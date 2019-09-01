Since the 1970s, an adaptation of one of the most popular sports in the world has continued to gain traction in the United States. Historically played with a club, a ball and requiring hundreds of hours of practice to perfect, golf is well known and enjoyed among those young and old — but, what if you swap the club for a disc?
This question was asked decades ago by “Steady” Ed Headrick, considered by many to be the father of disc golf, according to the Professional Disc Golf Association. Headrick is known for many contributions to the disc golfing community. Of his dozens of patents, his most notable was the Frisbee, patented in 1966, and used since then by those young and old for passing time outdoors or — in the case of golf’s latest adaptation — sinking a putt on the course.
Disc golf, played with flying discs instead of the traditional equipment, shares much of the same excitement and frustrations as its parent sport, according to the PDGA. From a tee box, players plant their feet, line up the shot and, with a flick of the wrist, toss the disc over hundreds of yards to a target at the end of the fairway. The sport is played and scored almost identically as golf, with a few exceptions being that golf bags, carts and caddies or a hefty bank balance are not required.
Like clubs in golf, different discs are designed for specific tasks, such as drivers, mid-range discs and putters, varying in size and weight to give players the competitive edge needed to sink the perfect shot.
The sport is easy to learn and accessible to all ages, offering opportunities for the whole family to go outside and enjoy some healthy competition. In the High Country, there are a few locations to enjoy disc golf in the mountain air with the accompaniment of a picturesque view:
High Country Disc Golf Course
The preeminent disc golf course in the High Country, the High Country Disc Golf Course, located at Ashe County Park in Jefferson, is a must-visit for anyone interested in getting into the sport, or an enthusiast visiting the area.
The course offers 18 holes, with the back nine located in the woodland and the other nine located closer to the front of the park. Elevation changes, trees and bushes offer many obstacles and challenges for players.
In addition, each hole comes with both an amateur and a pro pad, providing variety to cater to a wide range of skill levels.
The home of the High Country Disc Golf Championship, the free course is an ideal place to learn or master the sport.
For more information about High Country Disc Golf Course, call (336) 982-6185.
Wahoo’s Adventures
Another course great for beginning and intermediate players is located at Wahoo’s Adventures at the New River Outpost at 3380 Big Hill Road in Todd.
The course’s nine holes each feature both long and short starting tees, as well as a warm-up hole for people wanting to prep their throwing arm. The course itself is a nice hike for disc golf players, including a catwalk bridge over the creek.
The course is $5 per player but is free for anybody tubing at Wahoo’s, with all proceeds used in maintaining the course.
For more information on the course at Wahoo’s Adventures, call (828) 262-5774 or visit www.wahoosadentures.com.
Beech Mountain Resort
Featuring 18 holes over hundreds of yards, Beech Mountain Resort’s disc golf course is designed in harmony with the mountain landscape. The course offers scenic views and hikes for players as the make their way through the course’s unique design.
Players can take a chairlift ride to get an even better view of the Blue Ridge Mountains, or hike their way for more of a hard-fought victory.
For more information, call (800) 438-2093 or visit the resort’s website at www.beechmountainresort.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.