Cycling, a popular outdoor enthusiast sport has risen to prominence in the High Country of Western North Carolina. With well-maintained trails and impressive scenery the region has kept up with the growing popularity of the sport. Locals and visitors alike enjoy the smooth, paced scale of casual cycling and the competitive nature of racing. From mountain trails to wooded terrain to neighborhoods, cycling can be experienced in a multitude of environments.
Individuals can utilize many areas in the High Country for various methods of cycling. Avery County offers the experienced summer mountain biking trails of Beech and Sugar Mountain, while Watauga County operates mountainous and flat road trails. The town of Boone specifically has many programs and shops for both novice and experienced riders.
The easy access of the Blue Ridge Parkway also gives cyclers the ability to traverse on different difficulties of terrain, from traditional roads to woodsy trails all the way to the top of a mountain.
Beech and Sugar Mountain operate mountain bike trails during the summer season and offer rentals, equipment, lessons and lift tickets. Open 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. both resorts have beginner, intermediate and difficult trails.
Sugar Mountain runs the Gravity Mountain Bike Camp July 15-17 and Aug. 5-7 for kids ages 11 to 16.
Boone Bike & Touring is a bike shop located at 774 East King Street and it offers road, mountain, cyclocross, commuter and urban, children’s, BMX and electric artist bikes.
They also provide full service repair, wheels, parts, accessories, shoes and clothing.
Brands include Trek and Specialized and repairs take a day or less.
Boone Bike partners with local cycling groups to provide information on rides and events, such as the Boone Area Cyclists Club and Appalachian State Cycling Group Rides. Many of these events begin when time changes and end when time falls back.
Boone Area Cyclists Club was founded in 2009 and it offers rides for cyclists of all ages, abilities, and styles of riding — commuters, mountain bikers, road cyclists, leisure riders, and anyone else who just likes to ride bikes.
The Watauga Leisure Biking club is also available to those who plan to ride “for the fun of it,” however, like many others, they have placed a hold on their rides until they deem it safe in regards to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Trails in the Boone and High Country area include Greenway Trail, which offers mostly flat dirt and paved rides, ranging from around one to three miles each, The Watauga River Road Ride in Valle Crucis with a length of 8 miles along the river and a mostly paved 150-foot gain and a 10-mile ride on Railroad Grade Road in Todd with no elevation gain.
Lansing offers the Creeper Trail Park with nearly a one mile loop if you’re looking for an easy and smooth ride. Blowing Rock features the Lower China Creek Loop, a 3.9-mile moderate loop with a single 250-foot gain dirt trail.
For the cyclists who wish to explore strenuous trails, they can ride the Yancey Ridge Loop located in the Pisgah National Forest with 8.2 miles of dirt road and a 1,100-foot gain. They can also go on the Table Rock Loop in the Linville Gorge Wilderness Area, spanning 26.2 miles of dirt and paved roads with a 2,450-foot gain.
For more information on cycling in the High Country and trail recommendations, call Boone Bike at (828) 262-5750.
