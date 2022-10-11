Thank you for your loyal readership of The Blowing Rocket and for the support you show to your Blowing Rock community. As Publisher of The Blowing Rocket newspaper, I have some news and changes that I would like to share with you.
The good news is that we will continue to devote a full-time reporter to covering news, events, and community happenings in Blowing Rock. As we have done for the last several years, we will continue to publish online at www.blowingrocket.com where you can also find the e-edition of The Blowing Rocket. These will continue in their current form with little or no change to what you have come to expect from us as a reader.
The major change comes in the printed format of The Blowing Rocket. Due to increasing production and transportation costs, we have made the decision to streamline the printed version by merging it into our larger Watauga County news source, the Watauga Democrat. The Democrat has been published since 1888 and covers the news, advertising, and resources for the entire county, including our beloved Blowing Rock.
Beginning Oct. 26, you will start receiving the newly updated Watauga Democrat newspaper in your mailbox, which will contain all the news and information you expect in The Blowing Rocket.
Thank you for your continued support and valued readership, and for choosing to be an informed member of the Blowing Rock community.
Thanks to modern technologies, you and more people are reading the Watauga Democrat than ever before. Freedom of the press is essential to preserving democracy: But a free press isn't free. It takes significant resources for Mountain Times Publications' 10 full-time journalists to provide credible, fact-based and ethical journalism in the High Country.
