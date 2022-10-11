Thank you for your loyal readership of The Blowing Rocket and for the support you show to your Blowing Rock community. As Publisher of The Blowing Rocket newspaper, I have some news and changes that I would like to share with you.

The good news is that we will continue to devote a full-time reporter to covering news, events, and community happenings in Blowing Rock. As we have done for the last several years, we will continue to publish online at www.blowingrocket.com where you can also find the e-edition of The Blowing Rocket. These will continue in their current form with little or no change to what you have come to expect from us as a reader.

Trending Recipes



Recommended for you

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.