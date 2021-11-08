NEW ORLEANS — The Sun Belt Conference announced their fourth addition in a two-week span on Saturday, Nov. 6, with James Madison University scheduled to become their 16th member.
“We are thrilled to welcome James Madison University to the Sun Belt Conference,” said Keith Gill, Sun Belt Conference Commissioner. “This move brings another strong brand and passionate fanbase into the Sun Belt and elevates the Dukes’ storied football program to the highest level of NCAA competition. I am grateful to JMU President Jonathan Alger and Athletics Director Jeff Bourne for their leadership during this process and look forward to working closely with them moving forward.”
The Dukes follow Marshall University, the University of Southern Mississippi and Old Dominion University into the Sun Belt, which began with SMU on Oct. 26.
All schools are set to join the Sun Belt by no later than July 1, 2023.
In the three days following SMU’s addition, Marshall and Old Dominion joined in an exodus from Conference USA. The same day that the Marshall move was revealed, JMU’s Board of Visitors — the school’s governing board — voted to approve a move to the Sun Belt.
To join the Sun Belt, the Dukes had to move their football team from the Football Championship Subdivision — the same level where the Mountaineers won three national championships — to the Football Bowl Subdivision. The move was approved by the Virginia General Assembly’s Intercollegiate Athletics Review Commission on Friday, Nov. 5.
However, the Dukes’ move will not be as clean as the other schools. They leave behind the Colonial Athletic Association, which announced that JMU will not be eligible to compete for team conference championships due to their bylaws.
JMU has established itself as an FCS powerhouse since 2000. Since the start of the 2004 season, the Dukes have won two FCS national championships, played in 12 FCS playoff tournaments and finished six season sin the top-five of the national rankings. During their shared time in the FCS, the Mountaineers and the Dukes faced off 16 times between 1980 and 2008, with App State winning 12 times.
This is not the first time the Sun Belt has helped bring a school to the FBS stage, doing the same for App State, Georgia Southern and Coastal Carolina — all of whom have established themselves as at least solid FBS sides since joining.
The moves come in the wake of Texas and Oklahoma’s planned move from the Big 12 Conference to the SEC, announced in July 2020, which kicked off a wave of realignments across the country. After the Longhorns and Sooners announced their move, the Big 12 responded by raiding Cincinnati, Houston and Central Florida from the AAC.
After losing three members, the AAC announced the addition of six C-USA members — Charlotte, Florida Atlantic, North Texas, Rice, Alabama-Birmingham and Texas-San Antonio.
With Marshall, Southern Miss and Old Dominion departing, C-USA is left with Florida International, Louisiana Tech, Middle Tennessee State, Texas-El Paso and Western Kentucky as full members.
C-USA announced on Friday, Nov. 5, that it will be adding Liberty, Jacksonville State, New Mexico State and Sam Houston State to help fill the gaps.
