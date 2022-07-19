double up food bucks awareness week.jpg

BOONE – Blue Ridge Women in Agriculture is excited to announce Double Up Food Bucks Awareness Week to highlight the Double Up Food Bucks Program!

Double Up Food Bucks Awareness Week will take place from July 24th to July 30th and is packed with events in the community and is focused on sharing information about the Double Up program.

The Double Up Food Bucks Program is a healthy food incentive program, powered by Blue Ridge Women in Agriculture, that doubles the value of federal nutrition benefits spent at farmers' markets, helping people buy local food while supporting our local farmers and economy.

The week will kick off with the Ashe County Cookout on July 24th followed by Double Up Food Bucks Awareness Day at the King Street Farmers Market. There will be information tables at the Food Hub on pick-up day and at the Watauga County Farmers’ Market.

“At the Tuesday King Street Farmer’s market, $10 in SNAP became $20 that covered a pound of hormone-free hamburger and fresh vegetables that my friend chose. Quality, fresh, choice-things I take for granted when food shopping. DUFB makes healthy eating practices possible for everyone.” - A supporter of Double Up Food Bucks.

For additional information about King Street Farmers’ Market, please visit www.brwia.org/kingstreetmarket, or contact Rachel Kinard, Farmers’ Market Manager for Blue Ridge Women in Agriculture at rachelk@brwia.org 

