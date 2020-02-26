Graystone iLASIK — Poor eyesight can have a negative impact on many areas of your life, hindering daily tasks such as driving, cooking and shopping — and limiting your ability to do the things that you enjoy most. Vision correction surgery (refractive eye surgery) is an increasingly popular way to treat nearsightedness, farsightedness, astigmatism and presbyopia. These procedures allow people the freedom from glasses or contacts — drastically improving life in many ways. With numerous advancements in vision correction technology, how do you know which vision correction option is best for you?
iLASIK, or laser in-situ keratomileusis, is one of the most commonly performed elective procedures in the country today and works for people who are nearsighted, farsighted or have astigmatism. Using the Intralase femtosecond laser, a flap is created in the outer layer of the cornea exposing the tissue underneath. The ultra-precise VISX CustomVue laser then gently reshapes the cornea to the desired curvature, allowing the cornea to focus light properly, and the flap is returned to its original location. The entire iLASIK procedure is painless and takes less than 10 minutes per eye, with dramatic improvement in vision within the first 24 hours. The technology used in the iLASIK procedure is so safe and effective, that all branches of the U.S. military and NASA allow the iLASIK treatment for their servicemen and women.
The KAMRA™ Inlay helps restore near vision and reduces the constant frustrations of reading glasses for those with presbyopia or blurry near vision. Smaller and thinner than a contact lens, the inlay is a very small diameter (less than 4mm), ultrathin ring-shaped device with a central opening that is designed to be implanted in the cornea of the non-dominant eye. It works by blocking unfocused light rays, allowing only focused light rays to enter the eye, increasing the depth of focus and providing a natural range of vision you can see — from near to far — without blurry zones, even as presbyopia progresses. Unlike monovision, distance vision is maintained in both eyes. KAMRA is designed to last a lifetime and can be combined with iLASIK should distance corrected be needed as well.
Have you been told in the past that you are not a candidate for LASIK? With advancements in vision correction technology, you may now have other options:
Refractive Lens Exchange (RLE), or Lens Replacement Surgery, involves replacing the natural human lens with an artificial lens to correct nearsightedness, farsightedness, astigmatism and presbyopia. Very similar to modern cataract surgery, the human lens is replaced not due to cloudiness, but to reduce dependency on glasses and contact lenses.
RLE is often a better choice for individuals in their 50s or older, as many of these people can have the beginning of a cataract. Once the human lens has been removed and replaced with an artificial lens implant, a cataract can never form — effectively addressing two problems with one, as the implant will last a lifetime. Our modern multifocal lens implants are able to correct both distance and near vision, eliminating the need for reading glasses or bifocals.
The Visian Implantable Contact Lens (ICL) is an implantable contact lens that works with the eye to correct vision. Unlike traditional contact lenses that go on the surface of the eye, Visian ICL is surgically inserted into the eye, where it provides excellent quality of vision for a wide range of correction needs. The FDA’s recent approval for a toric version of ICL expands the use to also correct astigmatism. The device does not replace the natural lens. Although similar to cataract surgery, the natural lens is not removed during the Visian ICL procedure. The ICL is implanted into the posterior chamber of the eye behind the iris and in front of the natural lens. Because the lens is implanted into the eye, it is suitable for many patients who might not be candidates for iLASIK and is designed to remain in the eye indefinitely — without maintenance — for a lifetime of clear vision. An added bonus to the Visian ICL is the superb night vision, as patients rarely experience halos or glares at night, which is possible for other refractive procedures.
So how do you know which vision correction procedure is best for YOU? R.E. “Trey” Oursler III, MD, Graystone Eye’s board-certified and fellowship-trained refractive surgeon, will personally perform an extensive exam to determine which vision correction option is best for you. In practice for more than 20 years, he has performed thousands of vision correct procedures and is consistently listed in the Top 50 Visx® LASIK surgeons in the country.
Are you ready to take that first step to visual freedom? Contact us today at (866) 559-8481 or visit www.graystonelasik.com to schedule a free consultation to see which vision correction procedure will help you reach your full visual potential. Our iLASIK suite is located in Hickory, NC; however, you are welcome to book your free consultation at any of our locations in Hickory, Lincolnton, Lenoir or Boone.
