell and fiance Bruce of Lenoir, Connie Townsend of Lenoir, Kay Church and husband David of Lenoir, and Renee McQueen and husband Scott of Granite Falls; one sister, Rosa Greene and husband Vernon of Lenoir; two brothers, Grady Townsend and wife Hazel of Lenoir and Chester Townsend and wife Virleen of Hickory; and ten grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren.
Earl is preceded in death by his wife, Betty Ann Yates Townsend; an infant son, David Earl Townsend; a brother, and five sisters.
Funeral services will be conducted at 2 p.m. on Thursday, December 12, 2019 at Holy Communion Lutheran Church in Banner Elk, NC, officiated by Pastor David Milke and Pastor John Bollinger. Burial will follow with military rites provided by the American Legion Post #130 and the D.A.V. Chapter #90 in the Holy Communion Lutheran Church Cemetery.
The family will receive friends on Wednesday, December 11, 2019 from 6 p.m. until 8 p.m. at Austin & Barnes Funeral Home in Boone.
Flowers will be appreciated. Memorials may be made to the Caldwell Hospice and Palliative Care.
The family wishes to express their sincere thanks to the staff of The Shaire Nursing Center for the loving care Earl received.
Online condolences may be shared at www.austinandbarnesfuneralhome.com.
Austin & Barnes Funeral Home & Crematory is Boone is serving the Townsend family.
