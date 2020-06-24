Visitors and community members searching for a nice little getaway in Boone don’t have to look too far, as the Daniel Boone Native Gardens offers an oasis of sorts right in town.
The 3-acre garden area offers visitors a fern maze, small bridges, a path through the rhododendron, a rock garden, more than 200 species of plant varieties throughout the growing season, a meditation garden, a reflecting pool and a cabin built to honor Daniel Boone’s father — Squire Boone. Rebecca Hutchins, the chair of the garden’s board of directors, also noted that the gardens include gates created by a relative of Daniel Boone who was a blacksmith. All of this is offered to the public for free and is donation only.
So far the COVID-19 pandemic has not altered the operations of the gardens, as it is outside and visitors can come as they please, Hutchins said.
The garden is in its 57th year of operation, and was created with the help of local garden clubs in Boone and the Garden Club of North Carolina. It is located adjacent to Horn in the West and Strawberry Hill Arboretum at 651 Horn in the West Drive.
Hutchins has been intermittently involved with the gardens since the mid-1990s, and had previously served as the treasurer for the garden’s board of directors.
“It started with a vision by people to create this oasis and to protect the plants,” Hutchins said. “I feel like I want to make sure I’m a part of making sure that that’s continued.”
Hutchins said the gardens are special because its mission is to conserve native plants to the area and to provide a place for education as much as possible. Some of the plants in the garden have been brought there over time when they would’ve been moved due to development or construction and “might have otherwise been lost,” she said. Garden officials try to label the plants to allow guests the opportunity to identify them.
For those who would like to view native plants without having to do so on a hike, Hutchins said the Daniel Boone Native Gardens would be a perfect place to visit as it is a “hidden gem.” Hutchins said the only other native gardens that would be relatively close would be in Durham or Asheville.
The gardens have also been known to be a family-friendly location for people to do yoga, have a picnic, host a wedding or other family events. The area offers parking right outside of the gardens for visitors.
The garden is planning to host its annual Fairy Day event from noon to 4 p.m. on July 11. Families are invited to dress up as fairies and elves as adult fairies will greet visitors at the gardens and dance about the area to music. Information about Fairy Day and other events can be found on the Daniel Boone Native Gardens website at www.danielboonenativegardens.org or on the organization’s Facebook by searching for “Daniel Boone Native Gardens.”
For those who visit the garden and want to upload their photos from the garden or want to identify a plant, visit www.inaturalist.org/projects/daniel-boone-native-gardens-plants. Additional resources and information on the Daniel Boone Native Gardens can be found at www.plantsmap.com/organizations/daniel-boone-native-gardens.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.