BOONE — A July 28 email to Yosef Club members provided “a few updates on what we know as of today,” including plans for home football games at Kidd Brewer Stadium.
The Sun Belt Conference announced on Aug. 4 that it plans to proceed with its football season beginning Labor Day weekend, and that members will play eight conference games with up to four non-conference games allowed.
“This situation is fluid, but we continue to plan for safely hosting football games and other sporting events on campus this fall,” the Yosef Club email stated.
Due to recent decisions by the MEAC and Big Ten, App State is actively looking for opponents to replace the Morgan State and Wisconsin games, the email indicated.
“Everyone who has had or will have an opening for those dates is a candidate,” it said. “We have had conversations with several schools about a number of different scenarios and will let everyone know when we have new agreements. We remain hopeful to play a full football schedule, but everything is subject to change based on guidance from health experts, government leaders and university officials.”
The email stated that priorities for seating will be App State students and season ticket holders.
“We are modeling various scenarios for seating capacity, including what 50 percent capacity would look like ... we are modeling stadium seating for social distancing,” it said.
In the event that season ticket holders are unable to use their tickets for one or more games, App State will have a system in place to donate ticket(s) back to App State and receive priority points, the email said.
“We do not anticipate selling single-game tickets this year,” the email stated. “We anticipate that away game tickets will be limited in supply, and we will communicate updates with those season ticket holders who have already purchased.”
The Yosef Club outlined options in the event that any portion of the 2020 App State football season is canceled. Members could receive a credit toward 2021 football season tickets, use a credit toward additional Yosef Club priority points or receive a prorated ticket refund.
Aspects of the game day experience will be affected, including stadium facilities, hospitality and tailgate offerings, the email said. This could include concessions, restrooms, social distancing in the stands and other areas as well as limited sideline access.
“In light of increased health and safety concerns and logistical challenges, we will not be offering pregame hospitality at football games this year,” the email said. “We are still determining our ability to offer hospitality at men’s and women’s basketball games.”
“This year’s annual football alumni tailgate that was scheduled for Sept. 5 is canceled,” the email added. “We look forward to resuming the annual tailgate for our football alumni in 2021.”
