BOONE — Adrian Delph started 2022 with a bang as he scored a game-high 29 points while App State men’s basketball outscored Louisiana-Monroe 45-31 in the second half in a 77-69 victory on Saturday, Jan. 1.
Delph made his first five 3-point attempts and went 6-of-9 (66.7 percent) from the field, 6-of-8 (75.0 percent) from deep and a perfect 6-of-6 from the free throw line in the second half. In all, he finished 8-of-16 (50.0 percent) from the field and 7-of-13 (53.8 percent) from beyond the arc. He added three rebounds and a pair of blocks to go along with his 29 points.
After ULM (8-6, 0-2) took a 38-32 lead into the break, App State (7-8, 1-1) used a 6-0 spurt to take a 48-47 lead with 14:24 left in the game. The Warhawks opened a 52-49 lead, but the Mountaineers used back-to-back 3-pointers from Delph to open a 55-52 advantage.
After ULM tied the score at 56-56, the Black and Gold scored seven consecutive points to open a 63-56 edge with 6:09 left. The Warhawks trimmed the App State lead to 67-63, but the Mountaineers responded with six straight points, with the final four coming from the charity stripe, to open a 73-63 lead with 31 seconds remaining. ULM pulled within eight in the closing seconds, but could get no closer.
The Mountaineers opened the game by scoring 13 of the first 16 points to take a 13-3 lead. App State pushed its lead to 17-5, only to see ULM roar back with a 12-0 run to take a 19-17 advantage. The Warhawks opened a lead as large as nine points in the opening half to take the six-point edge into the intermission.
Michael Almonacy recorded the second double-double of his career with 13 points and a career-high tying 10 assists. Donovan Gregory went 7-of-12 (58.3 percent) from the field to finish with 15 points, while adding eight rebounds. CJ Huntley tallied 12 points and six rebounds and James Lewis Jr. grabbed a game-high 10 rebounds (four offensive).
The Mountaineers forced ULM into 11 turnovers and scored 14 points off the miscues. In addition, App State held a 16-9 edge in fast break points and 13-9 advantage in second chance points.
App State will now play five of its next six games on the road, beginning Thursday evening at South Alabama. Tip is set for 8 p.m. EST on ESPN+.
