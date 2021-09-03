If there is a perfect time to tour the High Country on a bicycle, then autumn would be it.
The harsh heat and thick humidity of the summer time has come and gone, and the sharp chill of winter has yet to settle in. Plus, the magnificent views along many of the High Country roads, especially the Blue Ridge Parkway, remain lush with shades of bright reds, yellows and patches of evergreens.
Cycling opportunities in the High Country run the gamut between leisurely strolls through parks in many of the local mountain towns to challenging excursions that will lead cyclists down the mountains and out of the High Country altogether.
The Mountains to Coast Ride is a seven-day bike ride across North Carolina, which begins in Sparta and goes through Mount Airy, Reidsville, Roxboro, Creedmoor/Butner, Smithfield, Wallace and finishes at North Topsail Beach. The event is not a race but a recreational trek across the state’s many scenic backroads. The ride is scheduled to take place from Oct. 2 to 9 and used to begin in Blowing Rock but has since moved just 30 miles north of West Jefferson this year.
To learn more, click to ncsports.org/event/cyclenc_mountainstocoast_ride.
Another race to keep an eye on is the Grand Fondo National Series. This year, the Asheville stretch of the series was held on July 18, while the race was held in Boone on Aug. 1. The trek through the High Country begins in Boone before progressing through Appalachian State University, Winkler’s Creek, Shull’s Mill Road, the Blue Ridge Parkway, Grandfather Mountain, Linville, Newland, Beech Mountain and Vale Crucis before a downhill stretch leads riders back to Boone.
While these particular races offer cyclists a ride to remember, the High Country’s Crown Jewel for cycling is Blood, Sweat and Gears, which was held in June this past year and features a climb over a 4,500-foot gap at Snake Mountain, the ride’s signature obstacle.
Additionally, the area is home to a pair of collegiate cycling teams at Appalachian State University and Lees-McRae College. App State races in the Atlantic Coast Cycling Conference and hosts the High Country Cycling Classic in the Spring. Lees-McRae College, located in Banner Elk, also races in the event and is a member of the Southeastern Cycling Conference. In years past, the race has been held in April and involves two distinct races, the Cove Creek Road Race and Mountaineer Crit.
Fortunately, for more casual cyclists the High Country is home to plenty of trails and bike paths that do not involve competition. One popular cycling destination is the Blue Ridge Parkway, which provides spectacular views of the Blue Ridge Mountains, especially in the fall. It is recommended that one goes either early in the morning or after rash hour in order to avoid traffic.
Those looking to ride with a group can get involved with a number of cycling clubs and regular riding events that occur throughout the week in the summer and fall in Boone and Blowing Rock. One such club is the Boone Area Cyclists, who can be reached by clicking to booneareacyclists.org.
More information about community and group cycling events can be acquired by visiting local bike shops, such as Boone Bike Shop and Magic Cycles.
